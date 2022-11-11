Read full article on original website
Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
Vox
Did young voters really save Democrats?
When President Joe Biden touted the Democrats’ better-than-expected performance in the midterms, he had a special shout-out for young voters: “I especially want to thank the young people of this nation, who I’m told — I haven’t seen the numbers — voted in historic numbers again,” Biden said, “just as they did two years ago.”
Washington Examiner
Early voting turnout on pace to blow past prior midterm cycles
Early voting in the 2022 election cycle is on track to shatter turnout records from prior midterm cycles, with over 36 million early votes cast by Friday afternoon, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. Expected to surpass the record-breaking 39 million early...
How Kamala Harris' Approval Ratings Stand on the Eve of Midterm Elections
The latest polls show the vice president remains unpopular, just a day before crucial midterm elections that will decide the balance of power in Congress.
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
AOL Corp
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Maybe Warnock Really Is Going ‘Downhill’ in Georgia
Eleven days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race
After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
How Republicans Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections
As results from the 2022 U.S. midterm elections continue to come in, director of the Republicans for Accountability Project Gunner Ramer discusses the key issues that brought voters to the polls, the quality of Republican candidates on the ballot, and why it seems a 'Red Wave' did not materialize.
The Red Wave Is Real—Here are Eight Polls That Prove It
A number of surveys shows that the GOP are heading into the midterms as the party on top having previously been behind the Dems on average.
Stacey Abrams' Election Day message: 'I intend to be the next governor' of Georgia
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has unequivocally declared her intention to defeat incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in an Election Day message. "My name is Stacey Abrams and I intend to be the next governor of the great state of Georgia," Abrams tweeted Tuesday, as voters head to the ballot box.
CNBC
Midterm results are looking increasingly sunny for Biden as he touts 'strong night' for Democrats
President Joe Biden told reporters ahead of Election Day he was "optimistic" for Democrats in the face of what was projected to be a "red wave" for Republicans amid decades-high inflation. As results are reported across the country Wednesday morning, it appears Biden was right to be hopeful. Modern U.S....
Washington Examiner
Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold in battleground states but also pick up seats from...
WRAL
NBC News poll: Republican voters showing more enthusiasm for midterm elections
Less than three weeks before Election Day, voter interest has now reached all-time high for a midterm election, with a majority of registered voters saying the upcoming election is “more important” to them than past midterms. What’s more, some 80% of Democrats and Republicans believe the political opposition...
Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why
Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a...
Black GOP congressional candidate predicts ‘big red wave’ among minority voters
Texas congressional candidate Wesley Hunt (R) believes the economy and inflation will lead to a “big red wave, particularly when it comes to Black and Brown people” this midterm season. Speaking to NBC’s Zinhle Essamuah on Sunday, Hunt said Black excellence is needed everywhere and that Black Republicans...
What polls show about the undecided voters who could swing the Senate
Our latest weekly polling tracker shows Republicans making gains in the final days of the campaign.
Did the polls get it wrong again?
The Democrats’ surprisingly strong showing in the midterm elections has raised a familiar question: Did the pollsters get it wrong again? Heading into Nov. 8, polls from across the industry gave Republicans the clear edge in battleground races, as well as on the generic ballot. The data bolstered the belief among pundits that a red […]
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
