Read full article on original website
Related
No, an indictment wouldn't end Trump's run for the presidency – he could even campaign or serve from a jail cell
Donald Trump announced his 2024 run for the presidency on Nov. 15. In his address he railed against what he perceived as the “persecution” of himself and his family, but made scant mention of his legal woes. Confirmation of Trump’s White House bid comes at a curious time – a week after a lackluster Republican midterm performance that many blamed on him. Moreover, it comes as the former president faces multiple criminal investigations over everything from his handling of classified documents, to allegations of falsifying the value of New York properties. There is also the not-so-small matter of a Justice Department...
Controversy in Cochise County over recount; Murray Hooper set to be executed; Gluten-free Thanksgiving recipe
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby previously pledged to pay for the lawsuit themselves. Instead, they sought $10K from taxpayers. The man convicted of the 1980 killings of Patrick Redmond and Helen Phelps is set...
Comments / 0