After a lengthy development process, a hit Thai-British pop-up will open its debut London restaurant next year, in the heart of the city. John and Desiree Chantarasak’s AngloThai, which has been seeking a site in partnership with the MJMK group for over a year, has secured a space in Fitzrovia, with a view to opening in 2023. AngloThai is yet to respond to a request for comment on the exact location of the restaurant; Big Hospitality reports that it will open on Eastcastle Street, the same street as MJMK’s headquarters.

4 HOURS AGO