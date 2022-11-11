Trial is scheduled for an Inkster woman accused in a drunk driving crash that killed one of her six children in Farmington Hills. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 17 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Shelby Symone Ellis, 29. Ellis is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and child endangerment for a traffic crash that happened at the intersection of 8 Mile and Inkster roads at around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO