ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating

NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Cries During Postgame Press Conference

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr cried during his team's postgame press conference on Sunday evening. The Raiders fell to the Colts on Sunday afternoon, losing to first-time head coach Jeff Saturday. Following the game, Carr broke down in tears during his postgame press conference. "I'm sorry for being emotional....
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Brutal Injuries

Things could be going better for the Chiefs on Sunday. Kansas City is leading Jacksonville, though Patrick Mahomes is losing weapons left and right. First, the Chiefs lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a serious head injury. It didn't look good. It was a really scary play. "Chiefs WR JuJu...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Admits Big Mistake In Bills vs. Vikings Finish

The National Football League has reportedly admitted a big mistake was made late in the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo fell to Minnesota in overtime, but according to the officials, the game shouldn't have reached it. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to drop a pass on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss

The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Has Legally Changed His Name

A veteran NFL running back has legally changed his name. Randy "Duke" Johnson has gone by Duke Johnson for most of his professional career, but now it's official. The 29-year-old Bills running back has officially changed his first name to Duke. "Bills RB Duke Johnson, who was elevated from the...
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three

The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To 2023 XFL Quarterbacks List

The XFL began this week's draft process by selecting the most important position on the gridiron: quarterback. On Tuesday, the respawned league's eight teams picked passers for the 2023 season. NFL and college football fans will recognize some of the players competing in the XFL next year. The 15-player list...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy