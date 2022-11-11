This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is on the way in many parts of the US, and with cooler temperatures come heating bills. Unfortunately, those bills could be higher this year as energy prices skyrocket. Before you crank up your furnace (or heat pump), a quick adjustment to your thermostat can keep your utility bill lower through the winter months.

3 DAYS AGO