In what looked like a near-carbon copy of last week’s game in Chicago, the LA Kings came out on top on Thursday, defeating the Blackhawks 2-1 in overtime. “There are a lot of similarities […] We didn’t have to kill as many penalties in Chicago as we did here, and obviously, with the quality of some of their players on that powerplay, they can make you pay, so that was the major difference in the game. The way it rolled out, the overtime, the score – a lot of similarities,” said Kings head coach Todd McLellan after the game.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO