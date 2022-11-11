Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Welp, this Red Band clip for Bones And All sure doesn't skimp on the "red"
The regular trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming Bones And All didn’t exactly shy away from the film’s gory subject matter—what with all the references to “eaters,” and the sight of Taylor Russell’s Maren covered in blood. But it was, at least, a bit circumspect about the literal consumption of human flesh, something that cannot be said about the new Red Band clip released for Guadagnino’s movie today.
New Video Released Of Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Bones And All’ Milan Premiere Red Carpet Shutdown – Watch
New video has emerged of the overly enthusiastic crowd that gathered for the red carpet at the premiere in Milan, Italy of Timothée Chalamet’s new film, Bones and All. Police fears about controlling the large crowd caused authorities to shut down the red carpet at the event. Chalamet fans showed up in force at the Milan’s Space Cinema Odeon on Saturday, hoping to catch a glimpse of the 26-year-old heartthrob. Luca Guadagnino’s film stars Chalamet and Taylor Russell as cannibalistic lovers on a road trip in 1980s America. Bones And All also stars Mark Rylance, André Holland and Chloë Sevign, as well as Michael...
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford
Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.” The teaser aired...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Teams Up With 1 of Kevin Costner’s Most Famous Co-Stars in ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’ [Exclusive Clip]
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser’s new movie, ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’ will find him teaming up with one of Kevin Costner’s most famous co-stars.
A.V. Club
The Walking Dead is a show about political intrigue in this exclusive clip from the penultimate episode
We are now just two episodes away from the actual, no-fooling end of AMC’s The Walking Dead. (Please prepare any 12-year-olds you know for this sudden and bizarre shift away from the reality in which they have lived their entire lives; potentially comfort them in the knowledge that several of the show’s more popular characters are getting spin-offs to keep the franchise eternally un-alive.) Today, to help the marking of this ending of an era, we’ve got a new exclusive clip from the show’s penultimate episode, “Family,” showing that things are getting tense—well, continuing to be extremely tense—around the Commonwealth.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer
Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
Watch The Emotion Evoking Official Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
This week, we finally got the official trailer for the Academy Award winning director's reinvention of the classic tale!
digitalspy.com
Gotham Knights adds Grey's Anatomy and NCIS stars to cast
Grey's Anatomy star Lauren Stamile and NCIS actor Damon Dayoub are set to join the cast of Gotham Knights, The CW's upcoming Batman spin-off. According to Deadline, Stamile will play Brody March's (Rahart Adams) elegant and caring mother Rebecca, who feels trapped in an unhappy marriage with her successful businessman husband Lincoln.
NCIS Star David McCallum Has Blunt Thoughts On The Show's Pandemic Production
Even prior to playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," becoming one of the longest-running regular cast members on the series, David McCallum had a rather distinguished screen career. The actor appeared in films like "The Great Escape" and "A Night to Remember" before starring in the 1964 spy series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." as intelligent, introverted Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
'I'm in!': Jimmy Fallon happily agrees to reprise his iconic Almost Famous role in Broadway adaptation of the beloved 2000 cult classic
Jimmy Fallon was officially extended an invitation to reprise his Almost Famous role in the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 classic film, which starred Kate Hudson. The TV personality, 48, welcomed former writer and director of the original movie, Cameron Crowe, onto The Tonight Show earlier Tuesday. Amid the interview...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Will Get to See Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘1923’ Sooner Rather Than Later — Every Way to Watch and Stream
Paramount Network revealed earlier this year that the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ — starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren — would be released before the end of the year.
IGN
How to Watch Yellowstone: Season 5 – Release Date, Episode Schedule, and Cast
Yellowstone, cable's most-watched drama, returns for an expanded fifth season this weekend. Since its debut in 2018, Paramount Network's contemporary Western has expanded into a full-fledged franchise with multiple spinoff series, including a Helen Mirren- and Harrison Ford-led prequel debuting in December. Yellowstone: Season 5 premieres on November 13. If...
Collider
'The Santa Clauses' Executive Producers Tease David Krumholtz's Pivotal Role In Sequel Series
David Krumholtz's Bernard is returning to once again help Santa Claus/Scott Calvin (Tim Allen). Speaking to TVLine, executive producers of The Santa Clauses teased Bernard's role in the upcoming Disney+ limited series. In the original 1994 film The Santa Clause, Bernard was the head elf at the North Pole, who...
Siobhán Cullen To Lead Irish Dark Comedy-Drama ‘Obituary’, Co-produced By Tua Films, APC Studios For Hulu
EXCLUSIVE: APC Studios UK and Irish independent production company Tua Films (aka Magamedia) are co-producing Irish dark comedy-crime drama Obituary exclusively in the U.S. for streaming service Hulu, with RTÉ in Ireland pre-buying the series. Irish TV and theatre actress Siobhán Cullen, whose recent credits include family comedy-drama The Dry and crime drama The Long Call, stars as Elvira Clancy, an obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who suddenly finds herself being paid by the obituary due to cuts. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust, and sets her sights on other...
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
