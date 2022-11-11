ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AllDolphins

Mike McDaniel November 11 Takeaways

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2o7T_0j7UTCk300

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question concerns McDaniel's role with the defense after bringing back Josh Boyer as defensive coordinator, and McDaniel says there's constant communication regarding game plans. The bottom line is that McDaniel is involved and not totally hands off.

-- The bye week is coming up after the Cleveland game, and McDaniel says the best way to avoid looking ahead is to pretend it doesn't exist.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- Asked about his relationship with referees, McDaniel quips, "It's not monogamous." Says he treats them with respect. Adds that how any coach treats officials has no effect on how calls are made.

-- Austin Jackson still is working to get back into the lineup after going on IR after Week 1, and McDaniel says he "sees Austin as our starting right tackle." But ... "we'll play at whatever position best serves us to put us in position to win the game." McDaniel adds that Jackson won't be used until he's fully ready to avoid any setbacks.

-- McDaniel says the play of Brandon Shell has given the Dolphins the luxury of using Jackson at other positions, but goes back to saying he really likes Jackson as the starting right tackle.

-- Emmanuel Ogbah's production is down in 2022, but McDaniel says he's not worried at all about production because of what Ogbah has shown in terms of getting back from his back injury. Says he was confident that Ogbah's stat sheet would start filling up before his injury popped up. "The matter of stat sheet production is a matter of time."

-- Like Josh Boyer on Thursday, McDaniel expresses his admiration for Nick Chubb. "You'd be hard-pressed not to call him the best back in the league." While some might say Derrick Henry here, it's obvious that Chubb at least belongs in the conversation.

-- With the safeties who have stepped in after Brandon Jones went on IR, McDaniel says he liked the different skill sets they all bring. Mentions Eric Rowe "played his butt off" against the Bears, which came after he was a healthy scratch for the Detroit game.

-- Talking about Xavien Howard and Terron Armstead and how they can succeed in one-on-one matchups, McDaniel says it's about more than just talent but also about "competitiveness greatness."

-- McDaniel says the Dolphins have yet to play a full 60-minute game with all three phases, but correctly points out that both sides of the ball have contributed to victories this season.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Jeff Saturday Makes First Puzzling Move As Colts Head Coach

It took Jeff Saturday less than zero seconds of actual football to make his first puzzling decision as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts named Saturday, a former player who had never previously coached a college or NFL game, interim head coach on Nov. 7 after firing previous coach Frank Reich following their blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. The move was poorly received, with most people making their minds up before watching Saturday at the helm. However, if they didn’t make up their minds before Sunday, they likely did after seeing the move he pulled prior to the Colts’ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
CLEVELAND, OH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mike McDaniel makes Austin Jackson affirmation — sort of; details on Dolphins safety rotation, other updates

With offensive lineman Austin Jackson nearing a return and veteran Brandon Shell playing well at his right tackle post, there are questions outside the Miami Dolphins on if Jackson could play elsewhere when he’s fully ready to play from his high-ankle sprain. Coach Mike McDaniel made a firm statement Friday about his role — sort of. “I see Austin as our starting right tackle,” McDaniel said, ...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What went wrong for the Browns against the Dolphins?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 39-17. It was a shocking result because of where the Browns were coming off the bye week after dismantling the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins ran the ball at will and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had...
CLEVELAND, OH
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

 https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy