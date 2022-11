North Texas coach Seth Littrell watches from the sidelines durng the Mean Green’s win over Louisiana Tech earlier this season. UNT will face UAB on Saturday. Manny Flores/Advanced Images of Texas

North Texas coach Seth Littrell delivered the same message over and over to his team during some tough times earlier this season.

The Mean Green knew they’d have some rebuilding to do after losing a few key players to graduation. The challenge was to stay the course and, as Littrell likes to say, continue to “get one week better” as it progressed through the year.