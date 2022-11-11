Behind Enemy Lines: Florida State

We spoke with Dustin Lewis of NoleGameday.com to get an inside look at Syracuse football's next opponent, the Florida State Seminoles.

1. Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee has still been very much up and down. How is the fan's base feelings towards the head man with three weeks left in this season?

Lewis: There were definitely some question marks after Norvell began the 2021 season 0-4, bringing his overall record to 3-10 at the time. Since then, the improvements off the field have finally begun to show up begin the lines. It’s a process and progression isn’t linear but it feels like Florida State is moving in the right direction.

The Seminoles have gone 11-6 in their last 17 games. With the program qualifying for the postseason with three games left to play, the heat is mostly off Norvell’s seat and the majority of the fanbase is on his side. A win over Florida in the regular-season finale would only further that.

2. Johnny Wilson has been THE guy for FSU after coming over from Arizona State, coming into the game with a 32/625/4 slash with an imposing 6'7 frame to boot. How much does he matter to this FSU offense, and what teams, if any, have been able to slow him down?

Lewis: It’s been a little bit of a surprise to see how quickly Johnny Wilson has made a significant impact on the field. There were inconsistent flashes throughout the spring and fall camp but he’s been Florida State’s most consistent deep threat throughout the year. The redshirt sophomore’s blend of size and uncanny athleticism make him a tough cover on the outside.

Wilson has recorded 14 catches of 20+ yards this season, ranked 5th among P5 receivers per PFF. He’s crucial to the Seminoles’ passing attack and has been a safety valve for quarterback Jordan Travis at times. No one has been able to consistently limit his production yet, evidenced by his six games of 60+ receiving yards or more. If there’s a team that could do it, it’s Syracuse, who only allow 165.8 passing yards

per game.

3. This rushing attack for FSU is has been the bread and butter of this offense, touting 4 guys with over 200 rushing yards on the season (including Travis). How does FSU plan to use this run game against SU?

Lewis: The Seminoles have a mix of different running backs and I expect Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson, and Lawrance Toafili to handle the bulk of the work on the ground. Florida State fans refer to them as the three-headed monster and for good reason, each player has recorded three or more games with 100+ all-purpose yards. Ward is the starter and he’s been out since the team’s loss to North Carolina State on October 8. It’s anticipated that he’ll make a return on Saturday night.

Ward is a smaller, shifty player that can run inside or outside of the tackles at a high rate. Benson has been the breakout in the room, a bigger back with the ability to run through tackles and turn on the jets. Toafili is more of a mix, with the skillset to impact the game on the ground and through the air. He’s recorded 45+ receiving yards in the last three weeks.

Travis relied on his legs last year against the Orange but he’s been much more opportunistic in 2022. He’ll look to the air more than the ground but he’s definitely still a threat to monitor.

4. The true NFL talent lies on the defensive side of the ball for the Seminoles, with guys like Jammie Robinson, Jared Verse, and Fabien Lovett looking like Sunday talents. How was this FSU defense and its personnel attacked offenses throughout this season?

The defense has been up and down at times despite being ranked one of the best in the ACC. Some of that can be attributed to injuries to key contributors but the secondary hasn’t lived up to the level of play that was expected in the preseason, particularly at cornerback. Starting safeties, Jammie Robinson and Akeem Dent, two NFL draft prospects, have really picked up their play as of late.

The Seminoles had struggles defending the run during the first half of the season but the unit has stiffened up over the last two weeks since star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett returned to the lineup. FSU limited Georgia Tech and Miami to a total of 63 rushes for 192 yards (3.06 YPC) and one total touchdown. It’s worth noting that 45 of those yards came on one play in garbage time against the Hurricanes.

It’ll be fun to watch the clash of FSU’s run defense against the combination of Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader (if available).

5. What are the fan expectations for this season bowl wise? Nasty 3-game skid (which SU is in the midst of right now) in the middle of the season against some tough teams, but you guys have bounced back in a big way these past couple of games. Are FSU fans expecting a win in the Dome?

Florida State is getting healthy at the right time and that has last to a resurgence on the field during the last couple of weeks. If the Seminoles win out, there’s a chance that they get a late December or early January postseason opportunity against a premier opponent.

Based on the trajectory of the two teams at this point, I would say most fans are expecting a win at Syracuse. With that being said, Dino Babers is as savvy as they come and he always plays Florida State closer than anticipated. This one came down to the wire in 2021 and it shouldn’t surprise anyone if it goes the same way this time around.

