Tweets falsely suggesting that Donald Trump has died are testing the content moderation of Elon Musk’s Twitter.Huge number of users started posting tweets that suggested the former president had died in a protest against the new administration of Twitter.As soon as Elon Musk announced he intended to buy the social network, questions arose of what kinds of content he would allow to be posted. He repeatedly indicated that he would be more permissive about the what could be said on the social network, describing himself as a free speech champion.In response, some users have decided to test the moderation...

10 DAYS AGO