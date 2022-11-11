ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

$10,000 in tobacco products stolen from delivery truck in Daly City

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0XrQ_0j7UXui900

DALY CITY -- Police in Daly City were investigating the theft last weekend of approximately $10,000 in tobacco products from a delivery truck.

On Saturday at 4:32 p.m., officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to a convenience store in the 400 block of Gellert Boulevard.

Police said two employees of a company were making a delivery to the convenience store, and while one was inside the delivery truck in the parking lot, he heard someone behind him removing totes from the truck and passing them to another suspect.

The employee got out of the truck, entered the convenience store and watched as the suspects loaded the stolen tobacco products into a blue newer model Infiniti QX80 SUV.

Police described the first suspect as a man around 6 feet tall wearing a black hooded jacket, a face mask, blue jeans and white shoes.

Police described the second suspect as a Black man who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and wore a bright red sweatshirt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Police seek suspect in Saturday stabbing at burger restaurant in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO -- Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at Nation's Giant Hamburgers in El Cerrito on Saturday night.At 8:44 p.m., officers from the El Cerrito police department responded to 6060 Central Avenue after reports of a stabbing.Officers said the victim was stabbed shortly after pulling into the parking lot. The victim was released from a local hospital after sustaining several wounds.Officers describe the suspect as a Black or Hispanic man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants, and was last seen running southbound on Carlson Boulevard.Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the El Cerrito police non-emergency line at (501) 237-3233.
EL CERRITO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Shot on I-580 in Richmond: CHP

The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot while driving on an East Bay freeway early Sunday morning. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 580 in Richmond. According to CHP, the victim was able to get off the freeway at the Central Avenue exit...
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Armed Suspects Hold Up San Pablo Jewelry Store: Police

Police are investigating a jewelry store robbery in San Pablo that happened Saturday. The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. at H-Bee Jewelry, located at the San Pablo Town Center. Police said multiple people were wearing masks and gloves. They held up workers at gunpoint before getting away with a...
SAN PABLO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed robbers steal man's watch in Millbrae

MILLBRAE – A man was robbed of his watch at gunpoint by two suspects who fled in a waiting car in Millbrae Friday afternoon.A San Mateo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said late Friday afternoon that the incident happened at 1;55 p.m. at the intersection of Ludeman Lane and Cozzolino Drive.The victim told deputies that two men approached him and demanded his watch. One of them was carrying a handgun. After getting his watch, the suspects fled in a waiting gray Hyundai sedan.Deputies are looking for the two suspects and the third suspect, who was the driver of the getaway car.This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Gregory Chong at the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at (650) 599-1516.
MILLBRAE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch to consider gunshot detection system in response to shootings

ANTIOCH – The Antioch City Council on Tuesday will decide whether to enter into a five-year agreement with a gunshot detection system company to monitor the city's gunfire activity and find locations of shootings. At its Oct. 11 meeting, the council directed staff to identify the most critical areas for coverage by the company ShotSpotter Respond based on an analysis of gunfire-related crimes, as well as price proposals and the fiscal impact to the city.ShotSpotter says its technology directs police to precise locations of gunfire in more than 90 percent of gunfire cases where its technology is used.  Antioch police...
ANTIOCH, CA
ksro.com

Woman Arrested After Car Chase from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa

Healdsburg police have arrested a Eureka woman after a 15 minute chase that ended in a crash. Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, police tried to pull over a green Subaru Outback that had been reported stolen. The car didn’t pull over but instead sped up and went onto Highway 101 going south. The car weaved through multiple lanes and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when the Subaru took the College Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole.The driver, 26-year-old Sara Fuller, ran away from the car and crossed the highway on foot before being arrested at a nearby Shell station. Before going to jail, Fuller was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hayward firefighters smash cars for fun and charity

PLEASANTON -- Hayward firefighters caused a multi-car pileup on Saturday but it was no accident and it was all for a good cause. It all went down at the Good Guys car show at the Alameda County Fairgrounds during a benefit fundraiser with a twist --  and a grind and a crunch.They rumbled and rattled in from all over the Bay Area -- die-hard, first-responders braving this demolition derby competition, seeking the thrill of victory and, with luck, the coveted trophy which was basically a welded-together pile of car parts."I think it takes all kinds of luck," said one driver...
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Warrant issued for former Pittsburg police officer on weapons charges

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A former officer with the Pittsburg Police Department has been charged for the sale and possession of illegal assault weapons, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Montalvo faces a four-count complaint that includes two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale or transport of […]
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV

SAN JOSE –  A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.San Jose police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed a man riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Cottle Road collided with a 2006 Honda SUV that was turning left from southbound Cottle Road onto eastbound Coronado Avenue on a solid green turn signal. The woman driving the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.The incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until family members were notified. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654. 
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Parolee arrested Thursday night following standoff in Petaluma parking lot

PETALUMA -- A 36-year-old Santa Rosa parolee was arrested Thursday evening on various charges after having a standoff with police in Petaluma where he chased after and assaulted a woman who had a restraining order filed against him.A Petaluma police department spokesperson said the incident began at about 6 p.m. at the Plaza South Shopping Center when police received a 911 call from a business in the shopping center with the woman screaming for help. Police learned from the woman that a man had chased her in the store. The victim used the store's mobile phone to call police ....
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police searching for suspects in armored car robbery

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are searching for suspects who robbed an armored truck near a Bank of America Wednesday morning.Police received reports of the robbery of a Garda armored vehicle at 303 Hegenberger Road around 10:14 a.m. KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

DA will not press charges in 2020 Richmond police shooting

RICHMOND - The use of force by police resulting in the 2020 death of Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was "reasonable under the totality of the circumstances," according to a report from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released Thursday. Vallejo police received a call about a missing woman, who was last seen with Barraza, at about 8 a.m. on April 16, 2020. A family member of the missing woman said they confronted Barraza, 24, about her whereabouts, to which Barraza allegedly said "something bad" happened to the 29-year-old woman. Barraza then allegedly got into his vehicle and fled...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcycle crash kills 20-year-old Livermore man

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A Livermore man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The name of the man killed was Hamza Salih, 20, an official with the coroner's bureau said. Salih was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he may have lost control of the bike, CHP spokesperson Officer Adib Zeid said. CHP officials received a call at 4:10 p.m. about the crash. Salih's bike hit the center divider and he was ejected from it into the eastbound lanes, where a vehicle hit him, Zeid said. Salih died before he could be treated at a hospital. Neither alcohol nor the weather appear to have played a role in the crash, Zeid said.
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police arrest suspect who reportedly pointed gun at kids

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police announced on Thursday the arrest of a man they believed pointed a gun at three juveniles back in September.After a month-long search, police arrested 20-year-old Sumeet Khaira on Nov. 3 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm. The arrest stems from a report from three juveniles, ages 11-13 years old, who said that on the evening of Sept. 23, around 7:15 p.m., a man in a car approached them while they walked on McLaughlin Avenue. The man, later identified as Khaira, spoke to the trio and after an exchange of words, pointed a handgun with an illegal high-capacity magazine at them. He then sped away and the juveniles reported the incident to the police.Using license plate readers and other investigative tools, police tracked down Khaira and arrested him in San Jose. When they took him into custody he had the firearm with the illegal magazine on him. Officers booked him into San Jose Main County Jail, where he remains.Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Gaarde #4560 of the San José Police Department's Assaults Unit at 4560@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Pediatrician Still Missing After Two Weeks

Authorities in Santa Rosa are still searching for a pediatrician who has now been missing for more than two weeks. Fifty-nine-year-old Doctor Bruce Montgomerie was last seen leaving his home on the evening of October 26th. His family reported him missing the following day, and suggested he might be suicidal. Montgomerie’s vehicle was found on October 28th, in the parking lot of the Jenner Headlands Preserve. Police found his phone in the vehicle, and his jacket near cliffs above the Pacific Ocean. Montgomerie is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested for armed robberies outside Brentwood bank

BRENTWOOD -- A man and woman from Antioch are facing multiple felony charges in connection with two robberies outside of a Brentwood bank in September. Delvon Hasain Hasan, 20 and Dioni Tamirra Patton, 18, are charged with crimes that include first- and second-degree robbery, child cruelty, having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and carrying an unregistered loaded handgun, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.Preliminary hearings for both suspects are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18 in Pittsburg. The robberies were reported on Sept. 16 and 19, in the parking lot of a Bank of America branch...
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
98K+
Followers
26K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy