Preview and Prediction: Clemson-Louisville

After playing five of its first nine games on the road, Clemson will begin its regular-season-ending three-game homestand on Saturday, Nov. 12 when the 12th-ranked Tigers host the Louisville Cardinals. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

By virtue of Clemson's 6-0 ACC record and a Syracuse loss last week, the Tigers won their ninth Atlantic Division title, including shared titles (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019). Clemson also earned an ACC Championship Berth in a divisionless season in 2020. Clemson has previously represented the Atlantic Division in a conference-best seven ACC Championship Games (plus an eighth in the divisionless 2020 season) and will do so again in the ACC's final year of its divisional format .

Zach Lentz: The Clemson Tigers look to bounce back from one of the most demoralizing losses in many years, however, it does not get easier. The Louisville Cardinals enter this week's game with revenge on their minds and a running game that could pose serious problems for a Tiger defense that has had issues stopping the run. This week’s game could be a tough one for the Tigers, and with the issues on offense and defense—the Tigers drop their second game in a row this week.

Louisville 24, Clemson 20

Jason Priester: This weekend is huge for this Clemson team. Not in regards to any playoff spot or the conference standings, but we are going to find out a lot about this team on Saturday. The Tigers were flat-out dominated in South Bend, in a way that hasn't happened in years, and how they respond to that will be very telling. The offense has regressed from where it was earlier in the season and the defense has underperformed all season. With Louisville coming to town, it doesn't get any easier. Malik Cunningham poses a serious issue for a defense that has been suspect against the run as of late and the Cardinals still haven't forgotten about letting one get away from them last year against Clemson. Having said all that, the Tigers haven't lost at home since 2016, have never lost to Louisville, and if nothing else, pride is on the line in this one. I think Dabo Swinney finds the right buttons to push, the Tigers get back to protecting the football and do just enough in the running game to get a win.

Clemson 24, Louisville 20

Brad Senkiw: It's awfully hard to trust Clemson after last week, but it's not just because of one loss. There are issues in all three facets that got exposed against Notre Dame, but the problems have been rising for weeks. It was more than just one bad night. So how do they respond? This is one of the most curious bounce-back situations of the Swinney era. Do they play inspired football or keep shooting themselves in the foot? The Tigers are still good enough to win, but it won't come through the passing game. It feels too broken, and that's the strength of the Louisville defense. If Clemson commits to the run, plays ball control and field position, keeps tabs on Malik Cunningham, wins the turnover margin and gets the crowd behind them, the Tigers will squeak one out. It's just harder to predict with confidence, even with a 38-game home winning streak.

Clemson 22, Louisville 21

Will Vandervort: I have gone back and forth with this game all week. Clemson is struggling to get out of its own way right now. Penalties, turnovers, blown assignments, you name it. They have not played well since the fourth quarter of the Florida State game. Louisville, on the other hand, found some life at Virginia four weeks back when it won a road game with its backup quarterback. Since then the Cardinals have rolled up four straight wins. They are running the football and they are stopping the run. They have the most dynamic quarterback in the ACC and he pretty much guaranteed a victory at Clemson back at ACC Media Days this past July. At the time, the media chuckled and shrugged it off. But now, Malik Cunningham and the Louisville Cardinals are a serious threat to end the Tigers' 38-game home winning streak. If Clemson can find a way to get DJ Uiagalelei involved more in the running game, then Clemson has good shot to win. However, if the results are the same as the last two weeks, then another long streak will end on Saturday. I am giving the Tigers a win, but I don't feel confident about it.

Clemson 27, Louisville 23

