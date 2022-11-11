ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Review: John Mellencamp’s American Masterpiece

By Lee Zimmerman
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago

John Cougar Mellencamp/Scarecrow/UMe

4.5 Out of Five Stars

Scarecrow was a significant step in John —then Cougar—Mellencamp’s early trajectory, one which helped establish his blue-collar identification and continued allegiance to his small-town roots. Keeping his Cougar handle—his nome plume during the initial phase of his career—suggested he was still struggling to make the transition from glam rocker to a sturdier stance, but the songs showed that he had in fact accomplished his mission. It boasted several significant anthems—“Rain on the Scarecrow,” “Lonely Ol’ Night,” R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.,” and “Small Town,” chief among them—all of which built on the rural regimen initially established by “Jack and Diane,” “Pink Houses” and Authority Song,” underscoring his standing as a true heartland hero.

It was—and remains—an American masterpiece. Even those songs that didn’t grab immediate attention the first time around—the stirring “Minutes To Memories,” a series of steadfast statements of seemingly prophetic proportions (“The Face of the Nation,” “You’ve Got to Stand For Somethin’” and “Justice and Independence ’85” in particular)—helped enhance the revelry and rebellion echoed throughout the album overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulPUe_0j7UaCvM00

Some 37 years on, Scarecrow remains as compelling as ever, perhaps even more so given today’s fracture of faith in the American dream. Consequently, this two-disc reissue is both timely and transformative, courtesy of a remastered sound, an entire disc containing outtakes, demos, and seminal versions of several of its songs, and a booklet that details the album’s backstory. The covers in particular—a fond take on “Under the Boardwalk” and a searing version of James Brown’s frenzied funk-fest “Cold Sweat”—help reveal his roots, but early takes of “Lonely Old Night,” “Rumbleseat” and “Small Town” (a complement to the previously released acoustic version tacked onto the end of previous reissues) provide early insight into Mellencamp’s creative process. Shorn of pretense or posturing, they reflect an artist who clearly had his sights set on championing the Everyman among us and making his own musical mark at the same time.

Like Springsteen, Seger, and Petty, Mellencamp came to represent authentic Americana and the true meaning of what R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. meant in essence and actuality. Even now, this Scarecrow makes an emphatic impression.

John Mellencamp Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Mellencamp and Springsteen to Take Part in Rock Hall Ceremony

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes has confirmed a slew of all-star participants for this year's induction ceremony, including John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen. The event, which will take place on Saturday at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, will welcome Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie into the Hall via the performer class. Metal legends Judas Priest, meanwhile, will receive this year's Musical Excellence Award.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

SZA to Perform as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest in December

SZA recently made her musical return with the anxiously-awaited, long-teased new song, “Shirt.” Now, the R&B star has announced her Saturday Night Live return. The artist will perform as musical guest on the sketch comedy show’s Dec. 3 episode, which will be guest hosted by Keke Palmer. Consider it an early Christmas gift. SNL has seen a roster of incendiary performances in the past year alone. SZA will follow the leads of artists like Kendrick Lamar, WILLOW, Megan THEE Stallion, and Jack Harlow.
American Songwriter

Sabrina Carpenter Shares Music Video For “Nonsense”

Of all the pop gems on her latest album, emails i can’t send, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans have singled out “Nonsense” as an uncontested favorite. The playful, earworm of a song bottles up all that nervous energy that comes along with a new relationship. She sings in the chorus, I’ll be honest / Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ nonsense / Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in.
I-95 FM

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony’s Best Photos

The class of 2022 has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it. It was a star-studded night in Los Angeles as the Hall’s newest members accepted their honors. Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Eminem were among the artists inducted. With the exception of Simon, who sent a letter of acceptance which was read by Sara Bareilles, all of them attended and performed at the event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again

Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
wegotthiscovered.com

Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds

The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy