Queens of Christmas: Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey Gush Over Each Other

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago
It’s official: Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey love one another.

And they are both the official queens of Christmas.

That is, if you believe their love-fest on Twitter earlier this week.

When dubbed “the new queen of Christmas” by Better Homes and Gardens Magazine, Parton was deferential. Always the charmer, she tipped her holly-studded crown for the sake of the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer.

“Now, don’t you say that!” Parton told the publication. “I’m not going to compete with Mariah. I love her. You think of Christmas, you think of Mariah. I’m happy to be second in line to her.”

Carey then jumped in on social media to write, “Dolly, let’s settle this one… You are the Queen of Everything! The Queen of the World, The Queen of Christmas, The Queen of Mine!! Love you!!!!”

Parton responded to that in the thread, quoting her famous song, writing, “I will always love you.”

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Carey, who has hinted at new music and even perhaps an upcoming biopic, was working toward patenting the phrase, “Queen of Christmas.” The trademark bid angered Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan, the latter of whom solely records Christmas music, and according to Variety, filed a declaration of opposition in August.

In other Carey Christmas news, the singer recently revealed a series of new concert dates for her latest holiday revue, “Merry Christmas To All!” Running two days on Dec. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, both shows will celebrate Carey’s catalog of holiday songs.

Fans purchasing tickets to “Merry Christmas To All!” will also be able to purchase an exclusive T-shirt in addition to a copy of Carey’s upcoming illustrated holiday fairytale picture book. The Christmas Princess, available Nov. 1.

Carey’s 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021 for the third time, making history as the first song to hold “three distinct runs” on the chart, according to Billboard. Released on Carey’s 1994 holiday album, Merry Christmas, the song reached the top 10 on the chart for the first time in 2017. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” peaked at No. 1 in 2019, 2020, and again in 2021.

Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic

