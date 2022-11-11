Marie Williams Smith Taylor, 92 of Sylvania passed on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Optim Medical Center Screven. Marie was born on November 25, 1929 to the late Curtis Ivey and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Brannen Williams of Bulloch County and was a graduate of Statesboro High School, class of 1947. She was the eldest active member of the Goloid Baptist Church. She loved her church and church family but most of all she loved her Lord with all her heart, mind, and soul. She retired from the Screven County Board of Education having been employed with Central Middle School where she was known as “the token lady” by all of the students.

