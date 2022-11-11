Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Brittany Mahomes Unleashes on Refs After Juju Smith-Schuster Gets Knocked Out in Brutal Play
Following a scary play that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the ground, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had some thoughts about the game’s referees. During the play, Smith-Schuster is seen flying through the air after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre...
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating
NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
Josh Allen Has Gone From Being a Problem to The Problem
Nick Wright thinks the Bills have a Josh Allen problem.
Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
NFL Quarterback Cries During Postgame Press Conference
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr cried during his team's postgame press conference on Sunday evening. The Raiders fell to the Colts on Sunday afternoon, losing to first-time head coach Jeff Saturday. Following the game, Carr broke down in tears during his postgame press conference. "I'm sorry for being emotional....
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Brutal Injuries
Things could be going better for the Chiefs on Sunday. Kansas City is leading Jacksonville, though Patrick Mahomes is losing weapons left and right. First, the Chiefs lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a serious head injury. It didn't look good. It was a really scary play. "Chiefs WR JuJu...
NFL Admits Big Mistake In Bills vs. Vikings Finish
The National Football League has reportedly admitted a big mistake was made late in the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo fell to Minnesota in overtime, but according to the officials, the game shouldn't have reached it. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to drop a pass on...
Saints Tyrann Mathieu Shows Respect for Troy Polamalu Before Steelers Game
The Saints All-Pro safety showed loved for the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer.
Andre Cisco Not Flagged For Dirty Hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-Schuster was knocked out on a dirty hit by Andre Cisco. Officials picked up the flag.
Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss
The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
Josh McDaniels Suffers an Unforgivable Loss
Indianapolis was the NFL’s punching bag of the week but successfully handed that title over to Las Vegas.
Veteran NFL Running Back Has Legally Changed His Name
A veteran NFL running back has legally changed his name. Randy "Duke" Johnson has gone by Duke Johnson for most of his professional career, but now it's official. The 29-year-old Bills running back has officially changed his first name to Duke. "Bills RB Duke Johnson, who was elevated from the...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three
The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Get Fired Today
Cleveland Browns fans have had enough. The Browns are getting run over by the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. It's Miami 24, Cleveland 7 early in the third quarter. Browns fans want defensive coordinator Joe Woods to be gone. "Joe Woods STINKS. Get rid of this guy already. Completely gashed week...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ star shares thoughts on crucial call that changed the game
The Philadelphia Eagles lost in one of the more brutal ways possible. They are no longer undefeated, which is okay, but it’s because of shooting themselves in the foot that they are here now. The Eagles defense wasn’t great, in certain areas that is. They couldn’t stop the run...
Football World Reacts To 2023 XFL Quarterbacks List
The XFL began this week's draft process by selecting the most important position on the gridiron: quarterback. On Tuesday, the respawned league's eight teams picked passers for the 2023 season. NFL and college football fans will recognize some of the players competing in the XFL next year. The 15-player list...
NFL
Jeff Saturday brings passion back to Matt Ryan, Colts in debut as interim coach
LAS VEGAS -- After being hired as the Colts' interim coach on Monday, a controversial move that dominated the football world throughout the week, Jeff Saturday texted quarterback Matt Ryan and said he'd love to meet the following day, which is typically an off day for players. He didn't say why, other than to catch up.
Comments / 0