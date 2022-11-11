Read full article on original website
Why is gas sometimes cheaper across the street?
Experts say it comes down to a few key factors: taxes, wholesale prices and profit margins.
Narcity
This Ontario Town Has A Christmas Trail That Leads To Twinkly Shops & Sweet Treats
It's time to plan a winter road trip in Ontario because this quaint town has a holiday trail full of festive stops and sweet treats. The Stratford Christmas Trail runs from November 1 to December 20 and this year it's bigger than ever. The self-guided tour will lead you through the town to 35 unique stops and it's a great way to start your holiday shopping or you can keep the goodies for yourself.
Narcity
Redditors Are Sharing What They Don't Get About Canada Including The 'Hype Around Tim Hortons'
People on Reddit are sharing things they don't get about Canada, and the topics prove that the True North is a pretty unique place. In the subreddit r/AskReddit, "non-Canadians" were asked to share something they don't understand about the country. While some questioned Canada's ties to the U.K. and why...
Narcity
Morning Brief: The Return Of Holiday Market Season, A New Face For The $5 Bill & More
We're back; happy Monday — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: The Elon Musk era at Twitter is for the birds, particularly the stop-and-start rollout of allowing any user to pay for a verified account badge. Thus, for a brief, magical moment, the world got to experience a pitch-perfect verified fake Doug Ford account — and its stream of over-the-top folksy musings about swallowing bees, Timmies egg sandwiches and Stephen Lecce.
House prices fall by £4,000 as buyers get the jitters over possible 'surprises' in upcoming Budget
Average house prices have fallen by £4,159 just a month after reaching a record high. The drop in the average asking price compared with October is a 1.1 per cent month-on-month fall, according to property website Rightmove. Last month, prices averaged a record £371,158 despite concern about mortgage costs....
Narcity
Toronto's Dealing With A Dead Raccoon Problem & It's Linked To A 'Distemper Outbreak'
Toronto has a dead raccoon problem, and the city is "taking additional steps" to address the issue. On Thursday, the city of Toronto said in a press release that they are "taking immediate action to address the number of service requests related to raccoon distemper and wildlife cadaver pick-up across Toronto."
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts 'Snow Squalls' & 'Flurries' For The First Time Today
Ontario's weather forecast has spoken, and it's officially the most wonderful time of the year!. Southern and Northern Ontario are in for the first snow squalls and flurries of the season, so it's time to dust off your winter boots and dig up your shovel from the garage. Environment Canada...
Narcity
Santa Claus Jobs Are Available Across Canada Right Now & You Can Earn Over $25 An Hour
With the rising cost of living at the moment, it would be perfectly understandable if you're looking for a new job or at least a way to earn extra money this holiday season. And lucky for you, there are loads of cool (no pun intended) seasonal jobs available right now, including Santa jobs across Canada.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Will Be Dominated By A 'Snow Machine' & Over 20 cm Is Forecast For Some Spots
Ontario's weather is taking a turn from summer-like warmth to frosty winter conditions thanks to a "lake-effect snow machine" and some spots could get more than 20 centimetres of snow!. The Weather Network has updated the forecast for southern Ontario this weekend going into next week as cold and snow...
Narcity
Saskatchewan Lotto Max Winner's $130K Ticket Ended Up In A Ditch On The Side Of The Road
If you play the lottery, one thing you'll definitely want to avoid is losing your ticket before you've had a chance to check it. That was nearly the case for a Lotto Max winner in Saskatchewan whose winning ticket ended up in a ditch on the side of a road.
Narcity
Canada's Winter Weather Records Include The Biggest Single-Day Snowfall & -91 C Wind Chill
Canada is known for extreme winter weather like blizzards, frigid temperatures and ice storms, and the country's weather records are pretty intense!. Environment Canada has a list of the top weather events of the 20th century in Canada which includes snowstorms of the century, -91 C wind chill, multi-day blizzards and the biggest single-day snowfall in Canadian history.
