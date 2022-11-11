Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine central bank says it is preparing banking system for blackouts
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Central Bank said on Sunday it was preparing the country’s banking system to work in emergency conditions in connection with possible blackouts. “It is envisaged to ensure the viability of 14 systemically important banks of the country. If absolutely necessary, the National Bank...
Shares and bonds chastened as Fed, ECB urge care
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shares steadied and bond yields remained close to multi-year highs on Monday after U.S. and European central bankers encouraged caution as they battle to curb inflation via rate hikes, without throttling growth.
ECB's Panetta warns against overtightening policy
FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must keep raising rates but needs to avoid overtightening as that could destroy productive capacity and deepen an economic downturn, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Monday.
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
The stock market could soon reverse its 'borderline miraculous rally' and retest June lows, UBS's Art Cashin says
Stocks could whipsaw and retest June lows despite October's positive inflation report, Arthur Cashin said. Cashin noted that stock market rallies since June have been fleeting, and it's still a bear market. He warned a reversal could come when the VIX approaches 20, and the gauge currently clocks in at...
Stocks are in the process of bottoming and the Fed won't raise rates as far as Powell suggested, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
Stocks are bottoming out, and the Fed could soon pause its aggressive rate hikes, market veteran Ed Yardeni said. Despite hawkish comments from Powell, Yardeni said he expects other Fed officials to push back on that stance. That could mean stocks are approaching a low, since investors have already priced...
The S&P 500 could plunge another 16% and won't bottom until the Fed starts to cut interest rates, UBS says
The S&P 500 will fall to 3,200 points before it hits a low in Q2 next year, UBS has forecast. US stocks won't recover until the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, the bank said. "The speed of that pivot will drive every asset class next year," UBS strategists said...
kitco.com
BCA Research is getting long gold as central bank gold demand supports higher prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a report Thursday, commodity analysts at BCA Research said they are tactically bullish on gold and buying...
There's a 55% chance of a recession in 2023, chief economist says - but inflation data will determine if the Fed stays aggressive and sparks a downturn
CPI data publishes on Thursday, and it will hold key implications for how aggressive the Federal Reserve is with interest rates moving forward. One economist said he's expecting inflation to ease slightly, which could lead the Fed to a 50 basis-point rate hike in December. "We have this week established...
104.1 WIKY
LME will not ban Russian metal from its system
LONDON (Reuters) – The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system because for the most part a significant portion of the market is still planning to accept it in 2023. The exchange, the world’s oldest...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s economic activity resumes growth in September, but below expectations
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Economic activity in Brazil resumed expansion in September, though below expectations, still ending the quarter with positive data, central bank data showed on Monday. The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.05% in September from the month...
104.1 WIKY
Turkey central bank firms grip on lira as election approaches
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank has put the finishing touches to a reserve-management system that has stabilised the lira currency ahead of elections in 2023, thanks to nearly 100 new regulations this year, industry sources and officials said. The policy, adopted in the wake of a historic...
Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases
Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
104.1 WIKY
Britain to urge G20 for coordinated action vs rising living costs
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call on his G20 counterparts for coordinated global action to address international economic instability and the rising cost of living, the UK embassy in Jakarta said in a statement. “Energy bills have skyrocketed thanks to Russia turning off...
104.1 WIKY
COP27 considering loss and damage fund among other finance options – draft text
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The United Nations on Monday published a draft text setting out what the COP27 climate summit could agree on the subject of ‘loss and damage’ financing for countries being ravaged by climate impacts. The draft text, which could change before it is...
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
Investors are pricing in much higher odds the Fed dials down the size of the next rate hike after October inflation cooled below 8%
Investors on Thursday were pricing in higher expectations the Federal Reserve will reduce the size of its rate hikes at its December meeting. Inflation cooled to 7.7% in October, fueling greater speculation for a rate hike of 50 basis points at the December 13-14 meeting. The Fed has raised the...
104.1 WIKY
China’s Silk Road Fund to become investor in Indonesia’s state pharma firms
JAKARTA (Reuters) – China’s Silk Road Fund (SRF) and Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund INA will become investors in the Southeast Asian country’s state-owned pharmaceutical firms, a deputy minister said on Sunday. Both SRF and INA will become investors in the listed pharma firm PT Kimia Farma...
104.1 WIKY
German antitrust watchdog widens Amazon probe under new regulation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s antitrust watchdog said on Monday it had expanded two probes into U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com making use of new regulation allowing it to prohibit any anti-competitive behaviour at an earlier stage. “We are examining in both proceedings whether and how Amazon impedes the business...
Comments / 0