104.1 WIKY

Brazil’s economic activity resumes growth in September, but below expectations

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Economic activity in Brazil resumed expansion in September, though below expectations, still ending the quarter with positive data, central bank data showed on Monday. The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.05% in September from the month...
POLITICO

U.S. consumer inflation eased to 7.7 percent over past 12 months

Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. Consumer inflation reached 7.7 percent in October from a year earlier and 0.4 percent from September,...
Reuters

India's Oct retail inflation eases, spurs smaller rate hike views

NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, helped by a slower rise in food prices and a higher base effect, strengthening bets of smaller rate hikes by the country's central bank at its meeting next month.
NBC News

Dow soars 1,200 points, S&P 500 jumps 5% in biggest rally in two years after light inflation report

Stocks mounted their biggest rally since 2020 after October’s reading of consumer prices raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,201.43 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715.37 for its biggest one-day gain since stocks were emerging from the depths of the pandemic bear market. The S&P 500 jumped 5.54% to 3,956.37 in its biggest rally since April 2020. The Nasdaq Composite surged 7.35%, its best since March 2020, closing at 11,114.15.
Washington Examiner

Yellen warns US may not be out of the woods yet on inflation

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she is not reading too much into October’s inflation report, which showed price pressures abating faster than expected and sent markets soaring. While the consumer price index report, which showed annual inflation slowed to 7.7%, was good news, it might not mean that inflation...
CNET

October's Inflation Rate Slows a Little, Though Food and Gas Prices Remain High

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. After months of rapidly rising prices, inflation cooled in October more than experts anticipated, according to the latest government inflation data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
104.1 WIKY

BOJ Governor Kuroda vows to continue monetary easing for now

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would stick to monetary easing to support the economy for the time being so as to achieve sustainable and stable inflation accompanied by wage growth. “We are at a stage where we will continue...
104.1 WIKY

COP27 considering loss and damage fund among other finance options – draft text

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The United Nations on Monday published a draft text setting out what the COP27 climate summit could agree on the subject of ‘loss and damage’ financing for countries being ravaged by climate impacts. The draft text, which could change before it is...
US News and World Report

Mexico President Talks up Strong Peso, Warns of High Interest Rates

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said the Mexican peso's strength is good for the economy but warned, hours before the central bank announces its monetary policy decision, that rising interest rates can hurt the economy. Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference he...
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast as U.S. inflation cooled down in October

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 5.9%, the Dow added 4.25%, and the Nasdaq gained 8.1%. The U.S. reported that the Consumer Price Index rose by less than anticipated in October. Wall Street’s three main indexes advanced last week as better-than-expected inflation data raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes.
104.1 WIKY

China’s Silk Road Fund to become investor in Indonesia’s state pharma firms

JAKARTA (Reuters) – China’s Silk Road Fund (SRF) and Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund INA will become investors in the Southeast Asian country’s state-owned pharmaceutical firms, a deputy minister said on Sunday. Both SRF and INA will become investors in the listed pharma firm PT Kimia Farma...
104.1 WIKY

India publishes long term emissions strategy to reach net zero in 2070

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – India laid out on Monday the steps it will take to achieve net zero by 2070, releasing its Long-Term Low Emissions and Development Strategies (LT-LEDS) at the COP27 summit in Egypt. Under the Paris Agreement, which holds the world to limit warming to 1.5...

