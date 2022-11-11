Retired 1SG Randi Hamden received a Quilt of Valor in Junction City on Thursday. Although born in Adrian, Michigan, Randi grew up in Junction City, where she graduated from Junction City High School in 1984. Immediately after graduation, Randi joined the United States Army as a mechanic. She served in various stateside and overseas locations to include Fort Carson, where she was a member of the US Olympic Judo Team; Fort Jackson, where she served as a Drill Sergeant, Fort Riley, Honduras, and Korea. She was also deployed to Kuwait during 9/11 and completed two combat tours to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and 2006.

