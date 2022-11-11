ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Ontario Town Has A Christmas Trail That Leads To Twinkly Shops & Sweet Treats

It's time to plan a winter road trip in Ontario because this quaint town has a holiday trail full of festive stops and sweet treats. The Stratford Christmas Trail runs from November 1 to December 20 and this year it's bigger than ever. The self-guided tour will lead you through the town to 35 unique stops and it's a great way to start your holiday shopping or you can keep the goodies for yourself.
Morning Brief: The Return Of Holiday Market Season, A New Face For The $5 Bill & More

We're back; happy Monday — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: The Elon Musk era at Twitter is for the birds, particularly the stop-and-start rollout of allowing any user to pay for a verified account badge. Thus, for a brief, magical moment, the world got to experience a pitch-perfect verified fake Doug Ford account — and its stream of over-the-top folksy musings about swallowing bees, Timmies egg sandwiches and Stephen Lecce.
Toronto's Dealing With A Dead Raccoon Problem & It's Linked To A 'Distemper Outbreak'

Toronto has a dead raccoon problem, and the city is "taking additional steps" to address the issue. On Thursday, the city of Toronto said in a press release that they are "taking immediate action to address the number of service requests related to raccoon distemper and wildlife cadaver pick-up across Toronto."
Canada's Winter Weather Records Include The Biggest Single-Day Snowfall & -91 C Wind Chill

Canada is known for extreme winter weather like blizzards, frigid temperatures and ice storms, and the country's weather records are pretty intense!. Environment Canada has a list of the top weather events of the 20th century in Canada which includes snowstorms of the century, -91 C wind chill, multi-day blizzards and the biggest single-day snowfall in Canadian history.
