Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
WATCH: David Shaw addresses the media after Stanford's huge loss to No. 13 Utah
Stanford's head football coach was not pleased after the loss
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From Utah’s Win Over Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY- It was not the prettiest start for Utah football but as we all should know by now, it’s never about how you start, but how you finish. The Utes walked away with another dominating victory, this time over the Stanford Cardinal, 42-7, while several of their conference-mates crumbled.
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Signs First Big 12 Recruiting Class
PROVO, Utah – One of the big reasons Amber Whiting was hired to be the BYU Women’s Basketball head coach is her ability to recruit. The former State Champion coach in Idaho at Burley High has many recruiting connections through her time around prep basketball and the AAU circuit.
One added bonus for Big 12-bound BYU? No more silent Saturdays in November
When BYU football parts ways with independence in 2023 and heads to the Big 12 Conference, it will also say goodbye to late-season byes
247Sports
Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in post-game presser
Utah was able to take care of business on Saturday night to not only beat Stanford but to finish the home season 6-0 after taking down the Cardinal 42-7. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say after the game. Opening Statement…. This was a great effort by...
No. 13 Utah vs. Stanford: How to watch, listen to and stream the game
Everything you need to know about Utes-Cardinal game Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
ksl.com
Utah native Tony Finau captures Houston Open by 4 strokes, 3rd victory in 7 starts
SALT LAKE CITY — This Tony Finau's on fire. The 33-year-old long driver from Salt Lake City is into the clubhouse with his first win of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, blitzing the field at the Cadence Bank Houston Open for his first victory in his second start. Finau...
kslsports.com
BYU Blows Double-Digit Lead, Falls To No. 19 San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball falls to San Diego State, 82-75. The Cougars were a sizable underdog in this game but had a 10-point lead in the second half. San Diego State wouldn’t go down easy as they then reeled off a 40-23 run to come away with the victory.
msubobcats.com
Bobcats Solid in Road Victory at BYU
Montana State used a strong defensive effort coupled with solid shooting from the perimeter to notch its first road victory of the season with a 69-60 decision over BYU on Saturday afternoon in the Marriott Center, snapping the Cougars' 30-game home court win streak. Montana State (2-0) used a 9-0...
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
High school football: Morgan puts emphatic finishing touches on undefeated season in 3A championship blowout
Morgan High School dominated Juab 55-3 in the 3A state championship game of the 3A playoffs at Utah Tech University in St. George.
Utah says goodbye to ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz in memorial
Utahns from all walks of life gathered Thursday and Friday to say goodbye to ABC4 senior crime reporter Marcos Ortiz, 68, after he died from a sudden heart attack last week.
ABC 4
Special Report: The Final Return
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah
A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
ksl.com
Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident
MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
ksl.com
Filming for World War II drama underway in Tooele
TOOELE — As Utah celebrated veterans Friday, a true World War II story titled "The Force," is being filmed right here in Utah. On Friday, the cast and crew were filming at the Tooele Train Museum. The movie is based on a true story following Sam Byrne, a rancher...
Breeze Airways announces new routes out of Provo
Breeze Airways has announced a new service to two more destinations from Provo: nonstop to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA and one-stop/no plane change to Orlando, FL.
BYU Newsnet
BYU Law School Dean of Admissions advises applicants to present themselves ‘in the most positive light possible’
BYU Law School Dean of Admissions Anthony Grover advised pre-law students to present themselves well on their law school applications. According to the Law School Admission Council, students who wish to be considered for admission must prepare applications, take the LSAT, submit letters of recommendation and more. “I wish that...
Comments / 0