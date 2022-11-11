Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Utah native Tony Finau captures Houston Open by 4 strokes, 3rd victory in 7 starts
SALT LAKE CITY — This Tony Finau's on fire. The 33-year-old long driver from Salt Lake City is into the clubhouse with his first win of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, blitzing the field at the Cadence Bank Houston Open for his first victory in his second start. Finau...
Utah is back in the Top 10. Are the Utes ranked ahead of Oregon?
The Pac-12 rankings were shaken up after a wild weekend for the conference.
WATCH: David Shaw addresses the media after Stanford's huge loss to No. 13 Utah
Stanford's head football coach was not pleased after the loss
msubobcats.com
Bobcats Solid in Road Victory at BYU
Montana State used a strong defensive effort coupled with solid shooting from the perimeter to notch its first road victory of the season with a 69-60 decision over BYU on Saturday afternoon in the Marriott Center, snapping the Cougars' 30-game home court win streak. Montana State (2-0) used a 9-0...
No. 13 Utah vs. Stanford: How to watch, listen to and stream the game
Everything you need to know about Utes-Cardinal game Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
kslsports.com
BYU Blows Double-Digit Lead, Falls To No. 19 San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball falls to San Diego State, 82-75. The Cougars were a sizable underdog in this game but had a 10-point lead in the second half. San Diego State wouldn’t go down easy as they then reeled off a 40-23 run to come away with the victory.
ABC 4
Special Report: The Final Return
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
ksl.com
'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences
SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived was ripe with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principal did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
ksl.com
Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident
MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Special tribute held in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A special tribute was held Friday in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz. Friends, family, and former co-workers gathered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Draper to celebrate his life. Ortiz, 68, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning, according to...
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
kjzz.com
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
Utah man finally receives customary hat for Vietnam veterans
Wally Cox was a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, but he was never able to receive his customary Stetson hat until now.
Why two housing experts disagree on how much Utah home prices will drop in 2023
In a market characterized by ‘volatility’ and ‘uncertainty,’ Utah housing predictions vary. Looking ahead to 2023 and what it will bring to the housing market, two of Utah’s leading housing experts disagree with each other.
Community, family, friends remember Utah icon at public memorial
A Utah icon was honored at a public memorial this Thursday, Nov. 11. Valter Nassi, owner of the Salt Lake City restaurant, Valter's Osteria, died back in September at the age of 76.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
BYU Newsnet
BYU Law School Dean of Admissions advises applicants to present themselves ‘in the most positive light possible’
BYU Law School Dean of Admissions Anthony Grover advised pre-law students to present themselves well on their law school applications. According to the Law School Admission Council, students who wish to be considered for admission must prepare applications, take the LSAT, submit letters of recommendation and more. “I wish that...
Breeze Airways announces new routes out of Provo
Breeze Airways has announced a new service to two more destinations from Provo: nonstop to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA and one-stop/no plane change to Orlando, FL.
November starting off with plenty of moisture
With the latest storm starting to work its way out of the state, it's clear to see that November has gotten off to a very nice start in terms of moisture. From top to bottom, things are setting up to be a nice, and wet, November.
kslnewsradio.com
Police investigating break-in at meeting house for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
PERRY, Utah — Perry City police are investigating a Saturday break-in at a meeting house for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Police say the break-in took place sometime Saturday between 1:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. They believe multiple individuals got in through an unlocked window. Damage...
