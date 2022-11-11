ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Springsteen Shares Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’

By Alex Hopper
 4 days ago
For his 21st studio effort, Bruce Springsteen has shared an album full of covers, titled Only the Strong Survive. Dropping at the stroke of midnight (Nov. 11), the record features 15 classic soul songs with a twist from The Boss.

“I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” Springsteen said in a statement. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?”

He continued, “I’ve tried to do justice to them all—and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music. My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”

The album features songs made famous by Jerry Butler, Dobie Gray, The Commodores, Jimmy Ruffin, Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Four Tops, The Walker Brothers, and more. Find the full tracklist below.

Ahead of the album’s release, Springsteen shared several singles, including “Don’t Play That Song,” “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” and “Nightshift.” Springsteen will tour the album extensively next year, beginning on Feb. 1, with dates slated in North America, the U.K., and Europe.

Only the Strong Survive follows the release of Western Stars in 2019 and Letters to You in 2020. Both albums peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Only the Strong Survive Tracklist

1. Only the Strong Survive

2. Soul Days (Feat. Sam Moore)

3. Nightshift

4. Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

5. The Sun Aint Gonna SHine Anymore

6. Turn Back the Hands of Time

7. When She Was My Girl

8. Hey, Western Union Man

9. I Wish It Would Rain

10. Don’t Play That Song

11. Any Other Way

12. I Forgot To Be Your Lover (feat. Sam Moore)

13. 7 Rooms of Gloom

14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted

15. Someday We’ll Be Together

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH

