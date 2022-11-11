Read full article on original website
Related
Hit Thai-British Pop-Up Confirms Debut Restaurant in Fitzrovia
After a lengthy development process, a hit Thai-British pop-up will open its debut London restaurant next year, in the heart of the city. John and Desiree Chantarasak’s AngloThai, which has been seeking a site in partnership with the MJMK group for over a year, has secured a space in Fitzrovia, with a view to opening in 2023. AngloThai is yet to respond to a request for comment on the exact location of the restaurant; Big Hospitality reports that it will open on Eastcastle Street, the same street as MJMK’s headquarters.
Famous Neapolitan L’Antica Pizzeria Debuts Big New Santa Barbara Restaurant
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele’s second Southern California location opened in Santa Barbara on November 9. In 2019, L’Antica made its Hollywood debut as the first U.S. location for the 152-year-old Naples restaurant. The restaurant’s widespread recognition is due in part to its mention in the bestselling memoir Eat Pray Love, and it was forever immortalized in the film adaptation starring Julia Roberts.
Everything That Happens in This Texas Distillery Is Decided by Its Patreon Members
Walking up the dusty Dripping Springs road to Crowded Barrel Whiskey Co. feels like entering a whiskey wonderland, full of experimental liquors, yeasty baking smells, and Gothic-style architecture. And what makes this Texas distillery special is that everything is decided by its Patreon members. It’s this communal crowdfunded spirit that shows how the internet can bring people together to collectively create fun boozy libations.
The Richmond District’s New Laundromat Is Actually a Top-Notch Bagel Shop and Pizzeria
Don’t let the name fool you: the Laundromat SF is now open at 3725 Balboa Street, just up the block from the historic Balboa Theater, but diners won’t need to pull up with a basket of dirty clothes. The name is a nod to the space’s previous life as an actual laundromat called Let’s Do Wash Coin Laundrette; now, it’s an all-day restaurant bringing hand-rolled bagels and locally roasted coffee to the neighborhood by day, plus pizzas and natural wine for Richmond District residents by night.
In Oaxaca, Try a Fancy Tasting Menu
This post originally appeared in the November 13, 2022, edition of Eater Travel, a biweekly dispatch from Eater’s staff about navigating places where food is the main attraction. Subscribe now. In my normal, everyday life as a restaurant-going Brooklynite, I have little interest in seeking out a tasting menu,...
With Coastal Italian Pasta and Spritzes, Shawn McClain Debuts Balla on the Las Vegas Strip
With touches of coastal Italy, and a menu of light and flavorful pasta, chef Shawn McClain hopes that visitors will find his new restaurant “special.” McClain’s restaurant Balla Italian Soul celebrated its grand opening inside its new home at the Sahara Las Vegas on November 10. The James Beard Award-winning chef behind the now-closed Sage at Aria debuted Balla Italian Soul last month, following weeks of equipment delays that pushed and pulled at an opening date. During the grand opening, McClain reflected on the impact of opening inside the Las Vegas Strip casino, in the space next to José Andrés’ Bazaar Meat.
This Affordable Pasta Pop-Up With a Cult Following in the East Bay Just Landed a Permanent Home
Sfizio, the popular pasta pop-up that’s been moving through Oakland and Oakland since 2020, has finally landed a permanent home: Chef Matt Solimano is set to bring Sfizio to Rockridge, taking over the Noodle Theory space and throwing open the doors in spring 2023. Solimano kicked around the idea...
An Italian Restaurant From the King Team Is Opening Soon at Rockefeller Center
The next big opening at Rockefeller Center, the 140-seat Jupiter (30 Rockefeller Center at rink level) is on track to debut the week of November 21, according to a spokesperson. The vibey Italian restaurant from the folks behind King, in Soho, will focus on pastas and wines from the regions of Italy. King’s Jess Shadbolt, Annie Shi, and Clare de Boer have pulled in friend and former colleague Gaz Herbert of the River Cafe in London, as executive chef.
This Chicago Bar Stocks More Than 1,200 Pieces of Glassware
When it comes to creating a bar like After, the fascinating new cocktail lounge that borders on ridiculous from two-Michelin-starred restaurant Ever chef Curtis Duffy and showman sommelier Michael Muser, every detail counts. Chicago’s most lavish new bar is the result of carefully designed lighting and textures. But in the most literal sense, all of those elements are for naught without drinks, and importantly, vessels to serve them in.
A Jewel of Ethiopian Food Is Waiting Inside a Richardson Gas Station
It’s a morning like any other at Waliya Kitchen & Cafe in Richardson. The smells of spiced, peppery meats and zesty injera pancakes fill the air. Cars pulled in and out of different filling stations, quickly pumping petrol into their vehicles. Waliya isn’t the average Ethiopian restaurant. It shares its space with a gas station off Spring Valley Road. And it’s developing a reputation for serving some of the best African food in town.
Live Music Venue and Bar Venkman’s Is Closing, but Maybe Not for Good
Venkman’s is closing November 28 after seven years at its space on Ralph McGill in the Old Fourth Ward. But it appears the live music venue and bar could return to the property as part of a new development, the AJC reports. However, that return may not happen for at least two years.
Sip on Zima and Eat ‘Adult Lunchables’ at This Blockbuster-Themed Pop-Up on Melrose
When passing by Melrose and Formosa Avenue over the last month, Los Angeles residents likely noticed workers building an actual Blockbuster store. It’s not the iconic video store coming back to life; instead, it’s a boozy Blockbuster-themed pop-up commencing on November 19. Produced by the same crew that...
Six Things to Know About Bludorn’s Anticipated Houston Seafood Restaurant Navy Blue
Navy Blue, the Rice Village seafood restaurant from James Beard Award-nominated chef Aaron Bludorn and his team, is slated to open Friday, November 18. In anticipation of its opening, the restaurant has already released its menu and is accepting reservations as of Friday, November 11. If planning to dine here,...
