Texas State

Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation

Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
TEXAS STATE
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
Spread Joy With Toys For Killeen, Texas Kids

Hey Killen, Texas, 'tis the season to open up those wallets and your hearts. Times are tough for a lot of families period, and I just want to share one way you can help those in your community out this holiday season. 'Tis The Season Of Giving. The City of...
KILLEEN, TX
Over 200 Pounds of Meth Seized on Train at Texas Border

In the past few weeks, smugglers have tried to bring drugs into the United States inside of pumpkins, garden stones, fire extinguishers, and now they're just putting it on a train. Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $400,000 was discovered crossing the border on a railcar in El Paso, Texas.
EL PASO, TX
This is The Only City in Texas That Has Housed All Of Their Homeless Vets

Did you know Abilene, Texas is the first city in all of this huge state of Texas to house all of its homeless veterans? It's truly astounding how many homeless veterans there are in this country. Men and women volunteer to serve and protect this country, they give their time and after separating, whether it's ETSing, retiring, or an honorable discharge, the transition back to civilian life is for many.
ABILENE, TX
Beware! Austin, Texas Is Looking For Suspect In Robbery Wearing Fake Beard

I feel like at this point bank robbers are just getting more creative and more stupid by the day. According to KWTXin Austin Texas, there is one of the most bizarre stories that I’ve heard in a long while. The Austin Police Department responded to a call that Took Pl., November eighth at Bank of America located at 9701 block of Research Blvd., North Austin, I suspect walked into the building wearing a fake mask and approached the teller, and gave her a note stating that this was a robbery according to the police.
AUSTIN, TX
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America

Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
MCALLEN, TX
Temple, TX
