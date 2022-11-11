Stream It Or Skip It: ‘My Father’s Dragon’ on Netflix, A Movie About The Friendship Between A Dragon and a Boy

In Netflix’s new animated feature My Father’s Dragon , a young boy leaves home in search of a way to make money for his family and, after meeting a talking cat, he’s transported to a magical island where he meets a dragon who might be able to help him. This new film hails from Cartoon Saloon, the same animation studio that created Wolfwalkers and The Secret of Kells and features a huge cast of big-name talent, and while it’s mostly impressive, it’s not flawless.

MY FATHER’S DRAGON : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: A young boy named Elmer helps his mother run her successful country store. A narrator, who states that she is Elmer’s grown daughter, looks back on her father’s young life to tell us the tale of what happened after the once-thriving store was slapped with a big foreclosure sign, and we see the pair driving out of town to start a new life elsewhere.

The Gist: Elmer is a young boy whose mother (played by Golshifteh Farahani) has fallen on desperate times. The pair is forced to move out of their town and into the constantly rainy, dreary Nevergreen City, where they struggle to make ends meet. Elmer and his mom dream of opening a new store in a small space across the street from their charmless, tiny apartment, but Elmer’s mother can’t find work and is scraping pennies just to feed them. In an effort to help, Elmer tries selling things on the street but his money is stolen by a group of similarly desperate kids who were working the same corner trying to make money as street performers.

Though his mother had assured Elmer that she could eventually save enough money to open the new store, life is harder than she thought, and Elmer runs away after learning she lied to him about how desperate their situation is. Aided by a talking cat (voiced by Whoopi Goldberg), he’s introduced to a whale named Soda (Judy Greer), who can transport Elmer to Wild Island, a magic place off the shores of Nevergreen City where wild animals, including a dragon named Boris, live. The cat suggests that Elmer can bring the dragon back with him and use it to make money, so Elmer agrees to the dangerous trip.

Of course, every hero’s journey needs an adversary, and on Wild Island, Boris (voiced by Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo) and Elmer are pursued by a group of animals, led by a gorilla named Saiwa (Ian McShane), who depend on the dragon to raise their sinking island up every 100 years so it doesn’t disappear under water. The meek dragon lacks confidence, is unable to fly and is afraid of fire (he won’t be able to breathe fire or fly until he raises the island out of the water, a rite of passage, he explains). The problem is that unlike the dragons who came before him, he doesn’t have the strength to lift the island, so he needs Elmer’s help to do that just as Elmer needs Boris’s help to make some money back home. But all the while, they’re pursued by the desperate animals who need the dragon but fear he’s abandoned them for his new friend.

Ultimately, [spoilers ahead] Elmer gives Boris the confidence he needs to lift the island and save the animals, and he returns home to his mother, and a life that feels lighter, brighter and easier than it had been before he discovered his magical friend.

Photo: Netflix

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? My Father’s Dragon is a classic “hero’s journey” movie, where our young protagonist enlists the help of a magical creature (in this case, a dragon) to help him with his quest (in this case, to pull his family out of poverty). And as with so many animated films like it, including Raya And The Last Dragon , Wish Dragon , and even Aladdin , the magical creature is a comedic foil; magical, yes, but also inept and careless, creating more problems than he solves.

Our Take: There’s an art to scripting a children’s film that also works on an adult level, and if I had to pinpoint a flaw with this film, it’s that it doesn’t have that. That’s not to say there aren’t pleasurable things for adults to appreciate here; the visuals are gorgeous and there are about a dozen chances for adults to play the “identify that celebrity voice” game, because this is a truly stacked cast that includes Dianne Wiest, Leighton Meester, Rita Moreno, Alan Cumming and many more. Maybe I’m spoiled by children’s content like the best Pixar and Studio Ghibli movies, and even the rest of the films in the Cartoon Saloon ouevre, because I couldn’t help but feel like there was something missing from My Father’s Dragon . But I’m an adult and this is not necessarily a film made for me, it’s based on a beloved children’s book by Ruth Stiles Gannett from 1948, and it holds tight to the themes in the book of friendship, unconditional support, and loyalty, which are wonderful messages for kids to see.

As a movie for the younger set, this is one that you can safely throw on for your children and feel comfortable knowing that there’s nothing too frightening, it’s got some excitement and adventure with a dash of animals in peril (the sinking island causes some panic among the animals, and there is a mean ape, played by Chris O’Dowd, who has it out for Elmer and Boris). But the relationship between Elmer and Boris is one born out of kindness and pure admiration for one another. The other recent films that have featured a magic dragon at the center of the story have tended to make the creature slapstick-y or sarcastic, but as Boris, Matarazzo keeps this dragon firmly in “energetic young teenager” territory, he’s cute and excitable, but not purely for comic relief.

Sex and Skin: None.

Parting Shot: Safely returned to Nevergreen, Elmer’s home is immediately more cheerful, and all seems right with the world. Elmer heads out the door and spots his former foes, the competing group of street performer kids from across the street and as they lock eyes, a beat passes and one of them asks him, “What took you so long!?” and he joins his new friends.

Sleeper Star: There are so many celebrity cameos in the film, but Jacob Tremblay as Elmer is the anchor the film needs, he’s consistently sweet and steadfast in his devotion to his mother and his dragon.

Most Pilot-y Line: “Yeah, no, dragons aren’t real,” Elmer tells the talking cat he meets who tells him about this amazing, magical dragon she’s heard about. “Neither are talking cats,” she fires back.

Our Call: Let your kids STREAM IT! My Father’s Dragon is a beautifully animated story, and I have no doubt that there are plenty of kids who will enjoy the tale of adventure and friendship.

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction .