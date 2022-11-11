Read full article on original website
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients an option besides waiting for transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation.
Two teaspoons of lab-made blood could have enormous potential for people with rare blood conditions
Lab-grown blood cells transfused into two patients in a world-first clinical trial
Scientists grew blood in a lab and transplanted it into people for the first time
Iron Linked to Chronic Heart Failure in Half of Heart Attack Survivors
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the...
Pope hosts lunch for Rome’s poor and homeless
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis hosted a lunch for 1,300 poor and homeless people on Sunday, the day the Roman Catholic Church marks the World Day of the Poor. Francis, who has been using a wheelchair and cane because of a knee ailment, sat with them in the Vatican’s large audience hall, where they were served by volunteer waiters and waitresses.
Bypass surgery linked to fewer amputations in people with severe peripheral artery disease
People with severe peripheral artery disease, or PAD, who received bypass surgery to improve blood flow to their legs and feet had 65 percent fewer repeat procedures and 27% fewer amputations than those who had minimally invasive procedures such as angioplasty and stenting, according to preliminary late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Researchers are trialing lab-grown blood transfusions: What to know
A new Potential Liver Function Replacement with Three-dimensional bioprinted hepatorganoids and A 3D Bioprinted Primary Liver Cancer Model for Precision Treatment
The discovery of alternative methods to produce organs in vitro has been driven by the shortage of organ donors, a significant obstacle to treating end-stage organ failure. Bioprinting is a technique that often comes up while discussing current developments in the medical sector. In the last 15 years, three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting has offered several methods for creating tissues with biological functions as a growing multidisciplinary frontier.
In a 1st, two people receive transfusions of lab-grown blood cells
Monitoring Potassium in Hemodialysis Patients
Due to elevated levels of potassium, patients with kidney failure requiring dialysis are at high risk for hyperkalemia, a complication associated with increased morbidity and mortality. Interventions designed for early detection of hyperkalemic events may aid in prevention of those adverse outcomes and their associated costs. Ryan J. Bamforth and...
Donating Blood With Type 1 Diabetes
Editor’s Note: Get continuous updates about the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) here. According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone needs blood. We all know that donating blood is a worthy thing to do. But the donation of blood assumes a cooperative body and a donation system that will accept the blood running through your veins.
