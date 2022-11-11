Read full article on original website
Syracuse, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Syracuse. The Cicero-North Syracuse High School football team will have a game with Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse on November 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG with ‘Cuse offer to announce any day now
D.J. Wagner from New Jersey, a 2023 five-star point guard who holds a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, is expected to announce his commitment decision in the near future, according to media reports. Travis Branham, a 247Sports national analyst, said in a piece that the 6-foot-3 Wagner could make an announcement...
Students on the field and sideline ready to embrace the moment for 63rd annual Cortaca Jug
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year SUNY Cortland and Ithaca College’s football teams meet for what many call “The Biggest Little Game in the Nation.” Three years ago the game made history when it set the attendance record for a Division Three football game, drawing 45,161 fans to MetLife Stadium. “I remember I was so […]
A mysterious machine in a Syracuse warehouse keeps old movies alive. It’s the last of its kind in the world
The machine in the attic of the Delavan Center is nobody’s friend. It is loud and crabby, and deeply mysterious. It is not allowed to fraternize with the more efficient machines in the letterpress company hangar on the floor below. “I’ve had runs where it’s only jammed up like,...
You voted, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo listened; Here’s the name for Syracuse’s baby red panda
Syracuse’s three-month-old red panda cub passed her first major health check last week, which meant it was time to choose a name. The zoo put out a poll for four names, and chose the winner on Tuesday. The result: meet baby Raji. Raji is a Hindu name for “princess”...
One Of The Best Cities In America For Veterans Is Here In Central New York
Which cities across America help provide comfort and success to our veterans? One of the best cities is here in America. LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities to rank 2023’s Best Cities for Veterans. When they took a look at these cities, one Central New York city came in at number five on the list. What an incredible honor.
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
iheart.com
Rochester, Syracuse Police Depts. Must Release Open Discipline records
The state's appellate division has ruled that the police departments in Rochester and Syracuse must release open and unsubstantiated disciplinary records -- in addition to records predating the repeal two years ago of a law keeping discipline records secret. The case is part of a statewide police transparency campaign in...
SU students tour Amazon’s Liverpool facility
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Estella Quy was exposed to IT and STEM education as a high school student participating in the ‘I.T. Girls’ program at Syracuse University. “We got to shadow, we got to see professors teach, we sat in on IST 195 class which is our intro to IT class here at Syracuse,” Quy […]
How Brandon Williams defied the odds (again) in race for Central NY House seat
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brandon Williams knew the odds were against him from the beginning when he launched an improbable bid to become Central New York’s next representative in Congress. He was a political novice, an outsider from Texas who had no roots in the community. Rep. John Katko...
