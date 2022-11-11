Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss
The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
NOLA.com
Saints' Michael Thomas backs Bills' handling of Josh Allen's injury. 'That's how you do it.'
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas chimed in on the Buffalo Bills' decision to bring back quarterback Josh Allen for Sunday's game against the Vikings after he injured his right elbow in a game a week ago. Thomas shared a tweet from Bleacher Report that quoted ESPN's Adam Schefter,...
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings
Note: This stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to […]
WVNews
Broncos rule out 3 vs Titans, 3 questionable with illnesses
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos ruled out three players for their game on Sunday, including two who pulled hamstrings at practice this week. They also added two more sick players to their injury report Friday. Coach Nathaniel Hackett ruled out linebacker Baron Browning (hip) and two key...
WVNews
Rodgers rallies Packers past McCarthy's Cowboys 31-28 in OT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers finally might have found a new big-play target. And the Green Bay Packers still have a chance to rescue a season that seemed headed toward oblivion.
WVNews
Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Count out the Vikings all you want. Patrick Peterson, Justin Jefferson and company keep finding ways to rally for victories in the most remarkable and improbable of ways. Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the previously AFC-leading Buffalo Bills might have been the most stunning...
Bills Players Who Won’t Play Today Against the Vikings
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to host the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium this afternoon. It's just the second 1 pm home game so far this regular season. The Bills are still atop the AFC standings at 6-2, holding a tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs with a head-to-head victory.
WVNews
Analysis: Vikings, Bucs, Packers, Colts make big statements
Bust out the victory chains. The Minnesota Vikings proved they’re for real. After piling up wins against losing teams and backup quarterbacks, the Vikings earned a signature victory on the road against the Buffalo Bills.
WVNews
Bills QB Allen active against Vikings despite injured elbow
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is active but it’s unclear if he’ll start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Allen hurt his right elbow, which is his throwing elbow, in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss at the New York Jets. The injury is similar to the one that led to him to miss four games during his rookie season in 2018 — the last time Allen missed a start.
WVNews
Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared...
WVNews
Some fans bummed no beer sold at NFL pregame fest in Munich
MUNICH (AP) — For Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand. On Sunday, the Austrian and anyone else looking for a cold one at the NFL's pre-game fan festival outside Allianz Arena struck out.
What uniforms the Bills, Vikings will wear in Week 10
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills (6-2) and Minnesota Vikings (7-1) will wear during their Week 10 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. At the time of posting, the Vikings have yet to announce an official uniform combo for Sunday. This is the most-likely option based on the Bills’ announcement.
Bills offer big hint about Josh Allen injury status
The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication regarding the quarterback’s health. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s...
Comments / 0