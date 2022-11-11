ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
104.1 WIKY

Ukraine central bank says it is preparing banking system for blackouts

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Central Bank said on Sunday it was preparing the country’s banking system to work in emergency conditions in connection with possible blackouts. “It is envisaged to ensure the viability of 14 systemically important banks of the country. If absolutely necessary, the National Bank...
Reuters

Shares and bonds chastened as Fed, ECB urge care

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shares steadied and bond yields remained close to multi-year highs on Monday after U.S. and European central bankers encouraged caution as they battle to curb inflation via rate hikes, without throttling growth.
Reuters

ECB's Panetta warns against overtightening policy

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must keep raising rates but needs to avoid overtightening as that could destroy productive capacity and deepen an economic downturn, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Monday.
104.1 WIKY

LME will not ban Russian metal from its system

LONDON (Reuters) – The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system because for the most part a significant portion of the market is still planning to accept it in 2023. The exchange, the world’s oldest...
104.1 WIKY

Brazil’s economic activity resumes growth in September, but below expectations

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Economic activity in Brazil resumed expansion in September, though below expectations, still ending the quarter with positive data, central bank data showed on Monday. The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.05% in September from the month...
104.1 WIKY

Turkey central bank firms grip on lira as election approaches

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank has put the finishing touches to a reserve-management system that has stabilised the lira currency ahead of elections in 2023, thanks to nearly 100 new regulations this year, industry sources and officials said. The policy, adopted in the wake of a historic...
NBC News

Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases

Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
104.1 WIKY

Britain to urge G20 for coordinated action vs rising living costs

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call on his G20 counterparts for coordinated global action to address international economic instability and the rising cost of living, the UK embassy in Jakarta said in a statement. “Energy bills have skyrocketed thanks to Russia turning off...
104.1 WIKY

COP27 considering loss and damage fund among other finance options – draft text

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The United Nations on Monday published a draft text setting out what the COP27 climate summit could agree on the subject of ‘loss and damage’ financing for countries being ravaged by climate impacts. The draft text, which could change before it is...
104.1 WIKY

China’s Silk Road Fund to become investor in Indonesia’s state pharma firms

JAKARTA (Reuters) – China’s Silk Road Fund (SRF) and Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund INA will become investors in the Southeast Asian country’s state-owned pharmaceutical firms, a deputy minister said on Sunday. Both SRF and INA will become investors in the listed pharma firm PT Kimia Farma...
104.1 WIKY

German antitrust watchdog widens Amazon probe under new regulation

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s antitrust watchdog said on Monday it had expanded two probes into U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com making use of new regulation allowing it to prohibit any anti-competitive behaviour at an earlier stage. “We are examining in both proceedings whether and how Amazon impedes the business...

