McCollum, Housley, Hill, more take state elections

Midterm election voting concluded on Tuesday night, and these are the results of some US House, State Senate and State House races. For the first time since 2014, it appears that the Democrats will have control of the Senate and House in Minnesota, as well as the Governor’s seat with Tim Walz’ reelection.

Minnesota Governor

Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Patty Flanagan have been reelected after collecting 1,312,242 votes, or 52.27%. Republican challengers Scott Jensen and Matt Birk earned 1,119,907 votes, or 44.61%. A collective 3.12% of votes were taken by the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis, Legal Marijuana Now, Independence-Alliance and Socialists Workers parties and write-ins.

US House District 4

Incumbent Betty McCollum-DFL looks to be heading back to Washington D.C. for her 12th term representing the Fourth District as she dominated Republican challenger May Lor Xiong with all precincts reporting. McCollum was first elected to represent the district in 2000 and has earned 200,052 votes or 67.59%. Xiong earned 95,493 votes, or 32.26%. Write-ins accounted for 0.14% of the vote.

US House District 8

Incumbent Pete Stauber-R won over DFL opponent Jen Schultz by around 15 percentage points with all 835 precincts reporting. Stauber earned 188,760 votes, or 57.19% while Schultz earned 141,007 votes, or 42.72%. There were 317 write-in candidates at 0.10%. Stauber has represented the district since 2019 and will be heading back to Washington D.C.

State Senate District 33

Republican incumbent Karin Housley took the Senate District 33 race. Housley was first elected to the Minnesota State Senate in 2012, and will be reelected with 23,029 votes, or 52.80%. Within the Senate, Housley has served as assistant majority leader and chairwoman of the Senate Aging and Long-Term Care Committee. DFL challenger Nancy McLean earned 20,624 votes, or 47.16%. There were 17 write-in candidates at 0.04%.

State Senate District 41

In an incredibly close race, Judy Seeberger-DFL won over GOP endorsed Tom Dippel-R with 31 out of 31 precincts reporting. Seeberger, a public school teacher, paramedic and attorney, earned 21,536 votes, or 50.33%. Dippel was right behind Seeberger with 21,215 votes, or 50.33%. Dippel held a slight lead up until a 10:48 p.m. update.

State House District 33B

Josiah Hill-DFL won over political newcomer Mark Bishofsky-R in the race for Minnesota House District 33B. With 13 of 13 precincts reporting. Hill, who ran against incumbent Sen. Karin Housley (R-33) in the 2020 election, has 12,074 votes, or 53.94%. Hill, a Stillwater native, is an English teacher at Stillwater Area High School. Bishofsky, who won his primary against Tina Riehle with roughly 60% of the vote, earned a total of 10,277 votes, or 45.91%. There were 33 write-in candidates at 0.15%.

State House District 41A

Mark Wiens-R, who won his primary after running unopposed, appears to have won over DFL challenger Pat Driscoll with 11,801 votes, or 50.24% with 16 out of 16 precincts reporting. Wiens is an Army veteran with 30 years of service and currently serves on the Executive Board of the WW2 Round Table. Driscoll, who has previously served on the South Washington County Schools school board, trailed behind slightly with 11,637 votes, or 49.69%.