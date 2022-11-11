Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Red Bank takes rematch with Brick Memorial to win South Group 4 Regional Invitational Tournament
LITTLE SILVER -- The new NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournaments for non-playoff teams have been met with their fair share of eye rolls and skepticism, but for the players on these teams, it gave them an opportunity to extend their seasons and careers. On Thursday night, Red Bank capitalized on that...
Not Much Of An Anniversary & More
As I’ve said numerous times I do not have a Hometown View archives outside of the last few years and even then I only saved some of them. However in scrolling through my computer I realized that tomorrow will mark one year that I returned to work following a more than two month absence due to a hospital stay and unrelated spinal surgery. Little did I realize at that time that six months later I would have another spinal surgery that sidelined me for several weeks and unfortunately did not go as planned. It certainly has been an interesting time for me…well interesting might be the wrong word.
Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future
Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
Former NFL star speaks to students at NJ high school
FARMINGDALE — As New Jersey’s opioid epidemic continues to plague the state, it is more important than ever to reach student-athletes and educate them about the dangers of prescription opioids. According to the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, more than 3,000 people in New Jersey died of...
Applaud Our Kids Foundation Soiree in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
It's a fantastic benefit for the local organization Zzak G Applaud Our Kids Foundation and they have a fun night for you to enjoy and help this great group to give local kids a chance at the arts. According to their website, "The mission of the Zzak G. Applaud Our...
Toms River, NJ Is Amazing But Would Be Even Better If One Of These Opened Up
If you're looking to start a new business in Toms River, I think I may have an idea for you. I've been searching high and low for months for one of these and as far as I can tell, through my hours of research, it looks like there aren't any of these in Toms River.
On the Border’s opening date for their new Toms River restaurant
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance.
Where Is Everyone?
You might be aware that the offices/studios of WOBM and Townsquare Media are located in downtown Toms River. It is shocking how different this area is on a holiday and when Toms River schools are closed which they have been this week partly due to the NJEA Teachers Convention. Traffic is considerably lighter and you don’t have the kids from High School South going out for lunch. If you couple that with Toms River and/or Ocean County employees having a day off it’s like a ghost town…which is nice once in a while.
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Hachnosas Sefer Torah in Toms River
The Sefer Torah was donated by R’ Bentzy Gross, and given in to Kahal Ohr Aryeh Yisroel. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote
If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
fsrmagazine.com
On the Border to Open in Toms River, New Jersey
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance. Restaurant hours will be Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a destination for authentic, contemporary Tex-Mex food.
Crews battling brush fire in Medford, Burlington County
MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- In Medford, Burlington County, crews are battling a brush fire. The fire broke out in the woods near a summer camp for girls along Stokes Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The flames have already burned 10 acres, but no homes are in danger and no one has been hurt, Burlington County dispatchers said.
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
Holiday Train Display rolls into The Monmouth Museum
The Holiday Train Display, in conjunction with Hackensack Meridian Health-Jersey Shore University Medical Center, rolls into The Monmouth Museum starting Saturday, Nov. 19 and continuing until Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Monmouth Museum, located at 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, on the Brookdale Community College Campus is one of the...
Tree Lighting, Ice Skating, Rides & More! Winterfest at Blue Cross RiverRink in Philly Returns Nov 25!
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Philly!. The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is back again this year starting Nov 25 at the Delaware waterfront in Philadelphia, followed by a Holiday Tree Lighting event powered by PECO on Dec 2!. There's truly no better way to kick off...
Where is Squiggy? Reward offered for beloved rooster missing from Atlantic County, NJ
The operators of the Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary are appealing for the return of their beloved rooster, Squiggy. Squiggy went missing from the sanctuary in Hamilton, Atlantic County, last Tuesday. Money for an $1,800 reward has been donated and is being offered for the bird's safe return. Funny Farm posted...
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
Water main break repaired in Middlesex County
A water main break along Ryders Lane in East Brunswick has been repaired, according to the township. Water service was expected to be completely restored by 4 p.m. Sunday, as water is being slowly reintroduced back into the system to restore the pressure, the town said. The water will also be tested and sampled for quality levels.
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
