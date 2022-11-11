Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Officer Arrested on DWI Charge in DallasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
Related
Pavelski, Oettinger lead Stars over Flyers 5-1
Joe Pavelski scored a goal and had two assists, Jake Oettinger recorded 37 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Impressive Thursday
Martinez logged an assist, a plus-5 rating and four blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Martinez, paired with Alex Pietrangelo, helped set the tone from the back end in Thursday's win. The plus-5 mark was especially impressive for Martinez, given that he's often deployed in more defensive situations that would often lead to goals against. The 35-year-old remains a shot-blocking ace -- he's up to 65 blocks while adding two assists, 12 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-5 rating in 15 games this season.
NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nabs helper in win
Ovechkin tallied an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning. This could have been a much bigger night for Ovechkin, who saw a whopping 11:25 of ice time on the power play. The Capitals went 0-for-6 on the man advantage, but a relentless 5-on-5 attack led to the lopsided score in their favor. Ovechkin's next chance to power up will be Sunday in another clash against the Bolts, this time on the road.
ESPN
Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak
LAS VEGAS -- — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
Nashville Predators call up F Juuso Parssinen, send D Jordan Gross to AHL Milwaukee
The Nashville Predators called up forward Juuso Parssinen and sent defenseman Jordan Gross down to AHL Milwaukee, the team announced Saturday. Parssinen, 21, was a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and has nine points in 10 games with Milwaukee (two goals, seven assists) this season. The Finland-born forward is playing his first season in North America after several seasons in the Finnish Elite League, Liiga. He impressed during the preseason with the Predators, including a two-point game against Florida on Sept. 27.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out of Saturday's lineup
Okposo (general soreness) will not play against Boston on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports. Okposo missed practice Friday and then again Saturday. He has a goal and nine points in 14 games this season and had been scoring of late with a goal and seven points in his last seven games. Consider him day-to-day.
Yardbarker
Avs' Gabriel Landeskog moved to long-term injured reserve
The Colorado Avalanche moved captain Gabriel Landeskog to long-term injured reserve, ColoradoHockeyNow.com reported Saturday. The move, which provides the team some salary cap relief, was not a surprise as the forward was projected to miss about 12 weeks following arthroscopic knee surgery on Oct. 17. Landeskog, who turns 30 on...
ESPN
Jarred Tinordi's 2nd goal sends Blackhawks past Ducks 3-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — The Anaheim Ducks scored two early goals, dominated possession for long stretches thereafter and soundly outworked the Chicago Blackhawks in likely their best performance of a tough season. They went home with yet another loss because Jarred Tinordi turns into a scoring machine whenever the...
CBS Sports
Stars' Denis Gurianov: Won't play Sunday
Gurianov (upper body) won't play Sunday against Philadelphia, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Gurianov may be ready to return at some point during Dallas' road trip, but he will sit out a second straight contest Sunday. Matej Blumel will remain in the lineup as a result.
CBS Sports
Texans' Nico Collins: Sees 10 targets in return
Collins recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants. Collins returned from a two-game absence to lead the Texans in targets, receptions and yards. His longest catch of the day went for 13 yards, but the highlight of his performance was a 12-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter. Collins has topped 70 receiving yards only once this season, but he has a consistent role in the offense while managing at least three receptions in each of his last four games.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Contributes two helpers
Perron notched a pair of assists, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kings. Perron collected his second multi-point effort of the season in this contest. The veteran winger also crossed the 400-assist mark in his career with his first helper. He's up to five goals, five assists, five power-play points, 39 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 15 contests. Perron is expected to reach the 1,000-game mark this season -- he's at 988 appearances so far in his career.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Christian Covington: Hurts pectoral on SNF
Covington suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers. Covington was deemed questionable to return after getting hurt but never made his way back into the game. With fellow interior defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee) exiting earlier, the Chargers were thin inside down the stretch, which made it that much more difficult to slow down San Francisco's potent running game.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Moves up on career scoring list
Crosby was credited with an assist during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs. Crosby's third-period assist Friday moved him into a tie with Bryan Trottier for 17th place on the NHL's all-time scoring list with 1,425 points. The 35-year-old center drew the helper on Jake Guentzel's empty-net tally with 13 seconds remaining in the Hockey Hall of Fame Game. Crosby, who did not register a shot for the first time Friday, paces the Penguins with 16 points in 14 outings. In 48 career games against the Maple Leafs, Crosby has compiled 64 points.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
ESPN
Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1
DENVER -- — Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen turned in a four-point performance and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take on the Hurricanes following Tinordi's 2-goal showing
Carolina Hurricanes (9-4-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Carolina Hurricanes after Jarred Tinordi scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Chicago has a 5-5-3 record overall and a 4-2-1...
ESPN
Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes
NEW YORK -- — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014.
Yardbarker
Devils Stay Hot With 4-2 Win Over the Coyotes
It’s been a while since the New Jersey Devils lost a game (Oct. 24, to be exact). The Arizona Coyotes, riding a three-game winning streak heading into last night’s game, couldn’t hand New Jersey their first loss in two and a half weeks, as the Devils defeated the Coyotes 4-2 for their ninth win in a row. Even with New Jersey down to their third-string goalie in Akira Schmid, they still found a way to pull off the victory. Here are four takeaways and some quick hits from yet another impressive showing.
FOX Sports
Rangers look to end home losing streak in game against the Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes (6-7-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (7-5-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -319, Coyotes +251; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Arizona Coyotes looking to end a three-game home losing streak. New York is...
