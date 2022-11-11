ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Twitter users falsely tweet that Donald Trump is dead to test Musk-era content moderation

Tweets falsely suggesting that Donald Trump has died are testing the content moderation of Elon Musk’s Twitter.Huge number of users started posting tweets that suggested the former president had died in a protest against the new administration of Twitter.As soon as Elon Musk announced he intended to buy the social network, questions arose of what kinds of content he would allow to be posted. He repeatedly indicated that he would be more permissive about the what could be said on the social network, describing himself as a free speech champion.In response, some users have decided to test the moderation...
Ars Technica

Twitter quietly drops $8 paid verification; “tricking people not OK,” Musk says

When a wave of imposter accounts began using the verified checkmarks from Twitter's Blue paid subscription service to post misleading tweets while pretending to be some of the world’s biggest brands, it created so much chaos that Elon Musk seemingly had no choice but to revoke the paid checkmarks entirely.
TechSpot

Twitter suspends high-profile accounts after introducing permabans for impersonations

A hot potato: From the time before he took over Twitter, Elon Musk has said that he's a proponent of free speech. But that commitment is being called into question after several high-profile verified accounts were suspended, possibly permanently, seemingly for impersonating the world's richest person. Musk yesterday tweeted one...
KFOR

‘Official’ gray Twitter mark appears for some users, then vanishes

Twitter began adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts Wednesday to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform and its verification system. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
AFP

Fact Check: How to spot impostor Twitter accounts

The rollout of Twitter's subscription service has prompted a string of accounts impersonating public figures, sparking concerns about the potential for scams and disinformation. Government agencies and public figures often list Twitter information on websites and other platforms, such as Facebook.
WVNews

Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 forum

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — It’s not easy being Elon Musk. That was the message the new Twitter owner and billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX had for younger people who might seek to emulate his entrepreneurial success.
SFGate

Musk Says Twitter Will End ‘Legacy’ Verification Status ‘in Coming Months’

Elon Musk is planning to dismantle Twitter’s decade-plus-old verification program, designed to increase trust in the social network by providing a visual signifier that high-profile accounts are, in fact, who they say they are. Going forward, Musk’s $7.99/month Twitter Blue subscription will the only way to get the “verified”...

