A Twitter employee says he was fired 'while sleeping' and woke up locked out of Slack and email: 'There is always a new low'
A software engineer said it was an "awful way" to learn he was being laid off from Twitter before being sent a confirmation email.
Twitter users falsely tweet that Donald Trump is dead to test Musk-era content moderation
Tweets falsely suggesting that Donald Trump has died are testing the content moderation of Elon Musk’s Twitter.Huge number of users started posting tweets that suggested the former president had died in a protest against the new administration of Twitter.As soon as Elon Musk announced he intended to buy the social network, questions arose of what kinds of content he would allow to be posted. He repeatedly indicated that he would be more permissive about the what could be said on the social network, describing himself as a free speech champion.In response, some users have decided to test the moderation...
An early Twitter investor says Elon Musk is 'straight-up alone' and 'winging' his rapid changes
Chris Sacca posted a series of tweets analyzing and largely criticizing Elon Musk's leadership style. Sacca, an early Twitter investor, referred to Musk's approach to Twitter as "move fast and alone." "We all need people around us to push back," Sacca said. "To say no. To call bullshit." Since taking...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Ars Technica
Twitter quietly drops $8 paid verification; “tricking people not OK,” Musk says
When a wave of imposter accounts began using the verified checkmarks from Twitter's Blue paid subscription service to post misleading tweets while pretending to be some of the world’s biggest brands, it created so much chaos that Elon Musk seemingly had no choice but to revoke the paid checkmarks entirely.
Doja Cat posted a 5-second audio clip of her sighing on Twitter over people's decisions to pay $8 a month for Twitter verification
"You guys are paying $8 a month to come on here and go to war with people who are not in agreement with who your favorite pop star is?" the rapper wrote.
TechSpot
Twitter suspends high-profile accounts after introducing permabans for impersonations
A hot potato: From the time before he took over Twitter, Elon Musk has said that he's a proponent of free speech. But that commitment is being called into question after several high-profile verified accounts were suspended, possibly permanently, seemingly for impersonating the world's richest person. Musk yesterday tweeted one...
Twitter announces new 'official' label as Musk says platform hit all-time high of active users
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Twitter hit an all-time high of active users on Thursday, shortly after the platform announced they were using an "official" label as an added layer of authenticity to accounts. "Hit all-time high of active users today," Musk tweeted, echoing his past remarks about the company's...
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
‘Official’ gray Twitter mark appears for some users, then vanishes
Twitter began adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts Wednesday to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform and its verification system. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
Oreo maker Mondelez pulls ads from Twitter over concerns about hate speech following Musk takeover
Oreo maker Mondelez is among many companies pullings ads from Twitter over concerns of hate speech following the company's takeover by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
The man behind a beloved 'Simpsons' Twitter fan account said he's shutting it down after 9 years as the platform is 'obviously changing'
Twitter account @SimpsonsQOTD gained 634,000 followers sharing daily jokes from "The Simpsons." After nine years, its owner is shutting it down.
Elon Musk kills Twitter's remote work policy in first email to employees
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has a noted history of demanding his employees be in the office for work and he is bringing those same rules to his newly-acquired company Twitter. Musk said that remote work will no longer be allowed starting Thursday in his first email to Twitter employees, reported by The Verge, Bloomberg and CBS News.
Fact Check: How to spot impostor Twitter accounts
The rollout of Twitter's subscription service has prompted a string of accounts impersonating public figures, sparking concerns about the potential for scams and disinformation. Government agencies and public figures often list Twitter information on websites and other platforms, such as Facebook.
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Permanently Suspend “Parody” Accounts As Users Impersonate Him
Elon Musk says that Twitter will permanently suspend verified accounts impersonating other people. Elon Musk says that Twitter will be permanently suspending verified users who impersonate other people, as a wave of accounts have changed their names to “Elon Musk” while making fun of the platform’s new owner.
WVNews
Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 forum
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — It’s not easy being Elon Musk. That was the message the new Twitter owner and billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX had for younger people who might seek to emulate his entrepreneurial success.
SFGate
Musk Says Twitter Will End ‘Legacy’ Verification Status ‘in Coming Months’
Elon Musk is planning to dismantle Twitter’s decade-plus-old verification program, designed to increase trust in the social network by providing a visual signifier that high-profile accounts are, in fact, who they say they are. Going forward, Musk’s $7.99/month Twitter Blue subscription will the only way to get the “verified”...
Sen. Markey pushes Musk on answers for fake Twitter accounts
The Senator says an impostor created a fake Twitter account in his name and wrote it is "a serious matter that" that needs to be addressed "promptly."
