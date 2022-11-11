The Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine hosted a visit this week by a high-level delegation from Tuskegee University that included the president, Dr. Charlotte Morris, and the dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Ruby Perry. “Tuskegee’s veterinary college is in the same position that we were in a few years ago,” said Dean Willie Reed, in describing the reason for the visit. “They now face the same need we had, to replace an aged veterinary hospital, and so the delegation wanted to get a first-hand look at our new facilities and learn how we worked with the Purdue administration to foster a good understanding of the unique needs and costs associated with veterinary medical education.”

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO