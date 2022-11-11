Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
Related
Lake Charles American Press
New senior living community planned
A new senior housing development project has been proposed to be built in District C of Lake Charles in the first months of 2024. The development, Capstone at the Oaks Senior Living, is proposed to be built at 2401 6th St. in partnership with The Calcasieu Council on Aging and The Banyan Foundation.
Lake Charles American Press
Joseph “J.C.” Clifford Benoit
Joseph Clifford Benoit, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, surrounded by family in his home. He was known to those who loved him as “J.C.”. He was born in Lake Arthur, La., to parents Leonce Benoit and wife Natalia (Mott) on June 28, 1932.
Lake Charles American Press
Long-closed Tuten Park reopens its gates
Tuten Park — closed for the past 32 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the natural disasters of 2020 — reopened Monday to the delight of children across Southwest Louisiana. Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said the park sustained $300,000 in damages to the front portion of...
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: Kids Create!
Kids Create! was held Saturday in downtown Lake Charles. The new family festival featured theater groups, art, music, dance performers and visual arts. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
Lake Charles American Press
11/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jovane Enriquez, 34, 5002 Helen St. — obscenity; appearing in an intoxicated condition. Bond: $15,500. J’cobi Wayne Skinner, 23, 3808 Maplewood Drive, Sulphur — theft of a firearm. Bond: $10,000. William Christopher Smith, 32, 7632 Snapper Lane...
Lake Charles American Press
One-sided affair, Welsh scores 37 first-half points
WELSH — The ninth-seeded Welsh Greyhounds started off fast and never looked back in taking a 44-8 victory over the 24th-seeded Varnado Wildcats Friday night in a Division IV non-select bi-district playoff game. Welsh (10-1) advanced to the regional round and will travel to play No. 8 Oak Grove.
Lake Charles American Press
Motorcycle gang members arrested in Moss Bluff bar shooting
Two members of a motorcycle gang have been arrested in the early Sunday morning shooting of a woman outside a Moss Bluff bar. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the Ole Habitz bar located in the 200 block of U.S. 171 at around 12:30 am Sunday. When deputies arrived they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower back.
Lake Charles American Press
LC Police investigating Saturday morning homicide
Lake Charles Police are working a homicide in the 2900 block of 7th Street. Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said officers were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning for an emergency assist. Upon their arrival and subsequent initial investigation, it was learned a homicide occurred. Officer Cody Wolfe...
Comments / 0