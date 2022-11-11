Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad
Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
theScore
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
Czechs oust US and join Switzerland in BJK Cup semifinals
The unheralded Czech Republic has upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time time in four years
WVNews
'Not happy': Man United duo criticizes Qatar World Cup
LONDON (AP) — Just minutes after finishing the last Premier League match before the World Cup, Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen both questioned the decision to stage the tournament in Qatar. Fernandes said the World Cup “should be done in a better way,” criticizing the timing...
WVNews
Pepi scores in 1st game after missing US World Cup roster
Ricardo Pepi scored in his first game since being bypassed for the U.S. World Cup roster, putting Groningen ahead in a 3-2 loss to Fortuna Sittard on Sunday in the Dutch Eredivisie. The 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas, tapped Ragnar Oratmangoen's cross past goalkeeper Ivor Pandur from 6 yards in...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Argentina name injured Paulo Dybala in squad as Spain leave out Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara have missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad as Luis Enrique opted for youth as La Seleccion ramp up preparations for Qatar. The 2010 winners have maintained a wealth of experience in the shape of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.Elsewhere the Netherlands have selected an exciting squad with Xavi Simons the standout pick, with the PSV starlet causing havoc recently as the Dutch giants outplayed and beat Arsenal. Louis Van Gaal’s squad has both strength and pace, while there is also flair running through the side, with Cody Gakpo another skilful option....
Gio Reyna, USMNT's spy in Germany, is hoping to take the World Cup by storm and one-up his father, US soccer icon Claudio Reyna
Reyna, 20, missed most of last season with injury but is now back playing, just in time for the World Cup in Qatar.
WVNews
Saudi Arabia drops al-Mowallad from WCup over doping test
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has dropped Fahd al-Mowallad from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar “as a precaution” due to the winger’s failed doping test in February. Al-Mowallad had been included in Renard’s squad for the tournament...
ng-sportingnews.com
Portugal World Cup squad 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal's final 26-man national football team roster in Qatar
Portugal ended their long wait for an international title at Euro 2016 as Fernando Santos' side upset the odds against hosts France in the final. That success ended the moniker of Portugal as the 'nearly men' of European international football, after years of near misses for the Iberian superpower. The...
World Cup 2022 team guides part 20: Spain
This article is part of the Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 32 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 20 November. The...
BBC
Scotland 23-31 New Zealand: Argentina win vital as Scots join 'near miss brigade'
You didn't need to hear the Scotland coach speak in the aftermath of the loss to the All Blacks on Sunday to know about his frustration - the angst was written all over his face. Once upon a time, it was 'Stern' Vern Cotter sitting in that chair at a...
Sporting News
Iran World Cup squad 2022: The 25 players on Team Melli national roster for Qatar
Iran will be aiming to secure a first-ever knockout stage spot at a World Cup as they make the short trip to Qatar for the 2022 tournament. Carlos Queiroz's side face one of the shortest travels from any of the competing nations, as the World Cup heads to the Middle East for the first time.
SB Nation
Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
PSG have their '£40million bid for Endrick turned down' by Brazilian champions Palmeiras as Chelsea enter January transfer battle with the 16-year-old believed to 'favour Premier League move to London'
16-year-old Palmeiras striker Endrick is wanted by both PSG and Chelsea, with the Brazilian club reportedly rejecting the Ligue 1 side's £40million offer for the teenage sensation. Endrick is one of the world's brightest up and coming talents since bursting onto the scene with Brazilian Serie A side Palmeiras...
Yardbarker
Ansu Fati reveals World Cup dream with Spain at Qatar 2022
Ansu Fati is determined to seize his World Cup chance after being included in Spain’s 26-man squad for the tournament. The Barcelona star has seen the last two years of his career wrecked by injury after bursting onto the first team scene in Catalonia. The 20-year-old has been eased...
ESPN
Ready to shine: 10 Asian stars who could light up the FIFA World Cup
Hidetoshi Nakata, Ali Daei, Park Ji-Sung -- in the history of the FIFA World Cup, there has been no shortage of Asian players that have shone on football's biggest stage. And with the World Cup once again here, returning to Asian soil for the first time since Japan and South Korea co-hosted the competition in 2002, there are plenty who will be hoping it is their turn in the spotlight.
IEM Brazil event returns in 2023
Intel Extreme Masters action will return to Brazil in 2023. The ESL Pro Tour confirmed next year’s South American tour
CBS Sports
Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Match dates, group stage, daily start times for games as Ecuador face hosts
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 21 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. Following the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoff winners in June in Doha, the complete match schedule is now known as the field is officially complete.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi joined by five Premier League players in Argentina squad
Paris St-Germain's Lionel Messi will play in his fifth World Cup finals as part of an Argentina squad that includes five Premier League players. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has combined veterans like Messi, 35, and Angel di Maria, 34, with younger players such as Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez. Injured...
WVNews
Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime in ATP Finals opener
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Third-seeded Casper Ruud eased to a straight-set victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening match of the ATP Finals on Sunday. The match was largely dominated by serving and a solitary break in the seventh game of the second set proved enough for the Norwegian player to secure a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over the fifth-seeded Auger-Aliassime of Canada.
