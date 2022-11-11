Senior Day for the Syracuse Orange was a disaster. Florida State came into the Dome and walked all over SU, and the 38-3 final reflected how absolutely nothing went right. It’s almost fitting really. What was the reward for a talented group of departing players who (sans Andre Szmyt) have only known coming up short since they got here? An unacceptable embarrassment as their final Dome memory. I feel for every one of those guys, especially anyone who won’t have the chance to play professionally. And if this downward spiral continues, they may not even get the satisfaction of one winning season.

