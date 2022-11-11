ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

*Update – Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Dover

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police have identified Antonio Dejesus , 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on November 10, 2022, in the Dover area.

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Dover – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal J. Lane by calling (302) 698-8457. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Civilian Careers – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis

Released: 111122 1140

-End-

The post *Update – Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Dover appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder

Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Driver Killed While Fleeing From Police

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 11, 2022, in the Frankford area as Phillip Bratton, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit...
FRANKFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Three hurt in H & H Corner crash

Three people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Sunday night, November 13, 2022, at the intersection of Route 13 and Summit Bridge Road, known as H & H Corner in Townsend. New Castle County paramedics said one of the cars involved was on fire when Townsend firefighters arrived, although...
TOWNSEND, DE
Milford LIVE News

State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Following Pursuit

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit in the Frankford area last night. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Following Pursuit appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
FRANKFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Frankford man dead after police pursuit leads to fatal crash

FRANKFORD, Del. – A Frankford man is dead after a police pursuit turned into a fatal crash. Delaware State Police say around 8:43 p.m. on November 11th, a trooper patrolling the Clarksville area saw an Acura TL commit several traffic violations as it traveled westbound on Vines Creek Road, west of Powell Farm Road. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver went into the front yard of a home, make a U-turn, and fled eastbound on Vines Creek Road, police say.
FRANKFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Investigating Millsboro Shooting That Left One Hospitalized

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Thursday afternoon that left one man injured. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Upon their arrival, troopers contacted a 30-year-old man from Millsboro who had been shot once in his left thigh by an unknown male subject during an altercation. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound. No one else was harmed in this incident. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

Delaware Police Looking for Dover Man

Dover, Del. - Delaware State Police are requesting the public's assistance in finding Mark Morris. Police say they received a call about a man threatening another person with a gun last night. According to state police, the victim attempted to repossess a car from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the man was at Morris's home, Morris pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him if he took his car, police say. The victim left the scene and drove to a nearby Wawa to report the incident.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Millsboro Shooting Leaves One Man Injured

MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday that left one man injured. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 10 around 1:30 pm, troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting. Troopers say they talked to a 30-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg by an unknown male suspect during a fight.
MILLSBORO, DE
Shore News Network

Man shot Millsboro, police investigating

MILLSBORO, DE – Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that took place Thursday in Millsboro that sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital. Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the 25000 block of Oak Street at around 1:30 pm. “Upon their arrival, troopers contacted a 30-year-old man from Millsboro who had been shot once in his left thigh by an unknown male subject during an altercation,” the Delaware State Police said today. “The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound.” There were no other injuries reported in this shooting. Detectives The post Man shot Millsboro, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILLSBORO, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Dover

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Dover this morning. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 8:09 a.m., a Freightliner Tractor pulling a loaded flatbed cargo trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (SR1) south of the Exit 104 ramp. For unknown reasons, the tractor traveled off the west edge of the roadway and down a grass embankment before striking several trees.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Three Killed In Elkton Crash Saturday

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday evening in Cecil County. At about 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton, Maryland, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2014 Hyundai Genesis, was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Pulaski Highway when it struck the passenger side of a 2010 Honda Civic as the driver attempted to make a left turn from westbound Pulaski Highway onto Old Elk Neck Road.
ELKTON, MD
WGMD Radio

DSP Investigating Shooting in Mount Joy Area

A Millsboro area man was injured during a shooting on Oak Street in the Mount Joy area. Delaware State Police met with a 30 year old man who was shot in the thigh by an unknown man during a fight. The victim was taken to an area hospital – there were no other injuries. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective LaPlaca at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
MILLSBORO, DE
WTOP

3 dead, highway closed after Cecil Co. crash

A deadly two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three adults in Cecil County, Maryland, Saturday evening is under investigation. Maryland state troopers responded to a report of a multivehicle crash on eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: DSP Identify Victim in Fatal Tractor Trailer Crash near Dover

UPDATED 11/11/22 12pm – Delaware State Police have identified 45 year old Antonio Dejesus of Bear, Delaware, as the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on November 10 in the Dover area. ==============================================================. A tractor trailer went off the right side of the Korean War Veterans...
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Major Crash Shuts Elkton Roadway

A serious crash with multiple victims closed a Cecil County street Saturday, Nov. 12. The incident occurred on Pulaski Highway near the Steele’s Motel around 7:30 p.m. No word yet on how many victims nor their injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to follow Daily...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Milford LIVE News

State Police Investigating Fatal Parking Lot Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in a parking lot in Millsboro on Tuesday afternoon. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 2:33 p.m., […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Parking Lot Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
MILLSBORO, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy