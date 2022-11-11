ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

McCollum, Housley, Hill, more take state elections

By Andrea Lindner
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMkm8_0j7URt2g00

Midterm election voting concluded on Tuesday night, and these are the results of some US House, State Senate and State House races. For the first time since 2014, it appears that the Democrats will have control of the Senate and House in Minnesota, as well as the Governor’s seat with Tim Walz’ reelection.

Minnesota Governor

Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Patty Flanagan have been reelected after collecting 1,312,242 votes, or 52.27%. Republican challengers Scott Jensen and Matt Birk earned 1,119,907 votes, or 44.61%. A collective 3.12% of votes were taken by the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis, Legal Marijuana Now, Independence-Alliance and Socialists Workers parties and write-ins.

US House District 4

Incumbent Betty McCollum-DFL looks to be heading back to Washington D.C. for her 12th term representing the Fourth District as she dominated Republican challenger May Lor Xiong with all precincts reporting. McCollum was first elected to represent the district in 2000 and has earned 200,052 votes or 67.59%. Xiong earned 95,493 votes, or 32.26%. Write-ins accounted for 0.14% of the vote.

US House District 8

Incumbent Pete Stauber-R won over DFL opponent Jen Schultz by around 15 percentage points with all 835 precincts reporting. Stauber earned 188,760 votes, or 57.19% while Schultz earned 141,007 votes, or 42.72%. There were 317 write-in candidates at 0.10%. Stauber has represented the district since 2019 and will be heading back to Washington D.C.

State Senate District 33

Republican incumbent Karin Housley took the Senate District 33 race. Housley was first elected to the Minnesota State Senate in 2012, and will be reelected with 23,029 votes, or 52.80%. Within the Senate, Housley has served as assistant majority leader and chairwoman of the Senate Aging and Long-Term Care Committee. DFL challenger Nancy McLean earned 20,624 votes, or 47.16%. There were 17 write-in candidates at 0.04%.

State Senate District 41

In an incredibly close race, Judy Seeberger-DFL won over GOP endorsed Tom Dippel-R with 31 out of 31 precincts reporting. Seeberger, a public school teacher, paramedic and attorney, earned 21,536 votes, or 50.33%. Dippel was right behind Seeberger with 21,215 votes, or 50.33%. Dippel held a slight lead up until a 10:48 p.m. update.

State House District 33B

Josiah Hill-DFL won over political newcomer Mark Bishofsky-R in the race for Minnesota House District 33B. With 13 of 13 precincts reporting. Hill, who ran against incumbent Sen. Karin Housley (R-33) in the 2020 election, has 12,074 votes, or 53.94%. Hill, a Stillwater native, is an English teacher at Stillwater Area High School. Bishofsky, who won his primary against Tina Riehle with roughly 60% of the vote, earned a total of 10,277 votes, or 45.91%. There were 33 write-in candidates at 0.15%.

State House District 41A

Mark Wiens-R, who won his primary after running unopposed, appears to have won over DFL challenger Pat Driscoll with 11,801 votes, or 50.24% with 16 out of 16 precincts reporting. Wiens is an Army veteran with 30 years of service and currently serves on the Executive Board of the WW2 Round Table. Driscoll, who has previously served on the South Washington County Schools school board, trailed behind slightly with 11,637 votes, or 49.69%.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree

MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave,...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Lisa Demuth Named Minnesota House Minority Leader

(KNSI) – A lawmaker from Central Minnesota has been appointed to lead her party in the legislature. Cold Spring Republican Lisa Demuth has been named the new House Minority Leader. Demuth was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018. She took the seat held by Jeff Howe when he became a Senator.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year. The Republican […]
MINNESOTA STATE
Hastings Star Gazette

Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B

Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
HASTINGS, MN
KEYC

Frentz elected as assistant majority leader in Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Senate DFL Leader Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis announced Friday the DFL Caucus has chosen six Assistant Leaders from across the state to help lead the caucus when the state legislature reconvenes in January 2023. Frentz was recently elected to a third term in the Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz told him marijuana legalization will be among 1st laws passed

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former governor Jesse Ventura says that Gov. Tim Walz, fresh off Tuesday's vote that will send the DFL incumbent to a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature.The comments were made on a podcast with his son, Tyrel Ventura. The former governor said that Walz also invited him to the ceremony where he signs the bill into law.A spokesperson with Walz confirmed Jesse Ventura's comments, adding that they "may work together to get something done."This comes after voters flipped the Minnesota Senate, which...
MINNESOTA STATE
actionnews5.com

Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman in Minnesota rejoicing over the birth of her grandchild has another reason to celebrate. She just became the new mayor of her town. Margaret Ford launched her campaign a few weeks ago as a write-in candidate. She’s out of state celebrating the...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Minnesota AG race remains tight between Ellison and Schultz

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general race was running close early Wednesday between Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz, a political newcomer who tries to blame Ellison for rising crime. Schultz, a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience, was seeking to become the first Republican to win Minnesota’s attorney general race since 1966. Ellison, who burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006, left that safe seat behind for his first run as attorney general in 2018, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Ellison just squeaked into office, and his progressive policies have made him a polarizing figure in the eyes of some voters. Ellison led the prosecution team that won a conviction of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s killing, and obtained guilty pleas from other officers. He also stepped in to prosecute a suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in the midst of Chauvin’s trial. Ellison said his office had successfully prosecuted 50 serious crimes, and contrasted that with Schultz’s lack of courtroom experience.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota law gives veterans a chance to avoid convictions

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - When Berlynn Fleury left the Marines in 2011, all the structure in her life the Corps provided suddenly disappeared. "For me, getting out of the military was pretty traumatic," recalled Fleury. "I have an honorable discharge, but I experienced military sexual trauma and I didn’t deal with that well."
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
whbl.com

Feds Going After Wisconsin-Based Business

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAQ-METRO) – Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Gov. Walz announces funding to help new farmers purchase land

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Thursday a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm. According to the announcement, the grant program will be managed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and will offer dollar-for-dollar matching up to $15,000 for qualified small farmers to purchase farmland.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater, MN
312
Followers
409
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Stillwater Gazette is the St. Croix Valley’s weekly news source since 1870 and publishes Fridays. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.stillwatergazette.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/stillwater_gazette/

Comments / 0

Community Policy