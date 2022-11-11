Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center announces soft re-open Nov. 21
Plans for the Emporia Senior Center’s soft reopening are being updated. President and CEO Ian Boyd says the facility will hold a Coffee and Chat on Nov. 21 from 9:30-10:30 am. Bingo and exercise are not on the schedule at this time. Next week is the Senior Center’s election...
esubulletin.com
Their mother wrote the history book on ESU. Now they’re asking Hush to save it.
Mary and Deborah Zimmerman sent a letter to Emporia State president, Ken Hush, on Oct. 19 urging him to reconsider the dismissal of 33 faculty members in September and the discontinuance of academic programs across campus. “You have tarnished the reputation of the university nationally and in the eyes of...
KVOE
Small fire at Emporia Middle School put out quickly
A small fire developed on top of Emporia Middle School on Veterans Day — and it was out quickly, according to Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley. Fire crews from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were dispatched to the school’s new construction area on the northwest side of the building shortly before 10 am. Conley says the roofing crew was heating up some materials but did so too close to a box, which caught fire. A small patch of the roof burned, along with some insulation.
🎥: US Army Blackhawk Helicopter lands at Amanda Arnold Elementary School
MANHATTAN - On Veterans Day, students at Amanda Arnold Elementary School received a special visit from soldiers from Fort Riley, who arrived in a Blackhawk helicopter on the field outside the school. Students excitedly waited on the basketball courts for their special guests to arrive. As the helicopter got closer...
KCTV 5
Kansas Air National Guard mourns the loss of one of their Airmen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they suffered a tragic loss of one of their own on Saturday night, Nov. 12th, during a tragic vehicle accident. They say the Airman’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Emporia gazette.com
L&L Pets celebrates 40 years in business
A longstanding business in downtown Emporia is celebrating its 40th year in business this month, and its owners are looking forward to continuing the legacy for years to come. L&L Pets, located at 621 Commercial St., opened its doors in 1982 under the ownership of Lane and Lisa Hollern. The Hollerns owned and operated the store for 35 years, before selling the business to Jason and Jess Crumb.
How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
Quilt of Valor presentation occurs in Junction City
Retired 1SG Randi Hamden received a Quilt of Valor in Junction City on Thursday. Although born in Adrian, Michigan, Randi grew up in Junction City, where she graduated from Junction City High School in 1984. Immediately after graduation, Randi joined the United States Army as a mechanic. She served in various stateside and overseas locations to include Fort Carson, where she was a member of the US Olympic Judo Team; Fort Jackson, where she served as a Drill Sergeant, Fort Riley, Honduras, and Korea. She was also deployed to Kuwait during 9/11 and completed two combat tours to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and 2006.
Fire causes major damage to Manhattan mobile home
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home on Saturday night. When crews arrived at 2500 Farm Bureau Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, they searched the home and determined everyone was out. The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes. Two people and a dog escaped before crews arrived. A total […]
republic-online.com
Moore walk-on success story at Kansas State
MANHATTAN — Austin Moore was a standout football player for the Louisburg High School Wildcats. He was an All-Frontier League and an All-Spotlight performer on both sides of the ball, playing linebacker and running back.
KVOE
Emporia State Federal Credit Union reports text fraud effort against members
Another day, another fraud scheme. Emporia State Federal Credit Union says credit union members have been receiving fraudulent texts saying their debit or credit cards have been locked. Members are prompted to call a specific phone number and then asked to divulge card number, Social Security number, card PIN and other information. The credit union says it is not sending those texts.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Predictions for state quarterfinals in Kansas High School football
For the playoffs, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicted all 72 remaining playoff games for this week. There are three Butler county games, all in Class 4A to sort through. Of note: These predicted scores are not an indication of any defensive or offensive abilities. They’re just...
K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
Fire destroys mobile home in Redbud on Saturday evening
Around 9:20 pm Saturday evening, Manhattan Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in Redbud Estates. Manhattan Fire Deputy Chief Ryan Almes says residents returned home, found the fire and then called it in. Initial reports stated there were possibly people inside the mobile home, fire crews...
WIBW
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
WIBW
1 killed in SW Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Friday night shooting at 29th and Villa West Drive is now being investigated as a homicide after the man who was shot has been pronounced dead. According to TPD, officers were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive at 5:43 p.m., and upon arrival, they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hosptial where he was later pronounced deceased.
tkmagazine.com
A SWEET DEAL | MARS
For Walmart, the largest company by revenue on Earth, to confirm a multimillion-dollar venture in Kansas, it only needed to look one "planet" over. Mars built a plant in Topeka in 2014, its first U.S. facility in 35 years, and has exceeded expectations ever since. Originally expected to create 200...
$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
