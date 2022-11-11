ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMZ-TV Online

Antoine Fuqua defends Emancipation release after Will Smith slap

Antoine Fuqua has defended the decision to release 'Emancipation' in the wake of Will Smith's Oscars slap. The 56-year-old filmmaker has helmed the historical thriller that stars Will as an enslaved man called Peter that is set for release in cinemas and on Apple TV+ next month. It marks Smith's...
WFMZ-TV Online

Luke Hemsworth: It's disappointing Westworld was cancelled

Luke Hemsworth admits it's “disappointing” ‘Westworld’ was cancelled. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ actor is “thankful” for his stint as Ashley Stubbs on the HBO dystopian science-fiction western after and is gutted it won't be back for a fifth season. The 42-year-old...
WFMZ-TV Online

Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler join Back In Action

Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler are to star in 'Back In Action'. The pair are set to join Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in the Netflix action-comedy that is being directed by Seth Gordon from a script he wrote with Brendan O'Brien. The storyline is being kept under wraps but...

