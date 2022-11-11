Read full article on original website
GAME RECAP: Pitt falls to WVU 81-56
PITTSBURGH- A once lively collection of Pitt Panther basketball fans exited early to the sounds of the West Virginia Mountaineer faithful heckling them from the top level of the Petersen Events Center, as the Pittsburgh Panthers were given a sound 81-56 thrashing in the 2022 edition of the backyard brawl.
GAME THREAD: Pitt Panthers at Virginia Cavaliers
The Pittsburgh Panthers look to string back-to-back wins during ACC play for the first time this season. After knocking the Syracuse Orange from the ranks of the top 25, the Panthers turn their attention to the Virginia Cavaliers, who are currently last in the ACC Coastal. This will be the Panthers’ first trip to Scott Stadium since 2018. Last season’s matchup was a thriller, with Kenny Pickett and the Panthers outlasting 487 yards from Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong for a 48-38 victory. That win locked up the Coastal division title for the Panthers last season.
GAME RECAP: Pitt beats Virginia 37-7 to become bowl eligible
The Pittsburgh Panthers needed to take care of business against a lowly Virginia Cavaliers team to ensure they made a postseason game. They did just that with 14:44 remaining in the first quarter. The Pitt Panthers took the first two Brennan Armstrong pass attempts back to the house to give...
What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after Pitt loss
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football fells to to the Pittsburgh Panthers 37-7 on Saturday afternoon, falling to 3-7, (1-6 in the ACC) on the season. The 'Hoos are no longer bowl eligible after what was a very disappointing Saturday afternoon, which saw the Wahoos get down by 14 points in less than 30 seconds after UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw two pick sixes on the first two plays out of scrimmage.
Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games
PITTSBURGH — High school football playoffs continue this weekend in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of WPIAL playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: Laurel Highlands at Central Valley. Bethel Park vs. Upper St. Clair (at Canon-McMillan) Pine-Richland vs....
Westmoreland County Friday Night Lights - WPIAL Quarterfinals
Thomas Jefferson 21 Greater Latrobe 6 (4A Quarterfinal) Although Greater Latrobe scored first, third-seeded Thomas Jefferson produced 21 unanswered points, keyed by a dominant rushing attack, to claim a 21-6 win at home against the Wildcats in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. Greater Latrobe struck in the second quarter, as Corey Boerio recorded an interception, setting up a 1-yard run by QB John Wetzel. The Jaguars kept the No. 11 Wildcats off the board for the rest of the contest, though, while Elias Lippencott and Aidan Whalen forged a formidable duo on the ground. Lippencott rushed 31 times for 133 yards, scoring twice, while Whalen posted 22 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. In the defeat, Robby Fulton paced Greater Latrobe with 15 carries for 98 yards. After recording the first playoff win since 1968 a week ago, the Wildcats conclude the campaign with a mark of 7-5. Thomas Jefferson coach Bill Cherpak notched his 300th win, and the Jaguars advance to battle No. 2 Central Valley in the 4A semifinals.
Beaver Falls-Ligonier Valley game delayed by power outage, moved to Blackhawk
The WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game between Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls has been moved from Geneva College to Blackhawk High School. Kickoff was delayed after a tree fell into a transformer and caused a power outage at Geneva. With power not set to come on until after 9 p.m., officials decided to look for an alternative site. Stadium lights would have taken 30 minutes to come back on.
4th-quarter touchdown pushes North Allegheny past Canon-McMillan into WPIAL finals
As a scoreless tie dragged on with weather conditions making life difficult on both offenses, North Allegheny running back Andrew Gavlik started to realize that one score might win this WPIAL Class 6A semifinal matchup against Canon-McMillan. With a little more than six minutes left in the game, teammate Logan...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Playoffs Week 2 high school football final scores
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Greensburg Central Catholic girls top Springdale, reach PIAA semis for 4th straight year
An early deficit might dampen a team’s spirits in the state soccer playoffs. It incentivized Greensburg Central Catholic on Saturday against rival Springdale. The Centurions’ play picked up. Scoring opportunities opened. And they chased down their reward: a fourth consecutive trip to the semifinals. Sophomore Riley Kerr scored...
Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland
The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power
About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures will fall as weekend progresses
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We had record rainfall yesterday from the remnants of Nicole. 2.36" beat the old record of .72" set back in 1983. We have some big changes for this weekend as rain exits the region and colder air moves in. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosTemperatures started in the mid-50s overnight and will continue to drop through the day leaving the mid-30s for Saturday night and Sunday morning. As this transition happens, we'll start to see some lake effect action. A rain/snow mix will be possible starting late afternoon and then...
South College extends help to Pittsburgh Career Institute students needing to finish education
PITTSBURGH — South College has extended assistance to students of Pittsburgh Career Institute who will need to complete their education upon the school’s closure. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Pittsburgh Career Institute closing in 2 weeks due to ‘factors outside the school’s control’. In a news release, South...
Pittsburgh Weather: Gloomy, soggy weekend continues with some snow on the way
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The remnants of Hurricane Nicole have moved out of the region, but a wave of low pressure is keeping a chance of rain and even rain/snow or lake effect snow showers in the forecast at times through mid-afternoon Sunday. WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosFIRST ALERT: None.AWARE: Scattered rain/snow showers develop later tonight through early Sunday afternoon.Much colder air invades tonight dropping lows into the lower to mid-30s with highs struggling to reach 40 most days this next week!Those highs will be nearly 10-12 degrees colder than normal for this time of year. The Steelers game will be very chilly with winds also gusting around 20 mph at times. Monday stays dry but a chance of a rain/snow shower or some flurries sneaking back in Tuesday through Thursday. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
Honoring The Brave: Veterans Day 2022 in Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The nation will honor the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces on Friday, Nov. 11. Here are a few Veterans Day events and commemorations across Western Pennsylvania. ALLEGHENY COUNTY EVENTS:Mt. Washington Veteran Banner Celebration"20-year quest to honor Mt. Washington veterans"Banners are flying proudly from Mt. Washington, a major tribute that has been a community effort for the last 20 years. The Mt. Washington community sang "God Bless America" and paying tribute to loved ones who served. There was an official celebration that happened Sunday, Nov. 6 at noon at the Veterans...
Rainfall record set in region; flooding affects roads in 3 counties
Heavy rain fueled by remnants of Hurricane Nicole poured a record level of rain on Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday. The National Weather Service reported 2.36 inches of rain had fallen in Pittsburgh as of 10:30 p.m. — easily breaking the previous record daily rainfall for Nov. 11. That was just 0.72 inch, set in 1982.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Nov. 11-13
Hours for the annual Holiday Mart will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. More than a dozen artists and artisans will offer American-made items suitable for gift-giving, including jewelry, architectural illustrations, prints, paintings, hand-blown glass, textiles, pottery, cards, ornaments, wall art and more.
Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
