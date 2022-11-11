Read full article on original website
Spokane Valley Breaüxdoo Bakery baking 'Desserts for rockstars'
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley bakery designed some special 'rockin' cookies for The Smashing Pumpkins when they played at the Spokane arena on Wednesday night. The cooked were made by Breaüxdoo Bakery, which markets itself as 'desserts for rockstars.'. KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Sommers spent some...
‘Drinks on tap are more fun’: Local entrepreneur taking ‘Square Keg’ to Shark Tank
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local entrepreneur is testing his luck, pitching his product on Shark Tank. His episode airs on Friday night, and Tim Loucks is hoping the wealthy investors can take his small business “Square Keg” to new heights. “Drinks on tap are more fun,” said Tim Loucks, who founded Square Keg. It’s an idea Loucks tapped into back...
Kindness in motion: How an anonymous donor changed a North Idaho family's life
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Everything seemed to be going wrong for Josh France and Brooke Carroll, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It was one thing after another," France, 40, said Thursday evening. “We didn’t have a place to live, our car breaks down," Carroll, 30, said....
Unattended cooking leads to kitchen fire in Greenacres
GREENACRES, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Department wants to remind you to be attentive when you are cooking at your home. SVFD responded to a fire at a home in the Greenacres area near East Coach Drive and East 3rd Avenue near South Flora Street. Firefighters initially saw heavy smoke through the home, which was upgraded to a working fire....
Employees evacuated from Amazon location in Spokane Valley due to fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A fire broke out at the Amazon Distribution Facility location in Spokane Valley, which resulted in 325 employees being evacuated from the building. The Spokane Valley Fire Department said units on the scene reported a fire in a recycling grinder and the attached large dumpster at the facility. SVFD says the fire has been contained to...
Here's list of Veterans Day deals and discounts in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The community is coming together to celebrate those Veterans who have served in the United State military. Veterans Day is taking place on Friday, Nov. 11, and lot of businesses are showing their appreciation by offering discounts and freebies for military veterans. Here is a...
Here are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend and others through the month, as the next chance of snow is expected to arrive on Thursday, even though it's minimal. Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are...
‘I don’t feel safer’: West Hills neighbors express concerns with Catalyst Project
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in Spokane’s West Hills neighborhood have voiced their concerns over the Catalyst Project, Catholic Charities’ newest housing project coming to their neighborhood. People living there say they have concerns about the project, especially because they say they don’t feel they have any say in it. They said they were stunned when they found out that...
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
Spokane's lost Black history: the story of East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Occupying the corner of a busy neighborhood intersection, a brightly colored blue and yellow building stands out amongst the block. Even in the early morning hours when the street is quiet, Michael C. Brown is getting the smokers going, prepping the sides, and getting ready for customers to start funneling into Fresh Soul on Fifth Avenue.
Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center hosts drive-thru with supplies for local veterans
SPOKANE, Wash. – Today the Mann-Grandstaff Veterans Affairs Medical Center is hosting an event to give back and fulfill the needs of local veterans in the Inland Northwest. The event will start at 10 a.m. at the VA where they will be giving out goods and also giving out information about services available to veterans.
Kootenai Health opens new detox unit in Coeur d'Alene, the only unit of its kind in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health opened a new detox unit to help meet the needs of those in the community struggling with addictions. The unit, known as the Adult Recovery Unit, is the only unit of its kind in North Idaho. It is designed to safely assist people with chronic alcohol or opioid use disorders as their bodies adjust to life without substances while they are trying to get out of their addictions.
Cold days roll on with morning fog – Matt
Hope you’re used to the cold by now — there’s no sign it’s going anywhere. Patchy freezing fog will be a travel concern in the mornings and evenings for the foreseeable future as well. We are also watching a small chance for snow in the upcoming week. The North Idaho Panhandle has a decent chance to see some snow on Wednesday night, but it’s unlikely anything more than a flurry reaches the I-90 corridor. We’ll keep you updated.
New veterans nursing facility home opens in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — The North Idaho State Veterans Home was unveiled in Post Falls on Friday, 23 years after local veterans began working to bring to the region a nursing facility for men and women who have served our country, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
'An outstanding friendship': Two Coeur d'Alene veterans keep meeting every Tuesday for the last three years
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Come Tuesday mornings, Ray Johnson and Sandy Emerson will be doing what good friends do: Drinking and talking. Ray does most of that talking. By design. “Shut up and listen,” Emerson says with a laugh. “If I do that, I learn a lot. I just...
‘Grumpy’ takes flight to honor those who fought for America
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Inland Northwest honors our veterans this holiday, one “grumpy” World War II vet from the Historic Flight Foundation rumbled to life to honor those who went to war. Grumpy is a Mitchell B-25, and like many other older Americans, it takes some time for him to get going on a chilly morning. On Friday, pilots...
'They need homes': North Idaho animal shelter struggling to get big dogs adopted
HAYDEN, Idaho — Miguel is closing in on six months at the Kootenai Humane Society, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The terrier/pit bull mix transfer from California is almost 5 years old, friendly with a kind face. “Such a sweetheart. He’s a big, strong...
Coeur d'Alene postpones annual leaf pickup as more snow is expected in the forecast
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Citizens of Coeur d'Alene, you can stop pushing leaves into the streets. The city won't be coming for them — not as scheduled on Monday, and likely not until next year. Todd Feusier, director of the Streets and Engineering Department, said Thursday that Leaf...
Movers and Shakers: Bank cda
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, November 7, 2022- bankcda celebrates Renee Corwin and Dana Barker in their new positions. bankcda is proud to announce the promotion of Renee Corwin, formerly Branch Manager of the Kellogg branch, to Vice President of Retail Banking. In her new role, Renee will manage the main office of bankcda as well as oversee the retail banking of all four branches. Renee has 33 years’ experience in the financial industry.
Geiger battling C.O. shortage, offering $7,500 signing bonus
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Geiger Correctional Facility is among the growing list of jails nationwide suffering staffing shortages, despite revamped recruiting efforts and incentives. “We’re offering a $7,500 bonus for new hires, a $10,000 bonus for someone that wants to come in laterally,” said Michael Sparber, the detention services director for Spokane County. The facility’s primary problem lies with...
