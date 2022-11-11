Read full article on original website
Red Wings' final flurry can't overcome slow start against Kings
By the time it appeared the Red Wings were fully into Saturday's game in Los Angeles, playing the way they'd like to be playing and committed, it was too late. Too many breakdowns earlier on had put the Wings in a difficult spot, and led to a 4-3 Los Angeles victory.
Where the Vegas Golden Knights' Mindset Stands After 13-2 Start
The Vegas Golden Knights are off to their best start in franchise history with a 13-2 record.
Avalanche, Blues renew rivalry after testy playoff series
The St. Louis Blues just ended the longest winning streak in the NHL this season, and now they are going after another one. St. Louis, which has won two straight after dropping eight in a row, beat red-hot Vegas on the road Saturday night to end the Golden Knights' nine-game winning streak. Now the Blues travel to face the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night at Denver.
NHL Rumors: Flames, Devils, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Golden Knights
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames keep losing and some of that has to do with Jonathan Huberdeau’s injury and some friction between the coach and the players. The New Jersey Devils are dealing with some injuries in goal. Does that mean they’ll explore the trade...
Red Wings Weekly: The Highs are High and the Lows are Low
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
3 Takeaways from the Blues’ 5-3 Victory over Sharks – 11/10/22
The St. Louis Blues returned home to the Enterprise Center with a franchise-record eight-game losing streak hanging over their heads. The players and fans alike had grown frustrated but determined to change course. After the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly stated: “There’s no question that guys are working – it’s not always good enough. I know for myself, it’s not good enough… It’s frustrating.”
Impressed With Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham Takeover, Hockey Legend Daniel Alfredsson Feels He Should Buy a Hockey Team as Well
That urge to be an all-rounder human being makes us do many surprising and unimaginable things. Being an actor, a husband, a father, a superhero, the king of humor and now the strategic businessman, Ryan Reynolds has done it all. Apart from being an actor, the man has great business sense. Now, after entering sports, the Deadpool actor is up for trying his hands on another sport. And now he has the blessing of the legend of the field. Who is he and what does he say about the actor?
