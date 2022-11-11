ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIN: Black Information Network

Texts Reveal American Woman Felt 'Drugged' Before Death In Mexico Airbnb

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtcwI_0j7UT7Pf00
Photo: Getty Images

The boyfriend of one of the three Americans found dead in a Mexico Airbnb said his girlfriend felt "drugged" hours before she died, according to text messages between the two.

Victor Day , the boyfriend of Kandace Florence , who died along with friends Jordan Marshall and Courtez Hall while on a trip in Mexico City, told People that he began receiving alarming texts from his girlfriend in the early hours of October 30.

Day said that everything seemed to be going well as Florence appeared to be on a rooftop bar with her friends until his girlfriend messaged him that she felt "tired" and emotional, per People.

“I write her, ‘What’s wrong?’ and she says, ‘I’m just not OK. I wanna go home,'” Day told the outlet. “And I write her, ‘You’re not enjoying it. What’s wrong though?’ She says, ‘I feel drugged.’ And I say, ‘Where’s Jordan? Are you home or out?'”

The boyfriend said Florence told him she had just returned to the Airbnb.

“‘I feel like I took Molly. I’m literally in pain. I’m, like, shaking,’” Day said Florence messaged him.

“If you didn’t watch your drink the whole time, you may have gotten drugged,” Day responded, noting that her last text to him read: "I wasn’t complacent."

“Three minutes later, she FaceTimes me and that’s when I clearly see she’s vomiting. She’s been crying. I mean her whole face was wet, crying or vomiting or maybe she splashed water on her face,” Day told People.

The victim's boyfriend said he fell asleep briefly and didn't realize something was seriously wrong until Florence didn't respond to his texts later. He decided to contact the Airbnb host to do a wellness check on the group of friends.

Soon after, the host informed him that all three were found dead in the Mexico City Airbnb, which they rented to celebrate the Day of the Dead.

“I refused to believe that they were dead. It seemed so surreal, it didn’t feel real,” Day recalled. “And so I began to ask her, I’m like, ‘Did the police do anything? Did y’all, did they try in Mexico to save their lives?’ And she assured me. She was like, ‘Oh, of course. Of course, they tried. And unfortunately, it’s just, it’s too late. They’ve all passed.'”

According to the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City, the three Americans died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Investigators found a failure in the gas boiler, which could've been activated while one of the victims, who was found dead in the bathroom, was trying to take a shower, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office told ABC News .

Airbnb said the incident was a "terrible tragedy" in a statement to ABC News.

“Our priority now is to provide support to those affected while the authorities investigate what happened and we are available to cooperate with the investigation in any way we can,” a spokesperson said.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Boyfriend of American Woman Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Shares Final, Fearful Messages: 'I'm Shaking'

Victor Day told PEOPLE he received worrisome texts from Kandace Florence on Sunday, hours before she and two other Americans were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning The boyfriend of an American woman who died inside an Airbnb in Mexico City, where she was vacationing with friends to celebrate the Day of the Dead, has opened up about their final conversation. Victor Day, 30, began receiving text messages from his girlfriend, Kandace Florence, 28, early Sunday morning at about 2 a.m., he told PEOPLE in an interview on Wednesday. "Everything was good....
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says

Jordan Marshall had visited Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Italy before he and two other Americans died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico City to celebrate Day of the Dead Jordan Marshall loved to explore the world — so much so that the 12th grade English teacher started his own online travel agency as a side gig. "You just couldn't hold Jordan down," his sister, Jasmine Marshall, told PEOPLE Wednesday. "He was always down to travel."   In October alone, Marshall, 28, visited Mexico City twice for weekend...
LOUISIANA STATE
travelnoire.com

American Tourist Attacked In Mexico With Machete

U.S. officials have been warning travelers as of late to stay alert while vacationing in Mexico. Recently one traveler had to find out the hard way. As he was kidnapped and left bleeding from the left side of his body due to getting hacked with a machete on his way home from Cancun.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Just weeks before, however, she injured herself falling down stairs. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling […]
PARMA, OH
People

3 American Deaths in Mexico Airbnb Possibly Caused by Gas Inhalation

Mexico City authorities are investigating the incident further after autopsy reports cited carbon monoxide poisoning as a possible cause of death, per reports Three American travelers found dead at their Airbnb apartment rental in Mexico City Tuesday, may have been killed by gas inhalation. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that security guards at the complex in the La Rosita neighborhood reported a strong smell of gas to police after the bodies of two men and one woman were discovered. The autopsy reports also cited carbon monoxide poisoning as the possible cause of death, per...
VIRGINIA STATE
People

Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in His Estate — 119 Distant Relatives Share His Riches

The $11 million Joseph Stancak left behind when he died marks the highest unclaimed estate in the nation A Chicago man who died in 2016 secretly left behind $11 million, marking the largest unclaimed estate in the country. Joseph Stancak's 119 relatives have received the millions, the Office of Illinois State Treasurer said in a news release earlier this month. A majority of his family members live in Poland and Slovakia, the state treasurer said, noting that his parents were also born in Poland. However, seven relatives were...
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse

The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140, authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River.
The Independent

Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’

Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say. Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement. The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported. There are no indications that they were taken against their...
FREMONT, MI
TheDailyBeast

L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic

A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel

A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
The Independent

Mummified boy buried in unmarked grave 400 years ago identified as son of powerful Austrian count

A ‘virtual autopsy’ has identified a 17th-century mummified toddler as the first-born son of a powerful Austrian count.Researchers found the child, despite being born to a wealthy family, was malnourished and sick with pneumonia when he died about 400 years ago.A team based in Germany examined the mummy, using state-of-the-art science alongside historical records to shed new light on Renaissance childhood.The boy was found in an aristocratic Austrian family crypt, where conditions allowed for natural mummification, preserving soft tissue that contained critical information about his life and death.Surprisingly, it was the only unidentified body in the crypt, buried in...
April Killian

Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years

For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy