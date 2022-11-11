As I’ve said numerous times I do not have a Hometown View archives outside of the last few years and even then I only saved some of them. However in scrolling through my computer I realized that tomorrow will mark one year that I returned to work following a more than two month absence due to a hospital stay and unrelated spinal surgery. Little did I realize at that time that six months later I would have another spinal surgery that sidelined me for several weeks and unfortunately did not go as planned. It certainly has been an interesting time for me…well interesting might be the wrong word.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO