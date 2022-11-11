Read full article on original website
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
World’s Largest 3-D Printed Neighborhood Coming To Georgetown, Texas
According to its builders, the world‘s largest neighborhood of 3-D printed homes is in progress now in Georgetown, Texas. Construction has begun on 100 new 3-D printed homes built by Icon and Lenaar, co-designed by architecture firm BIG (Bjarkle Ingels Group). I have some questions though. Can You Imagine...
Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
Spread Joy With Toys For Killeen, Texas Kids
Hey Killen, Texas, 'tis the season to open up those wallets and your hearts. Times are tough for a lot of families period, and I just want to share one way you can help those in your community out this holiday season. 'Tis The Season Of Giving. The City of...
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
Light Up Killeen-Temple in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Over 200 Pounds of Meth Seized on Train at Texas Border
In the past few weeks, smugglers have tried to bring drugs into the United States inside of pumpkins, garden stones, fire extinguishers, and now they're just putting it on a train. Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $400,000 was discovered crossing the border on a railcar in El Paso, Texas.
Here’s Why the Killeen, Texas Veterans Day Parade Has Been Cancelled
For the last couple of days, I’ve been trying to make sure that Killeen, Texas is well aware of how the weather change is going to be extremely drastic starting Friday. I hate that the weather is going to be severe tomorrow, especially since it is Veterans Day. WHY...
Santa Is Collecting Letters From Killeen – Fort Hood, Texas Children
Kids can send letters to Santa from Killen, Texas. As far back as I can remember, my brothers and I wrote our letters to Santa every year. It became quite the tradition that has now been passed down to our own kids. So, I was excited to hear that it's a whole thing here.
This is The Only City in Texas That Has Housed All Of Their Homeless Vets
Did you know Abilene, Texas is the first city in all of this huge state of Texas to house all of its homeless veterans? It's truly astounding how many homeless veterans there are in this country. Men and women volunteer to serve and protect this country, they give their time and after separating, whether it's ETSing, retiring, or an honorable discharge, the transition back to civilian life is for many.
Beware! Austin, Texas Is Looking For Suspect In Robbery Wearing Fake Beard
I feel like at this point bank robbers are just getting more creative and more stupid by the day. According to KWTXin Austin Texas, there is one of the most bizarre stories that I’ve heard in a long while. The Austin Police Department responded to a call that Took Pl., November eighth at Bank of America located at 9701 block of Research Blvd., North Austin, I suspect walked into the building wearing a fake mask and approached the teller, and gave her a note stating that this was a robbery according to the police.
Viral Video of Pflugerville, Texas Teacher Telling Students His Race Is Superior Shocks Community
"So you said you are a what? You said you are racist?", a Black student can be heard asking his teacher in a Pflugerville, Texas classroom. "I did, I did," the teacher responds. "Yeah, I’m trying to be honest with you." Seriously?. This one had my jaw dropped. I...
British Invasion – Waco, Texas Distillery Bought by London-based Owners of Guinness
Local business in Texas is always important. While new businesses are always welcome to the Lone Star State, local items are what makes the state of Texas, well, the state of Texas. So when someone outside of the state comes to take over any business, it is a bit unnerving.
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
Temple, Texas Doctors Weigh In On Daylight Savings Time
We've all had this conversation right around this time of year. Some of us dread it, while others welcome it. This debate is one we've all picked a side on, and it's once again time to argue this one topic. The Existence Of Daylight Savings Time. For me personally, I...
What The Cluck! Shaq Is Bringing His Big Chicken Franchise To Texas, But What About Killeen?
Houston, Texas is welcoming a big baby to the Lonestar state and I could be more excited! Shaquille O’Neal is his very first franchise location for his delicious restaurant big chicken in the great state of Texas by the end of 2022 or early 2023. WHERE WILL THE BIG...
You Know Amber & Silver – What’s a ‘Clear’ Alert in Texas?
By now, most people throughout Texas know about Amber Alerts, the notifications for missing and endangered children that show up on highway signs, social media, and on your phone. When a person goes missing in Texas, these alerts have been sent to the public for more than 25 years. Currently,...
Where In Killeen, Texas Would You Put This Ridiculously Tiny Home?
If you could place this 399 square-foot tiny home somewhere here in Killeen, Texas, where would you put it? Could you live in a home this tiny for the rest of your life? I am trying to convince myself to say that I could, but that bedroom closet may not cut it, lol.
