wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (11/11): Historic Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match Between The Usos And The New Day, More
History is on the line on "WWE SmackDown" tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Usos renew their longtime rivalry with The New Day in a high-stakes match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. If the reigning champions Jimmy and Jey can emerge victorious, they will officially become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history, breaking the current record held by none other than The New Day. The last time these two teams met was January 7 on "SmackDown," where Jimmy and Jey registered a Street Fight victory to retain the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship.
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/12/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Showdown series on November 12. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Kenny King defeats Che...
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: GCW Wisconsin Death Trip (11/13/22) – Card, Start Time, How to Watch
This Sunday, Game Changer Wrestling makes its return to Milwaukee for GCW Wisconsin Death Trip, live from La Pica Lounge. This event is also coming off the heels of the Nick Gage Invitational 7 tournament, one of the staples of the independent wrestling powerhouse. GCW hasn’t been in the Wisconsin area since August of 2017 when the Danny Havoc’s Wisconsin Death Trip event was held. This featured everything from fans bringing weapons for wrestlers to use to light tubes, barbed wire, and beds of nails galore. What should fans expect heading into Sunday’s show? Take a deeper look at the card announced thus far and a few key bouts to keep an eye on.
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, WWE Survivor Series, Jun Akiyama
*Full coverage of WWE Crown Jewel & New Japan Autumn Attack, business notes on both shows, how successful Crown Jewel was on Peacock, PPV, public interest and business notes on Autumn Attack, plus poll results and more. *What's next for WWE and New Japan. *Cain Velasquez granted bond, Daniel Cormier...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News: Delirious Set To Return Next Week, Impact In 60 Episodes
According to a report from Pwinsider, Delirious is set to return at next week’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Louisville, KY. Delirious joined the production team for MLW last month. Additionally, the next two episodes of Impact in 60 will focus on Davey Richards and Triple X. You can...
411mania.com
Major League Wrestling Announces Premiere of MLW Insider
Major League Wrestling announced that this Tuesday will see the premiere of their new weekly series MLW Insider with Alicia Atout. The series will be available on Pro Wrestling TV and MLW’s YouTube channel. “We’re excited to kick off a monster new season and give fans more MLW each and every week,. Alicia is the best interviewer in the game. From diving deep into hot topics as well as giving the real deal on scoops, you’ve got to watch MLW Insider,” stated MLW CEO Court Bauer. Atout is known for her previous work on YouTube as well as interviewing numerous figures in both the music and wrestling industries before being attached to this series.
bodyslam.net
Indus Sher Booked To Wrestle Their First Tag Team Match Since 2020 On 11/15 WWE NXT
Welcome back, Indus Sher. Indus Sher, consisting of Veer Mahaan and Sanga, will be returning to competition in their first tag team match on television since 2020. Sanga and Veer recently reunited on NXT after Veer’s short run as a singles star on RAW. Now, WWE announced on social media that they will be in a tag team match on Tuesday, November 15th edition of WWE NXT.
AEW Announces Ricky Starks Is Not Cleared To Compete On 11/11 AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage (11/11) AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin. AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido vs. RUSH. AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Johnson. Jungle Boy comes face-to-face with Christian Cage & Luchasaurus. Nyla Rose open challenge. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated AEW Full Gear Card – 9 Matches Confirmed
AEW Full Gear 2022 will be taking place next weekend, and we now have the updated lineup for the pay-per-view event following Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage. The AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey, and will feature the following matches:
411mania.com
Kevin Kelly Announces Launch Of New Wrestling Promotion
NJPW announcer and WWE alumnus Kevin Kelly has announced that he’s involved in a new wrestling company. Kelly took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that the launch of American eXcellence Wrestling, which will hold its first event on January 7th, 2023 in St, Hamburg, Pennsylvania. Kelly wrote:. “This...
bodyslam.net
NOAH Asked For Tony Khan’s Blessing Before Booking Nakamura vs Muta Bout
For those not in the know, WWE is sending Shinsuke Nakamura to Japan to wrestle Muta at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event on January 1, 2023. Tony Khan was asked to comment on Muta’s retirement tour by Sports Illustrated during a recent interview. The AEW President said NOAH approached him for his blessings before agreeing to the match.
lastwordonsports.com
Next Gen ATP Finals Final Prediction: Jiri Lehecka vs Brandon Nakashima
The Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan will reach its finale tomorrow with Jiri Lehecka and Brandon Nakashima facing off. The first Czech to appear in the event defeated Dominic Stricker in four sets in the semifinals while the San Diego champion eliminated Jack Draper. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will be the champion?
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream WWE SmackDown Season 6 Free Online
Best sites to watch WWE SmackDown - Last updated on Nov 12, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch WWE SmackDown online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for WWE SmackDown on this page.
wrestlinginc.com
Hijo Del Vikingo's First Non-AAA US Bookings Revealed
Even with a recent injury scare that is expected to keep him out a few weeks, AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo is poised to finish the year off strong, now armed with his US visa that will allow him to work stateside. But while Vikingo's first match on US soil will take place for AAA in Tempe, Arizona on December 3, other bookings he's taking in the US are starting to get announced.
CBS Sports
WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2022: Survivor Series date, location, start time, how to watch
Only one premium live event remains on WWE's calendar for 2022. Survivor Series WarGames gets an upgrade from the traditional format of elimination team matches to a battle of attrition fought inside of a cage. WWE's final major event of the year takes place at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Nov. 26.
ewrestlingnews.com
Two New Matches For Tuesday Night’s Episode Of WWE NXT Announced
WWE has announced two more matches for this Tuesday night’s episode of NXT, including Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley, as well as Briggs & Jensen vs. The Dyad. You can check out the updated WWE NXT lineup below:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Von Wagner. *...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo’s Match At AAA Noche De Campeones Announced
The final AAA event of 2022, “Noche De Campeones,” has been announced. It will feature a triple threat tag match where Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo will defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. as well as Komander & Sexy Star. You can...
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Finals Day 2 Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Day 2 at the ATP Finals will be headlined by the five-time champion Novak Djokovic who is set for a Paris Masters rematch against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Russian duo of Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will contest the opening match in the red group. Who will get off to a winning start?
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On When Tiffany Stratton Will Return To WWE NXT
Tiffany Stratton fans may have something to look forward to soon, as according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Stratton will be making her return to "NXT" within a few weeks. Stratton has been out of action since she suffered a defeat in the main event of the August 23, 2022, edition of "NXT" in a Lights Out match against Wendy Choo. The Lights Out match had purple lighting while the two competitors were wrestling in the ring, with weapons such as a chair, a trash can, a bed, and even legos introduced throughout the match.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW “Don’t Anticipate” Fight Forever Featuring On A Game Subscription Service
A recent report has AEW Fight Forever being featured on Xbox Game Pass, and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has addressed the matter. Last week on November 7, 2022, WrestleZone reported that the promotion’s upcoming video game AEW Fight Forever would be released as a part of the XBox Game Pass subscription service.
