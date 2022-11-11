ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Not Much Of An Anniversary & More

As I’ve said numerous times I do not have a Hometown View archives outside of the last few years and even then I only saved some of them. However in scrolling through my computer I realized that tomorrow will mark one year that I returned to work following a more than two month absence due to a hospital stay and unrelated spinal surgery. Little did I realize at that time that six months later I would have another spinal surgery that sidelined me for several weeks and unfortunately did not go as planned. It certainly has been an interesting time for me…well interesting might be the wrong word.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future

Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Former NFL star speaks to students at NJ high school

FARMINGDALE — As New Jersey’s opioid epidemic continues to plague the state, it is more important than ever to reach student-athletes and educate them about the dangers of prescription opioids. According to the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, more than 3,000 people in New Jersey died of...
FARMINGDALE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Where Is Everyone?

You might be aware that the offices/studios of WOBM and Townsquare Media are located in downtown Toms River. It is shocking how different this area is on a holiday and when Toms River schools are closed which they have been this week partly due to the NJEA Teachers Convention. Traffic is considerably lighter and you don’t have the kids from High School South going out for lunch. If you couple that with Toms River and/or Ocean County employees having a day off it’s like a ghost town…which is nice once in a while.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Hachnosas Sefer Torah in Toms River

The Sefer Torah was donated by R’ Bentzy Gross, and given in to Kahal Ohr Aryeh Yisroel. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote

If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
TRENTON, NJ
fsrmagazine.com

On the Border to Open in Toms River, New Jersey

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance. Restaurant hours will be Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a destination for authentic, contemporary Tex-Mex food.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS Philly

Crews battling brush fire in Medford, Burlington County

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- In Medford, Burlington County, crews are battling a brush fire. The fire broke out in the woods near a summer camp for girls along Stokes Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The flames have already burned 10 acres, but no homes are in danger and no one has been hurt, Burlington County dispatchers said.
MEDFORD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Holiday Train Display rolls into The Monmouth Museum

The Holiday Train Display, in conjunction with Hackensack Meridian Health-Jersey Shore University Medical Center, rolls into The Monmouth Museum starting Saturday, Nov. 19 and continuing until Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Monmouth Museum, located at 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, on the Brookdale Community College Campus is one of the...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Water main break repaired in Middlesex County

A water main break along Ryders Lane in East Brunswick has been repaired, according to the township. Water service was expected to be completely restored by 4 p.m. Sunday, as water is being slowly reintroduced back into the system to restore the pressure, the town said. The water will also be tested and sampled for quality levels.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

