Read full article on original website
Related
Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry
"The United States has no ability to produce anywhere near the number of semiconductors it needs to run its economy," Ken Griffin said.
People Are Sharing The Wildest, Coolest, And Weirdest Things They’ve Found In School Yearbooks, And Wow, Wow, WOW
*cue "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" by Green Day*
FTX hacker has accumulated an ether haul of about $288 million and is now the 35th largest holder of the token
The hacker that looted FTX following the exchanges collapse now has roughly $288 million worth of Ether, and is the 35th largest holder in the world.
Comments / 0