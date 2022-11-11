Read full article on original website
Ruby Lee Crowley Howard
Mrs. Ruby Lee Crowley Howard, age 92, died on Sunday, November 13th 2022 at Heritage Inn Health & Rehabilitation in Statesboro. She was born on May 11th 1930 in Fleming, GA to the late Louis Carlisle Crowley and Emma Clark Crowley. As a homemaker, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mary Edith “Edie” Abbott
Mary Edith Abbott, age 75, was born in Chatham County on Jan. 1, 1947, and entered into glory on November 11, 2022 at her home in Monroe, Georgia. Mary (Edie) graduated from Statesboro High School in 1965. After technical school, she worked with Statesboro Telephone Company for many years. She...
Kimberly A. Gay
Kimberly Arendes Gay, 41, passed away on November 11, 2022 in her home after a tough battle with cancer. Kim grew up in Richmond Hill, GA as a child and built her family in Statesboro, Ga. She was an active member of Emit Grove Baptist church and enjoyed volunteering anytime...
Sarah Jerona Anderson Morris
Mrs. Sarah Jerona Anderson Morris, age 91, died on Wednesday, November 9th 2022 at Southern Manor Retirement Inn in Statesboro, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. Mrs. Jerona was born in Statesboro, GA on September 6th 1931 to the late Henry Iverson Anderson and Clarabell Parrish Anderson. She attended...
Krystal Nicole (Reese) Harris
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Krystal Nicole Reese-Harris. Krystal Nicole Reese-Harris, age 41, of Statesboro, GA., passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, GA. after a long illness.
Locke Thomas “Trad” Walters III
Mr. Locke Thomas “Trad” Walters III, age 47, died on Sunday, November 13th 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient facility in Statesboro, GA. Trad was born on October 8th 1975 in Laurinburg, NC to Mr. Locke Thomas Walters Jr. and Mrs. Dianne Pendergrass Walters. He was raised in Laurinburg and attended Scotland High School, graduating in 1994.
Georgia Mae Raymond Lundy
Mrs. Georgia Mae Raymond Lundy, age 80, departed this life on Friday, November 11, 2022, at her residence. The native of Statesboro was the daughter of the late Georgie and Louella Joyce Latimore. She received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate...
Marie Williams Smith Taylor
Marie Williams Smith Taylor, 92 of Sylvania passed on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Optim Medical Center Screven. Marie was born on November 25, 1929 to the late Curtis Ivey and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Brannen Williams of Bulloch County and was a graduate of Statesboro High School, class of 1947. She was the eldest active member of the Goloid Baptist Church. She loved her church and church family but most of all she loved her Lord with all her heart, mind, and soul. She retired from the Screven County Board of Education having been employed with Central Middle School where she was known as “the token lady” by all of the students.
Celebrate Rolling Monkey’s 4th birthday this weekend
This weekend, Statesboro favorite Rolling Monkey is turning four! Rolling Monkey is locally owned by Georgia Southern alumni Garrett and Meagan Clark. You can join the celebration this Sunday, November 13, to help Rolling Monkey continue to inspire people who inspire the world. Each year, the Clarks and Rolling Monkey...
Frances Kay Austin Boyer
Kay Austin Boyer of Sylvania, passed away at home on November 9, 2022. Kay was born on February 7, 1939, and lived most of her life in Screven County. She was educated in Screven County schools and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Sylvania. Kay served in administrative support positions before becoming the owner and operator of The Silver Spoon catering business where she was known for her exquisite culinary talents and stunning gift baskets. Kay will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit and her love of family and friends.
Jean D. Gibbins Beasley
Mrs. Jean D. Gibbins Beasley, age 86, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Jean was born in Ipswich, England on May 23, 1936, to George and Dorothy Gibbins. She later moved to Stilson, Georgia and married Donnie Brannen Beasley, on December 20, 1959, they were married for 63 years.
Katherine Lester Roberson
With great sorrow, the family of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., Sadly announce the passing of Mrs. Katherine L. Roberson, who departed this life Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. We solicit prayers for her family and friends at this time. Detailed obituary notice will follow.
Celebrate the holiday season downtown on December 2
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will be hosting its annual Holiday Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. sponsored by Vyve Broadband. Kick off the Holiday season downtown, featuring the Christmas Parade on East Main, Chili Town, holiday shopping, the Mockingbird’s Turf hayride in the Synovus Bank parking lot, Santa photobooth, and community stage performers.
Dorothy “Dot” Denton Youngblood
Dorothy “Dot” Denton Youngblood, age 95, died on November 8, 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility, Statesboro. She was a native of Lee County, Georgia but lived most of her adult life in Bulloch County. She was a graduate of Georgia Southern College. She was a retired educator having served as teacher and Counselor of Portal High School, Counselor at Southeast Bulloch High School, Statesboro High School, Director of the Counseling Center at Georgia Southern College and Adjunct Instructor at Georgia Southern College.
Welcome the holiday season with annual Lighting of Sweetheart Circle on Wednesday
Join Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero and the Office of Student Activities for the annual Lighting of Sweetheart Circle on Wednesday, November 16, at 5:30pm. Guests will enjoy pictures with Santa Gus, cookie decorating, and holiday treats. Grice Connect will livestream the event on Facebook, as well. This year, the...
Bulloch County Annual Night Out brings fun and awareness
Saturday, November 12th, 2022, marked the annual Bulloch County Annual Night Out Against Crime. The festival held at Fair Road Park was filled with free food, games, and more. Many organizations and small businesses participated in the event, including Safe Haven, Wavee Shavee, GBI, the Statesboro Police, Offtrack EnterTRAINment, and The Defending Force.
Eugene D. Battista
April 15, 1938 ~ November 7, 2022 (age 84) Eugene D. Battista, age 84, of Statesboro, GA passed away following a long-term illness on November 7, 2022 while under the compassionate care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. Mr. Battista was on born on April 15, 1938 to the late Joseph John Battista and Viola Salvio Battista in Norwalk, Connecticut.
Citizen takes initiative and steps up to expand STEM education
Statesboro resident, Georgia Southern alum, and STEM education fan Mark Fuller visited the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library with his son one day not long ago and noticed that their 3D printer in the lobby was not working. When he offered to help them fix it, that started a conversation with Cindy Hatchell, assistant manager at the library, about what else he could contribute to the library’s programming.
Leeland playing Statesboro concert to benefit the KT Team December 2
Harco Construction presents Leeland live in concert at Connection Church on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM to benefit the KT Team. Limited tickets are on sale now and you can click below to purchase. LEELAND is a Texas-based band made of lead singer, songwriter, and...
Savannah’s version of Shark Tank to take place on November 16
Savannah SCORE is presenting its 5th annual BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition, Savannah’s version of Shark Tank. Eight aspiring local entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for the chance to win cash and free professional business services valued at more than $10,000 to help them launch their new businesses. Since its inception in 2018, BizPitch Savannah contestants have launched 27 new local businesses.
