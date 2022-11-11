ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘My Father’s Dragon’ on Netflix, A Movie About The Friendship Between A Dragon and a Boy

By Liz Kocan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMFWi_0j7UY4NB00

In Netflix’s new animated feature My Father’s Dragon , a young boy leaves home in search of a way to make money for his family and, after meeting a talking cat, he’s transported to a magical island where he meets a dragon who might be able to help him. This new film hails from Cartoon Saloon, the same animation studio that created Wolfwalkers and The Secret of Kells and features a huge cast of big-name talent, and while it’s mostly impressive, it’s not flawless.
MY FATHER’S DRAGON : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: A young boy named Elmer helps his mother run her successful country store. A narrator, who states that she is Elmer’s grown daughter, looks back on her father’s young life to tell us the tale of what happened after the once-thriving store was slapped with a big foreclosure sign, and we see the pair driving out of town to start a new life elsewhere.

The Gist: Elmer is a young boy whose mother (played by Golshifteh Farahani) has fallen on desperate times. The pair is forced to move out of their town and into the constantly rainy, dreary Nevergreen City, where they struggle to make ends meet. Elmer and his mom dream of opening a new store in a small space across the street from their charmless, tiny apartment, but Elmer’s mother can’t find work and is scraping pennies just to feed them. In an effort to help, Elmer tries selling things on the street but his money is stolen by a group of similarly desperate kids who were working the same corner trying to make money as street performers.

Though his mother had assured Elmer that she could eventually save enough money to open the new store, life is harder than she thought, and Elmer runs away after learning she lied to him about how desperate their situation is. Aided by a talking cat (voiced by Whoopi Goldberg), he’s introduced to a whale named Soda (Judy Greer), who can transport Elmer to Wild Island, a magic place off the shores of Nevergreen City where wild animals, including a dragon named Boris, live. The cat suggests that Elmer can bring the dragon back with him and use it to make money, so Elmer agrees to the dangerous trip.

Of course, every hero’s journey needs an adversary, and on Wild Island, Boris (voiced by Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo) and Elmer are pursued by a group of animals, led by a gorilla named Saiwa (Ian McShane), who depend on the dragon to raise their sinking island up every 100 years so it doesn’t disappear under water. The meek dragon lacks confidence, is unable to fly and is afraid of fire (he won’t be able to breathe fire or fly until he raises the island out of the water, a rite of passage, he explains). The problem is that unlike the dragons who came before him, he doesn’t have the strength to lift the island, so he needs Elmer’s help to do that just as Elmer needs Boris’s help to make some money back home. But all the while, they’re pursued by the desperate animals who need the dragon but fear he’s abandoned them for his new friend.

Ultimately, [spoilers ahead] Elmer gives Boris the confidence he needs to lift the island and save the animals, and he returns home to his mother, and a life that feels lighter, brighter and easier than it had been before he discovered his magical friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcbMA_0j7UY4NB00
Photo: Netflix

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? My Father’s Dragon is a classic “hero’s journey” movie, where our young protagonist enlists the help of a magical creature (in this case, a dragon) to help him with his quest (in this case, to pull his family out of poverty). And as with so many animated films like it, including Raya And The Last Dragon , Wish Dragon , and even Aladdin , the magical creature is a comedic foil; magical, yes, but also inept and careless, creating more problems than he solves.

Our Take: There’s an art to scripting a children’s film that also works on an adult level, and if I had to pinpoint a flaw with this film, it’s that it doesn’t have that. That’s not to say there aren’t pleasurable things for adults to appreciate here; the visuals are gorgeous and there are about a dozen chances for adults to play the “identify that celebrity voice” game, because this is a truly stacked cast that includes Dianne Wiest, Leighton Meester, Rita Moreno, Alan Cumming and many more. Maybe I’m spoiled by children’s content like the best Pixar and Studio Ghibli movies, and even the rest of the films in the Cartoon Saloon ouevre, because I couldn’t help but feel like there was something missing from My Father’s Dragon . But I’m an adult and this is not necessarily a film made for me, it’s based on a beloved children’s book by Ruth Stiles Gannett from 1948, and it holds tight to the themes in the book of friendship, unconditional support, and loyalty, which are wonderful messages for kids to see.

As a movie for the younger set, this is one that you can safely throw on for your children and feel comfortable knowing that there’s nothing too frightening, it’s got some excitement and adventure with a dash of animals in peril (the sinking island causes some panic among the animals, and there is a mean ape, played by Chris O’Dowd, who has it out for Elmer and Boris). But the relationship between Elmer and Boris is one born out of kindness and pure admiration for one another. The other recent films that have featured a magic dragon at the center of the story have tended to make the creature slapstick-y or sarcastic, but as Boris, Matarazzo keeps this dragon firmly in “energetic young teenager” territory, he’s cute and excitable, but not purely for comic relief.

