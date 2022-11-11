Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
MoDOT wants to widen U.S. Route 54 in Camdenton
Camdenton, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) wants to widen Route 54 in Camdenton to five lanes between Route 5 and Bumper Hill Road. This is from the center of town to just past Laker Fishing Tackle. The work would also include new curbs, gutters, and other...
KYTV
South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Mo. sees multiple inmate overdoses
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking an upper-level wave that will bring some light snow showers/flurries to some tonight. After a dry, bright and cold weekend, we'll see rain and snow chances return early next week. Many school districts across the Ozarks held Veterans Day events today. Governor Parson appoints Todd...
KRMS Radio
Severe Damage Reported After Residential Fire South of Camdenton
Severe fire, smoke and water damage is being reported after a residential structure fire late Friday morning south of Camdenton. Mid-County Chief Scott Frandsen says, upon arrival to the location on Barnwood Lane, the residence was about 50-percent involved with fire and smoke showing. Personnel on the scene started attacking the blaze and made entry into the structure extinguishing the fire in about 30 minutes despite having to shuttle water to the scene. No occupants were home at the time and there were no injuries reported. The cause is undetermined but not believed to be suspicious in nature. Providing mutual aid were the Osage Beach Fire District, Camden County Ambulance District and Laclede Electric.
kjluradio.com
Home south of Camdenton severely damaged by fire on Veterans Day
Fire causes severe damage to a home just south of Camdenton. The Mid-County Fire Protection District was dispatched to the home on Barnwood Lane on Friday, shortly before noon. By the time crews arrived, about 50% of the home was involved with fire. Although there were no hydrants in the area and water had to be shuttled in, crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.
kjluradio.com
Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary
Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
lakeexpo.com
6654 Northview Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
A rare opportunity presents itself! This level four bedroom lakefront home sits on a quiet neighborhood cul de sac in Osage Beach. The perfect location with the most incredible views. Flat driveway, yard and large dock envelope. This home has been very well maintained and updated. The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings frame the lake with stunning views of the cliffs across the chanel. The large kitchen is designed to entertain. This is the house, lot and location you want! The main channel views are tucked back and leave your dock more protected without losing the views. One year old roof with a 50 year warranty, newer septic and pre listing home inspection done for your ease of purchase. Furnishings available to make this a move in package or relocate to the amazing neighborhood. Only minutes from the hospital, grocery and all amenities. One Year Home Warranty in place for new owner!
One Missouri county passes 10% business tax cut, another defeats 51% reduction
(The Center Square) – Voters gave mixed results to ballot initiatives to reduce commercial property taxes in two Missouri counties during Tuesday’s elections. In Laclede County, 60% of voters decided not to lower the tax rate from $1.03 to 51 cents per $100 assessed valuation – a 51% reduction – on all utility, industrial, commercial, railroad and other property that’s not residential or agricultural. In Clay County, 56% of voters approved the lowering of its commercial property tax rate by 10%, from $1.59 per $100 assessed valuation to $1.44.
lakeexpo.com
80 Regatta Bay Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom, light and bright condo on two levels with screened in patio's for each level. This condo just feels big with one bedroom on the main floor and two suites on the lower level. Walk in the front door and be ready for the great main channel views of the 12mm that never get old. Condo is being sold furnished, has an outdoor storage shed, and a remote boat lift. Regatta bay sets in a park like setting with two outdoor pools, pickle ball courts, tennis court, clubhouse, bbq area, and a playground. With highly sought after location by land or water great for owners and also nightly renters as well. Bring your flip flops and swim suits to start making those family memories today!
lakeexpo.com
Aldi Overrun By Shoppers On Opening Day In Lake Ozark
LAKE OZARK, Mo. -- After a long wait, the much anticipated Aldi Supermarket has opened to excited shoppers and a packed parking lot in Lake Ozark. The discount supermarket chain started pouring concrete in May and opened on Friday, Nov. 11. The store offers 12,700-square-feet of quality shopping and 109...
Dallas County Emergency crew helps injured driver… and their monkey!
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Mercy Hospital EMTs received an unusual challenge after arriving at the scene of a motor vehicle crash. The crew had to help out the driver, their pet kangaroo and their pet spider monkey. According to a Mercy Hospital EMS Facebook post, over the weekend the Dallas County crews helped out the […]
Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Friday morning after his 1996 Chevrolet 2500 skid off the road and overturned on Route M, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle started to overturn and became stuck between two large boulders. It continued to overturn and hit a creek bottom. The The post Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Laclede Record
Missouri voters say yes to Constitutional Amendment 3
Missouri voters approved legalized marijuana in Tuesday’s election, but the new law will not take effect for a month. And it will be a little longer before people can actually begin using marijuana recreationally. Statewide, Amendment 3 was favored by about 53 percent of Missouri voters and opposed by about 46 percent. The proposal was rejected by Laclede County voters with 61 percent opposed. A total 4,313 voted yes and 7,013 voted no. The amendment does not go into effect until Dec. 8 and it will take more time before licenses are issued. At this point Lebanon Police Lt. Keith Shumate said it is still illegal to use marijuana in Missouri and in the City of Lebanon. For more on this story see the LCR.
myozarksonline.com
UTV’s to Light up Lebanon
On December 9th Downtown Lebanon will feature Christmas on Commercial plus a special event, the “Light Up Lebanon Lighted UTV Parade”. Lebanon Tourism Director Rebecca Rupard invites everyone to participate. My Ozarks Online · Pb11112201rupard. The UTV’s will be required to be decorated in a Christmas theme...
kjluradio.com
Man who triggered scare at Jefferson City public housing complex pleads guilty
A Jefferson City man pleads guilty to setting a fire at a Jefferson City public housing complex last year. Hankel Jones pleaded guilty last week to second-degree arson. In exchange for his plea, a charge of making a terrorist threat was dropped. Jones was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
KRMS Radio
Camdenton Mayor Says Several Projects Are On Tap For Camdenton into 2023
The City of Camdenton has published its Quarterly Newsletter, featuring a statement from Mayor John McNabb. Among the topics Hizzoner addresses is the recently completed “Welcome Wall” project on the square. Saying the city has received many compliments and says he’s proud of how it looks adding “it...
KRMS Radio
Voter Turnout In Lake Area Strong
Reported voter turnout in Camden and Miller counties was strong for Election Day. In Camden County, the clerk’s office reports 18,446 ballots out of a possible 33,948 were cast on Tuesday…or 54.34-percent. In Miller County, a total of 8,858 out of a possible 18,132 ballots were cast for...
How you can get tested using the “Quad Swab” method
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When people start feeling bad, it can be hard to determine whether it’s COVID-19, the flu, or something else. Health leaders are hoping to make pinpointing what’s wrong a little easier. It’s through a new method called “Quad Swab.” One swab can detect COVID-19, RSV, and influenza A & B. People are […]
lakeexpo.com
Judy Mae (Bohrn) Bailey (Pierce) (March 20, 1937 - November 5, 2022)
Obituary of Judy Mae Bailey (Pierce) Judy Mae Bailey (Pierce), 85 of Eldon, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home in Eldon, Missouri. She was born March 20, 1937 in Miller County, Missouri the daughter of the late Raymond Oliver and Zella (Duncan) Bohrn. On January 23, 2021 in Barnett, Missouri she was united in marriage to Warner Pierce who survives of the home.
myozarksonline.com
School investigates incident on bus
The Lebanon R-3 School District reported an incident on one of the school buses on Thursday afternoon. According to the district the incident involved two students but they will not disclose any specifics due to student privacy laws. The incident is being investigated to the fullest extent and the safety of students is always the schools highest priority, and steps are being taken to address the situation with appropriate discipline per policy.
lakeexpo.com
Rose Marie (Peterson) McKinley (August 4, 1932 - November 3, 2022)
Rose Marie McKinley, age 90, of Barnett, MO, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Eldon Nursing Home & Rehab Center. Rose was born August 4, 1932, in Cole County, MO., the daughter of Walter Lloyd and Rosa Lee (Barger) Peterson (Maddox). She was married on February 21st, 1961, in Sedalia, MO, to the love of her life, Charles (Calvert) McKinley, who preceded her in death on October 6, 2009.
Comments / 2