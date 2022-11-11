ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

cardiachill.com

GAME RECAP: Pitt falls to WVU 81-56

PITTSBURGH- A once lively collection of Pitt Panther basketball fans exited early to the sounds of the West Virginia Mountaineer faithful heckling them from the top level of the Petersen Events Center, as the Pittsburgh Panthers were given a sound 81-56 thrashing in the 2022 edition of the backyard brawl.
MORGANTOWN, WV
cardiachill.com

GAME THREAD: Pitt Panthers at Virginia Cavaliers

The Pittsburgh Panthers look to string back-to-back wins during ACC play for the first time this season. After knocking the Syracuse Orange from the ranks of the top 25, the Panthers turn their attention to the Virginia Cavaliers, who are currently last in the ACC Coastal. This will be the Panthers’ first trip to Scott Stadium since 2018. Last season’s matchup was a thriller, with Kenny Pickett and the Panthers outlasting 487 yards from Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong for a 48-38 victory. That win locked up the Coastal division title for the Panthers last season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cardiachill.com

GAME RECAP: Pitt beats Virginia 37-7 to become bowl eligible

The Pittsburgh Panthers needed to take care of business against a lowly Virginia Cavaliers team to ensure they made a postseason game. They did just that with 14:44 remaining in the first quarter. The Pitt Panthers took the first two Brennan Armstrong pass attempts back to the house to give...
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after Pitt loss

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football fells to to the Pittsburgh Panthers 37-7 on Saturday afternoon, falling to 3-7, (1-6 in the ACC) on the season. The 'Hoos are no longer bowl eligible after what was a very disappointing Saturday afternoon, which saw the Wahoos get down by 14 points in less than 30 seconds after UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw two pick sixes on the first two plays out of scrimmage.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wtae.com

Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games

PITTSBURGH — High school football playoffs continue this weekend in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of WPIAL playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: Laurel Highlands at Central Valley. Bethel Park vs. Upper St. Clair (at Canon-McMillan) Pine-Richland vs....
PITTSBURGH, PA
westmorelandsports.com

Westmoreland County Friday Night Lights - WPIAL Quarterfinals

Thomas Jefferson 21 Greater Latrobe 6 (4A Quarterfinal) Although Greater Latrobe scored first, third-seeded Thomas Jefferson produced 21 unanswered points, keyed by a dominant rushing attack, to claim a 21-6 win at home against the Wildcats in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. Greater Latrobe struck in the second quarter, as Corey Boerio recorded an interception, setting up a 1-yard run by QB John Wetzel. The Jaguars kept the No. 11 Wildcats off the board for the rest of the contest, though, while Elias Lippencott and Aidan Whalen forged a formidable duo on the ground. Lippencott rushed 31 times for 133 yards, scoring twice, while Whalen posted 22 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. In the defeat, Robby Fulton paced Greater Latrobe with 15 carries for 98 yards. After recording the first playoff win since 1968 a week ago, the Wildcats conclude the campaign with a mark of 7-5. Thomas Jefferson coach Bill Cherpak notched his 300th win, and the Jaguars advance to battle No. 2 Central Valley in the 4A semifinals.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Beaver Falls-Ligonier Valley game delayed by power outage, moved to Blackhawk

The WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game between Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls has been moved from Geneva College to Blackhawk High School. Kickoff was delayed after a tree fell into a transformer and caused a power outage at Geneva. With power not set to come on until after 9 p.m., officials decided to look for an alternative site. Stadium lights would have taken 30 minutes to come back on.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
Tribune-Review

Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland

The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power

About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures will fall as weekend progresses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We had record rainfall yesterday from the remnants of Nicole. 2.36" beat the old record of .72" set back in 1983. We have some big changes for this weekend as rain exits the region and colder air moves in. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosTemperatures started in the mid-50s overnight and will continue to drop through the day leaving the mid-30s for Saturday night and Sunday morning. As this transition happens, we'll start to see some lake effect action. A rain/snow mix will be possible starting late afternoon and then...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Gloomy, soggy weekend continues with some snow on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The remnants of Hurricane Nicole have moved out of the region, but a wave of low pressure is keeping a chance of rain and even rain/snow or lake effect snow showers in the forecast at times through mid-afternoon Sunday. WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosFIRST ALERT: None.AWARE: Scattered rain/snow showers develop later tonight through early Sunday afternoon.Much colder air invades tonight dropping lows into the lower to mid-30s with highs struggling to reach 40 most days this next week!Those highs will be nearly 10-12 degrees colder than normal for this time of year. The Steelers game will be very chilly with winds also gusting around 20 mph at times. Monday stays dry but a chance of a rain/snow shower or some flurries sneaking back in Tuesday through Thursday. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Honoring The Brave: Veterans Day 2022 in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The nation will honor the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces on Friday, Nov. 11. Here are a few Veterans Day events and commemorations across Western Pennsylvania. ALLEGHENY COUNTY EVENTS:Mt. Washington Veteran Banner Celebration"20-year quest to honor Mt. Washington veterans"Banners are flying proudly from Mt. Washington, a major tribute that has been a community effort for the last 20 years. The Mt. Washington community sang "God Bless America" and paying tribute to loved ones who served. There was an official celebration that happened Sunday, Nov. 6 at noon at the Veterans...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Nov. 11-13

Hours for the annual Holiday Mart will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. More than a dozen artists and artisans will offer American-made items suitable for gift-giving, including jewelry, architectural illustrations, prints, paintings, hand-blown glass, textiles, pottery, cards, ornaments, wall art and more.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
PITTSBURGH, PA

