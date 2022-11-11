We are now just two episodes away from the actual, no-fooling end of AMC’s The Walking Dead. (Please prepare any 12-year-olds you know for this sudden and bizarre shift away from the reality in which they have lived their entire lives; potentially comfort them in the knowledge that several of the show’s more popular characters are getting spin-offs to keep the franchise eternally un-alive.) Today, to help the marking of this ending of an era, we’ve got a new exclusive clip from the show’s penultimate episode, “Family,” showing that things are getting tense—well, continuing to be extremely tense—around the Commonwealth.

