ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Review: Friends and Fellow Travelers Pay Perfect Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver

By Lee Zimmerman
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

Various Artists/Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver/New West Records

Four Out of Five Stars

Biĺly Joe Shaver was, by most estimates, an unapologetic curmudgeon, an artist who freely shared what was on his mind and, in the process, created some of the most memorable songs of the genre that came to be known as outlaw country. He belonged to an exclusive club of rebels and raconteurs that also included Willie Nelson, Guy Clark, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson, all of whom swapped songs and became fast friends. Shaver was widely admired by his peers, and his songs continue to resonate despite his passing at age 81 in 2020.

It’s telling that the drawing that adorns the cover of this high-profile tribute shows a feisty-looking Shaver in full fighting mode. Then again, this was the same guy who shot a man in the face after being offended during an altercation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VboGe_0j7UY8u500

That said, the emphasis here is on melody, not mayhem. George Strait’s tender take on “Willie the Wandering Gypsy and Me” results in what is essentially a beautiful ballad. Amanda Shires’ version of Shaver’s signature song, “Honky Tonk Heroes,” takes a sharp turn from reflective to robust, stirring up the sentiment that’s referenced in the title. So too, Miranda Lambert’s turn on “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Someday)” makes the song as upbeat and optimistic as it was originally intended. So too, when Willie returns for “Georgia On A Fast Train” it’s clearly as upbeat as intended.

Rodney Crowell’s reflective rendering of “Old Five and Dimers Like Me,” Allison Russell’s powerful yet poignant “Tramp On Your Street,” Margo Price’s emotive “Ragged Old Friends,” and Willie Nelson’s searing cover of “Live Forever” add sentiment and, yes, sweetness, to the mix.

On the other hand, Ryan Bingham’s “Ride Me Down Easy” is driven and determined, well in keeping with Shaver’s feisty persona. Naturally enough, Steve Earle takes the same route on “Ain’t No God In Mexico.” One might suspect that Shaver himself would nod his approval. After all, Live Forever does him justice, and, in the process, stays true to its title.

Photo by Cameron L. Gott / New West Records

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter and Willie Nelson’s Son Earn Standing Ovation at Lynn’s Memorial Service

The granddaughter of Loretta Lynn joined the son of Willie Nelson to pay a perfect tribute to the queen of country music at a memorial service held for Lynn this weekend. The official musical celebration of life had a name — it was CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. And Emmy Russell, the daughter of Lynn’s daughter, Patsy, told the audience of her grandmother:
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley, 77, Meets Up With Her Son, 35, For Dinner On Rare Public Outing

Priscilla Presley, 77, and her 35-year-old son Navarone Garibaldi were photographed walking out of a Los Angeles restaurant after enjoying dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 2 The duo appeared to be relaxed and chatted before driving off in separate cars. Priscilla, the wife of the late Elvis Presley, rocked an all-black ensemble of flared pants, a turtleneck sweater, a fanny pack, and sneakers. Her rust-red hair added a pop of color to her look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

County Music Queen Loretta Lynn’s Dying Last Words Revealed

County superstar Loretta Lynn’s final last days were a mix of joy and tragic tears as the singer bared her deathbed confessions and final regrets while bravely staring death in the eye and refusing to blink, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the late entertainer revealed that as the end approached, Lynn shared her deepest secrets, including the truth about her love for county music titan Conway Twitty, why she was jealous of her best friend Dolly Parton and how she blamed herself for her beloved son Jack’s death, said a close friend of the family. “Loretta had time to...
TENNESSEE STATE
IGN

Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
DoYouRemember?

Loretta Lynn Said Seeing Beverly D’Angelo As Patsy Cline Hurt Her

Prior to Loretta Lynn’s death this year, she opened up about seeing her friend Patsy Cline being portrayed in the film Coal Miner’s Daughter. Coal Miner’s Daughter is a film based on Loretta’s life and autobiography. In the film, Beverly D’Angelo, best known for her role in the National Lampoon Vacation movies, played Patsy.
Outsider.com

Faith Hill Gets Choked Up Honoring Loretta Lynn During Tribute Special

Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House to celebrate the incredible life of Loretta Lynn. CMT’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn” aired tonight, Oct. 30. The memorial featured performances and memories from Loretta Lynn’s friends, contemporaries, and those she influenced in the music industry.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild

Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy