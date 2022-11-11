‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Is Stepping Down as a Series Regular—Here’s What Her Departure Means

Read full article on original website
purewow.com
These Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Co-Stars Will Reunite in a New Movie
Fans are still trying to cope with the fact that Meredith Grey is leaving Seattle in Grey’s Anatomy (we need a moment ourselves…). While we’re trying to process the news, we at least have some good news on the horizon: Two former Grey’s Anatomy castmates are reuniting for a new holiday movie.
purewow.com
Jennifer Garner Debuts a Brand-New Haircut on Instagram & She Looks So Different
Jennifer Garner is bidding farewell to her long, brunette hair and opting for a fresh new look. The Adam Project actress unveiled her fabulous new haircut on Instagram, courtesy of her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, and we can't get over how different she looks. She captioned her post, "Short hair, don’t care!"
