China reports 16,203 new COVID cases for Nov 13 vs 14,878 a day earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 16,203 new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 13, of which 1,794 were symptomatic and 14,409 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compared with 14,878 new cases a day earlier – 1,711 symptomatic and 13,167 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
Japan and US agree to strengthen alliance amid geopolitical tensions
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed at a meeting on Sunday to strengthen their countries’ alliance amid shared concerns over a rise in geopolitical tensions. The two met on the sidelines of a summit of the Association of Southeast...
China’s Silk Road Fund to become investor in Indonesia’s state pharma firms
JAKARTA (Reuters) – China’s Silk Road Fund (SRF) and Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund INA will become investors in the Southeast Asian country’s state-owned pharmaceutical firms, a deputy minister said on Sunday. Both SRF and INA will become investors in the listed pharma firm PT Kimia Farma...
Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia virtually – CNBC Indonesia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – Elon Musk will join the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali virtually rather than in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday. “He is unable to attend because…there are incidents in the United States and he must...
Biden discusses security pact, Taiwan Strait with Australian PM
(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discussed their security pact and issues surrounding the Taiwan Strait, the White House said. The AUKUS security pact between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia is seen as an effort by the...
LME will not ban Russian metal from its system
LONDON (Reuters) – The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system because for the most part a significant portion of the market is still planning to accept it in 2023. The exchange, the world’s oldest...
U.S., China agree to work together on climate, says White House
The U.S. and China will once again collaborate on issues including climate change, according to a White House readout of a meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping. The readout said that Biden “underscored” that the countries need to work together to address global challenges including climate change. “The two leaders agreed to empower key […]
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the...
India publishes long term emissions strategy to reach net zero in 2070
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – India laid out on Monday the steps it will take to achieve net zero by 2070, releasing its Long-Term Low Emissions and Development Strategies (LT-LEDS) at the COP27 summit in Egypt. Under the Paris Agreement, which holds the world to limit warming to 1.5...
South Korea’s Yoon says hopes for cooperation with China, Japan -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Saturday he hopes for the early activation of a mechanism for trilateral cooperation with China, Japan, Yonhap news agency reported. Yoon was speaking a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). (Reporting by Joyce Lee;...
U.S. president unveils investments in Indonesia carbon capture, transport
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday announced a number of investments in Indonesia spanning areas like climate and food security, including a $2.5 billion agreement between ExxonMobil and state-owned energy company Pertamina on carbon capture. ExxonMobil and Pertamina’s agreement will further assess development of...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Biden and Xi condemn Russian nuclear threats; Zelenskiy visits liberated Kherson
US and Chinese presidents agree nuclear war ‘should never be fought’, White House says; Zelenskiy accuses Russia of more than 400 war crimes
Biden says U.S., Japan, S. Korea ‘more aligned than ever’ on North Korea
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – United States President Joe Biden said on Sunday that his country, Japan and South Korea were “more aligned than ever” on North Korea, which he added has continued its “provocative behaviour”. Speaking in Cambodia after a trilateral meeting with Japan and...
New processors to reshape North Dakota’s export-focused soy sector
SPIRITWOOD, North Dakota (Reuters) – North Dakota’s soybean industry is at the forefront of what could be a once-in-a-generation transformation in coming years, with two new processing plants set to open in 2023 and 2024 to meet rising domestic biofuel production. U.S. soybean crush capacity may swell by...
Factbox-Dates and duration of Xi-Biden calls since 2021
(Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday in person for the first time since Biden took office in 2021, on the sidelines of the annual Group of 20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali. Their previous five exchanges were...
Macau casinos expected to invest around $12 billion over next 10 years -media
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Macau casino operators, vying for a licence in the world’s biggest gambling hub, are expected to invest a total of around 100 billion patacas ($12.4 billion) over the next 10 years, local broadcaster TDM reported. The seven applicants, which include incumbents Sands China, Wynn...
Britain to urge G20 for coordinated action vs rising living costs
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call on his G20 counterparts for coordinated global action to address international economic instability and the rising cost of living, the UK embassy in Jakarta said in a statement. “Energy bills have skyrocketed thanks to Russia turning off...
Exclusive: As split Congress odds increase, Yellen warns of need to lift debt ceiling
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – With odds of a split U.S. Congress rising, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that lawmakers’ failure to raise the statutory limit on U.S. debt posed a “huge threat” to America’s credit rating and functioning of U.S. financial markets. Yellen told...
Brazil’s economic activity resumes growth in September, but below expectations
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Economic activity in Brazil resumed expansion in September, though below expectations, still ending the quarter with positive data, central bank data showed on Monday. The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.05% in September from the month...
UK house prices fall as buyers count cost of mini-budget – Rightmove
LONDON (Reuters) – Asking prices for British residential properties are dropping and there are signs that the fallout from the “mini-budget” bond market rout is weighing on first-time buyers, property website Rightmove said on Monday. Asking prices for homes dropped 1.1%, or by 4,159 pounds ($4,886.41) month-on-month...
