A.V. Club

Welp, this Red Band clip for Bones And All sure doesn't skimp on the "red"

The regular trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming Bones And All didn’t exactly shy away from the film’s gory subject matter—what with all the references to “eaters,” and the sight of Taylor Russell’s Maren covered in blood. But it was, at least, a bit circumspect about the literal consumption of human flesh, something that cannot be said about the new Red Band clip released for Guadagnino’s movie today.
Deadline

New Video Released Of Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Bones And All’ Milan Premiere Red Carpet Shutdown – Watch

New video has emerged of the overly enthusiastic crowd that gathered for the red carpet at the premiere in Milan, Italy of Timothée Chalamet’s new film, Bones and All. Police fears about controlling the large crowd caused authorities to shut down the red carpet at the event. Chalamet fans showed up in force at the Milan’s Space Cinema Odeon on Saturday, hoping to catch a glimpse of the 26-year-old heartthrob. Luca Guadagnino’s film stars Chalamet and Taylor Russell as cannibalistic lovers on a road trip in 1980s America. Bones And All also stars Mark Rylance, André Holland and Chloë Sevign, as well as Michael...
Deadline

‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford

Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.”  The teaser aired...
A.V. Club

The Walking Dead is a show about political intrigue in this exclusive clip from the penultimate episode

We are now just two episodes away from the actual, no-fooling end of AMC’s The Walking Dead. (Please prepare any 12-year-olds you know for this sudden and bizarre shift away from the reality in which they have lived their entire lives; potentially comfort them in the knowledge that several of the show’s more popular characters are getting spin-offs to keep the franchise eternally un-alive.) Today, to help the marking of this ending of an era, we’ve got a new exclusive clip from the show’s penultimate episode, “Family,” showing that things are getting tense—well, continuing to be extremely tense—around the Commonwealth.
TV Fanatic

Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer

Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
Deadline

‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo

We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
Variety

‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
digitalspy.com

Gotham Knights adds Grey's Anatomy and NCIS stars to cast

Grey's Anatomy star Lauren Stamile and NCIS actor Damon Dayoub are set to join the cast of Gotham Knights, The CW's upcoming Batman spin-off. According to Deadline, Stamile will play Brody March's (Rahart Adams) elegant and caring mother Rebecca, who feels trapped in an unhappy marriage with her successful businessman husband Lincoln.
Looper

NCIS Star David McCallum Has Blunt Thoughts On The Show's Pandemic Production

Even prior to playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," becoming one of the longest-running regular cast members on the series, David McCallum had a rather distinguished screen career. The actor appeared in films like "The Great Escape" and "A Night to Remember" before starring in the 1964 spy series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." as intelligent, introverted Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022

As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
IGN

How to Watch Yellowstone: Season 5 – Release Date, Episode Schedule, and Cast

Yellowstone, cable's most-watched drama, returns for an expanded fifth season this weekend. Since its debut in 2018, Paramount Network's contemporary Western has expanded into a full-fledged franchise with multiple spinoff series, including a Helen Mirren- and Harrison Ford-led prequel debuting in December. Yellowstone: Season 5 premieres on November 13. If...
Deadline

Siobhán Cullen To Lead Irish Dark Comedy-Drama ‘Obituary’, Co-produced By Tua Films, APC Studios For Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: APC Studios UK and Irish independent production company Tua Films (aka Magamedia) are co-producing Irish dark comedy-crime drama Obituary exclusively in the U.S. for streaming service Hulu, with RTÉ in Ireland pre-buying the series. Irish TV and theatre actress Siobhán Cullen, whose recent credits include family comedy-drama The Dry and crime drama The Long Call, stars as Elvira Clancy, an obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who suddenly finds herself being paid by the obituary due to cuts. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust, and sets her sights on other...

