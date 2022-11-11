Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-No January signings for Barca due to financial fair play, says Laporta
(Reuters) – Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that the club may not be able to sign players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga’s financial fair play rules. Barca’s accounts are “healthy” again, Laporta said, with an expected income this season of 1.23 billion euros...
104.1 WIKY
Telecom Italia CEO sees room for improving 2023, 2024 financial targets
MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) will likely improve its financial targets for the next two years, the head of Italy’s biggest phone group told company’s top executives on Wednesday, according to a company’s spokeperson. Pietro Labriola made the comments during a meeting with top executives,...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-UK and Ireland announce stadium shortlist for Euro 2028 bid
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – The not yet built Everton Stadium has been included on the shortlist for UK and Ireland’s bid to host the 2028 European Championship, the countries’ Football Associations said on Wednesday. Wembley Stadium, which hosted last year’s Euro 2020 final, is one of three...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Axed Denayer to train with Belgium squad in Kuwait
(Reuters) – Belgium have added centre back Jason Denayer to their training camp in Kuwait on Wednesday, with officials confirmed the player is with the team as cover ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Denayer, who plays for Shabab Al-Ahli in the United Arab Emirates, was a surprise...
104.1 WIKY
Motor racing-Red Bull driver rift adds spice to Abu Dhabi finale
ABU DHABI (Reuters) – Formula One champion Max Verstappen heads into Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix facing questions about his character and behaviour after he refused to help team mate Sergio Perez at the last race in Brazil. The Red Bull rift could bring fresh drama to...
Comments / 0