Sex and Skin: None.

Parting Shot: Safely returned to Nevergreen, Elmer’s home is immediately more cheerful, and all seems right with the world. Elmer heads out the door and spots his former foes, the competing group of street performer kids from across the street and as they lock eyes, a beat passes and one of them asks him, “What took you so long!?” and he joins his new friends.

Sleeper Star: There are so many celebrity cameos in the film, but Jacob Tremblay as Elmer is the anchor the film needs, he’s consistently sweet and steadfast in his devotion to his mother and his dragon.

Most Pilot-y Line: “Yeah, no, dragons aren’t real,” Elmer tells the talking cat he meets who tells him about this amazing, magical dragon she’s heard about. “Neither are talking cats,” she fires back.

Our Call: Let your kids STREAM IT! My Father’s Dragon is a beautifully animated story, and I have no doubt that there are plenty of kids who will enjoy the tale of adventure and friendship.

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction .

Comments / 0

BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner

What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
CNET

Best New Christmas Movies to Watch in 2022

A fair few new Christmas movies tumble out of the stocking each year. While most bring the Christmas cheer you're after, they're not all necessarily attention-holding tales. Thankfully, a handful do fill the brief of new Christmas movie worth adding to your crowded watch list. Let's run through the best to come out of 2022.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
wegotthiscovered.com

A ‘Lost’ rip-off which was canceled twice takes off on Netflix past two heavyweights in its first week

The battle for the top spot on Netflix is always viable to heat up with a near endless supply of releases, with the last week seeing two originals go toe-to-toe. Just narrowly soaring past its competition was the fourth and final season of Manifest, which managed to track just ahead of David Tennant’s latest foray into crime drama, Inside Man. Boasting 57 million hours viewed in its first week, it was just ahead of Tennant’s series which was just why of 53 million hours.
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
TechRadar

New Avatar: The Way of Water trailer proves it could be the best movie of 2022

The official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released online – and we don't think there'll be a more beautiful film to arrive in theaters for a long time. The latest teaser for the long overdue Avatar sequel reveals a bit more about its family-based drama at the heart of its story. Much like its predecessor, which is the highest-grossing movie of all-time, though, it's Avatar: The Way of Water's awe-inspiring visuals that'll have viewers replaying the trailer until the movie's release later this year.
Decider.com

7 Movies Like ‘Enola Holmes’ if You Love the Netflix Films

Last week, Enola Holmes 2, the long-awaited follow-up to Enola Holmes, was released onto Netflix. Starring Millie Bobby Brown as the title character, along with Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Louis Partridge, Enola Holmes 2 follows Sherlock’s little sister once again as she attempts to jump start her own detective agency and help solve crimes. Full of zest, wit and #drunksherlock moments, this film is a must-see (plus, it even has some real-life history in it).
The Guardian

My Father’s Dragon review – strikingly lovely animation from the makers of Wolfwalkers

There’s an appealingly fecund quality to the hand-drawn animations produced by the Irish studio Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers, Song of the Sea) – stories that unfold in verdant worlds that always seem about to burst into bud or leaf. The company’s latest production, My Father’s Dragon (directed by Nora Twomey, whose previous film was the Oscar-nominated The Breadwinner), is no exception. While it lacks the lilting top note of Celtic folklore of other Cartoon Saloon pictures, it shares an absolute faith in the untamed magic of earth and sea.
People

Taylor Lautner Weds Longtime Partner Taylor Dome at a California Winery

The Twilight actor and his registered nurse bride exchanged vows in California on Nov. 11 Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are married! The Twilight actor, 30, and Dome, 25, exchanged vows Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, The Daily Mail reported. Lautner first met his bride while he was on a hiatus from acting. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he told PEOPLE in January. "My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Teletubbies’ on Netflix, A Reboot of The Weirdest Kids Show Of The ‘90s

Here’s the thing: Teletubbies is not made for the fully formed brains of adults, but it is a show that makes perfect sense to the mushy brains of toddlers. This series, geared toward young viewers, was an instant sensation when it first premiered on British TV in the 1990s because it was just so weird and trippy. Not much has changed about the show in its 2022 Netflix reboot, which means that babies are gonna love it. Adults? Not so much.
EW.com

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Decider.com

Decider.com

