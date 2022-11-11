Read full article on original website
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
The Guardian view on Brazil’s election: Bolsonaro’s return would cost us all
On Sunday, Brazilian electors will cast their vote in a tight contest that will not only set the course for this extraordinarily polarised country but also have a powerful impact on the future of the world. Hopes that the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, would be decisively rejected in the first round were dashed when he fared far better than expected, with 43% of votes, and his challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, fell just short of an outright majority with 48%. Eleventh-hour handouts to the poorest and lavish quantities of disinformation have aided Mr Bolsonaro’s recovery.
New Brazilian President Is Good News For The Amazon Rainforest
President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of BrazilPSB Nacional 40. Environmentalists have cause for celebration this week following the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, more commonly referred to as Lula, to the office of President of Brazil. The narrow win by Lula over the presidential incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by 50.9% to 49.1% will allow the new President to implement his stated goals for the resumption of more extensive efforts to protect the Amazon rainforest and put Brazil back in front of the international community to lead the fight against climate change.
Washington Examiner
Brazil's Lula will pose challenges for the US
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ’s sort-of concession after his reelection loss to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva should provide a sigh of relief for democracy backers. It paves the way for a peaceful transition of power in the world’s seventh most populous country. Bolsonaro is vowing...
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Biden froze out China’s ambassador. He may regret that.
The administration snub could further complicate bilateral ties.
China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war
(RELATED) Scholz calls on China to use its ‘influence’ on Russia. Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.
US News and World Report
How a Maverick Brazil Lawmaker Helped Lula Beat Bolsonaro's Propaganda Machine
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - To bring down far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Andre Janones had to fight fire with fire. The little-known 38-year-old lawmaker was running a longshot presidential campaign until he joined forces in August with President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, adding bite to the leftist's campaign with his raw, no-holds-barred approach to online politics.
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Embraer to get $413 million BNDES financing for aircraft production, exports
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Monday that the country’s state development bank BNDES has approved a 2.2 billion real ($413.15 million) credit line to finance the firm’s commercial aircraft production and exports. The move comes roughly a month after Embraer announced a...
Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
104.1 WIKY
Slovenia’s election may produce first woman president
LJUBLJANA (Reuters) – Slovenians were voting on Sunday in a presidential election runoff, with former TV presenter Natasa Pirc Musar hoping to beat right-wing politician Andze Logar and become the country’s first woman president. Although Logar came first in the first round on Oct. 23, opinion polls have...
104.1 WIKY
Third IAEA board resolution in works deploring Russian actions in Ukraine
VIENNA (Reuters) – A draft of what would be the third resolution by the U.N. atomic watchdog’s board on the war in Ukraine again calls on Russia to cease all actions against Ukraine’s nuclear facilities including Zaporizhzhia, the text seen by Reuters on Monday showed. “(The board)...
104.1 WIKY
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the...
104.1 WIKY
Turkey central bank firms grip on lira as election approaches
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank has put the finishing touches to a reserve-management system that has stabilised the lira currency ahead of elections in 2023, thanks to nearly 100 new regulations this year, industry sources and officials said. The policy, adopted in the wake of a historic...
104.1 WIKY
Russia bans entry to 200 U.S. nationals, including Biden’s relatives, press secretary
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday it had banned 200 U.S. nationals from entering Russia, including a sister and two brothers of U.S. President Joe Biden, in response to personal sanctions from Washington. It said it had banned entry by Valerie Biden Owens, James Brian...
Brazil will regain its climate 'leadership': ex-minister
Brazil will protect the Amazon "with its own efforts" without waiting for international funding, the former environment minister of incoming President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Saturday at UN climate talks. Credited with curbing deforestation in the 2000s, Marina Silva outlined key environmental priorities for the new president, who will visit the climate talks next week in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
104.1 WIKY
Ghana’s finance minister set to present budget despite calls for dismissal
ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghana’s embattled finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta plans to present his 2023 budget statement this month, a ruling party official said on Friday, despite demands by ruling party and opposition figures that he resign. Ofori-Atta has come under fire as Ghana suffers its worst economic crisis...
104.1 WIKY
Japan and US agree to strengthen alliance amid geopolitical tensions
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed at a meeting on Sunday to strengthen their countries’ alliance amid shared concerns over a rise in geopolitical tensions. The two met on the sidelines of a summit of the Association of Southeast...
104.1 WIKY
Lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar wins Slovenian presidential vote – preliminary results
LJUBLJANA (Reuters) – Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer and former TV presenter won the second round of presidential election, and will become the Alpine country’s first female president, preliminary result showed. Pirc Musar won 53.87 percent of the votes in the runoff, while her rival right-wing politician and...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. president unveils investments in Indonesia carbon capture, transport
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday announced a number of investments in Indonesia spanning areas like climate and food security, including a $2.5 billion agreement between ExxonMobil and state-owned energy company Pertamina on carbon capture. ExxonMobil and Pertamina’s agreement will further assess development of...
