Genshin Impact - Official Layla Character Demo Trailer
Meet Layla in the latest Genshin Impact character demo trailer. "Layla: Radiant Star Trail" is an Akademiya student who specialises in Theoretical Astrology. She experiences insomnia and relies on her guiding stars to help her. Get a peek at the upcoming Cryo character ahead of her arrival in Genshin Impact.
Honor of Kings: World - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Honor of Kings: World is a new open-world action RPG developed by Timi Studio of Tencent. Experience new wonders, encounter a colorful cast of characters and leave your mark on long-lost ruins.
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Control 2 Officially In Development For PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X
Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that it is working on Control 2, which will be co-developed and published with 505 Games. Formerly known as Codename Heron, Control 2 will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in the future. The developer added that the sequel is currently in a concept stage of development, and will be powered by Remedy's Northlight engine.
God of War Ragnarok Devs on How They Designed the Combat for THAT Character
The following news story contains light spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Beware!. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos isn’t the only character the player will be taking the control of. In what was a surprising move from Santa Monica Studio, the sequel to PlayStation’s 2018 bestseller also features the boy, Atreus, as a playable character, complete with his own set of moves, weapons and upgrade path.
Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for November 11-15
Bringer-of-Telesto, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each Guardian class,...
God of War Ragnarok Devs on Why THAT Weapon Was Not Playable
The following news story has heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. You do not want to know this. Turn back!. It’s no secret that the God of Thunder, Thor, is one of the major characters in God of War Ragnarok. And while we didn’t think that he would be one of the playable characters, one would have hoped that Kratos (or even Atreus) would be able to wield the Mjölnir hammer. But alas, that was not the case much to our disappointment.
Deadly Games Are Afoot in Naruto Set 8, Now on Blu-ray!
The action of Naruto is coming to a head in the latest home video collection, which contains the final 28 episodes of the original classic anime before it transitions to Naruto Shippuden! See what dangers are waiting for the Village Hidden in the Leaves, and order your copy of the Naruto Set 8 blu-ray today to add another essential batch of episodes to your collection.
Marvel Properties EA Should Make Into Video Games
Marvel has signed a 3-game deal with EA and the Podcast Beyond crew are all over it. What does a relationship with EA have in store for Marvel games? Max Scoville, Akeem Lawanson, Jada Griffin, and Josh Du share thoughts on the good, the bad, and the ugly based on what we know today. Also, we discuss how much we want to see Daredevil make a return to video games and how much of a perfect fit he would be! Does Daredevil deserve a new video game? What other superhero games should make a return? What happened to X-Men Legends??? Let's get into it in this episode of Beyond!
Genshin Special Fungus Training - Coordinated Assault Guide
Special Training in Genshin Impact is your chance to see how your mushroom army performs and understand which skills work best together before stepping into the main arena. Fabulous Fungus Frenzy splits special training into two portions: assault and defense. Assault pits your 'shrooms against Hilichurl and Specter enemies, and Zone Defense is similar to the daily commission task where you protect a monolith from attack.
IGN UK Podcast 670: Kissing Sonic and Long Furbys
Cardy and Dale have been playing some Sonic Frontiers. Tune in to find out if they'll be playing more of it. They're joined by Mat as they then choose some of their favourite mascot platformers followed by a nail-biter on an Endless Search game. If you're into it, get tickets...
