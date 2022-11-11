ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rsvplive.ie

Cost of living: Nine ways to heat your home for less this winter

Without doubt every home in the country is going to be feeling the effects of the energy crisis this winter. Every supplier has significantly raised their fees in October, which also marks the beginning of the most expensive season to heat and light our homes. While so much of this...
CNET

Your Thermostat's Set to the Wrong Temperature (and It's Costing You Money)

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is on the way in many parts of the US, and with cooler temperatures come heating bills. Unfortunately, those bills could be higher this year as energy prices skyrocket. Before you crank up your furnace (or heat pump), a quick adjustment to your thermostat can keep your utility bill lower through the winter months.
CNET

Want to Save on Heating? Try This Small Home Upgrade

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces in the winter (and air conditioners in the summer) might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
House Digest

How To Keep Your Lampshades Clean And Dust Free

Even the cleanest of people likely have places in their homes they might neglect or at least don't know they should be cleaning. One of those spots for many is lampshades. Whether it's a table, standing lamp, or ceiling light fixture, your lampshades need regular cleaning to prevent dust and dirt buildup.
CarBuzz.com

Electric Cars Are Already Strengthening The Grid Thanks To V2G Technology

The State of California sent shockwaves across the country when it announced the sale of gas-powered vehicles will be outlawed by 2035, mimicking, to a large degree, the new resolutions brought forward by the European Union. The State of New York has similar ambitions. This has led many to believe that the power grid will be doomed in the near future and simply overburdened by the mass adoption of electric vehicles.
KTEN.com

Electric Furnace vs Heat Pump: Which is The Right Choice for Your Home

Originally Posted On: https://bloggingheros.com/electric-furnace-vs-heat-pump/. Did you know that 36 percent of homes in the United States of America use an electric furnace to provide heat in the house during the winter months? Maintaining a comfortable temperature in your home is vital when the temps start to drop, and a big part of staying warm is choosing between an electric furnace vs. a heat pump for your home.
Family Handyman

A Homeowner’s Guide To Furnaces

I had a rough initiation into the world of furnace maintenance. I purchased my first home in 2003, but its gas furnace looked like it was manufactured during the Carter administration. It cost a huge amount of money to operate and habitually switched itself off at inopportune times. We gave it a nickname, Clarice, because we had to visit so frequently to relight the pilot light.
SlashGear

The Hidden Costs Of Home Solar Panels That You Need To Know

Getting practically free, clean, green electricity and even claiming tax benefits from a one-time investment in a solar system is a sound idea on paper. Over the next 25 years (that's how long solar panels last on average), the system would supposedly pay for itself and net you a small profit. And with the falling prices, it's more affordable than ever to get home solar panels (via IERNA).
Consumer Reports.org

Best Home Standby Generators From Consumer Reports' Tests

A home standby generator is a luxury, and for some people a necessity. Also known as whole-house generators or stationary generators, these units cost about $2,000 to $5,000. And the professional installation they require can set you back thousands more. Nonetheless, the peace of mind a home standby generator can...

